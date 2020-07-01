The latest transfer news from the Premier League sees Memphis Depay linked to Arsenal, while Ferran Torres is wanted by Manchester United.

Starting at Arsenal, Memphis Depay is reportedly their top target this summer.

French outlet Le10Sport claim that Arsenal want to sign Depay and he will be the priority if Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Depay is out of contract next summer and will be available at a much lower transfer fee than he would be otherwise. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted Depay and others could leave, while the French giants are not in the Champions League next season so they may have to sell a few of their stars to bolster their finances.

The Dutch striker has got his career back on track after leaving Manchester United in 2017 and Depay has become more prolific, scoring 43 goals in 102 Ligue 1 games. In his two seasons at Man United he struggled for confidence but there’s no doubting his talent on the ball and now his productivity.

Per the report, Depay wants a return to England and he would surely be the perfect replacement for Lacazette, who could be heading to Atletico Madrid.

Depay, 26, has unfinished business in the Premier League and he is hungry to prove his doubters wrong. That is exactly the kind of player Mikel Arteta wants at Arsenal and with Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal will have a plethora of attacking options.

Heading to Manchester, Ferran Torres has been linked with Manchester United and a report from Spanish radio station Onda Cero says that Juventus have opened talks with his agent.

Torres, 20, is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and reportedly he has a release clause of $108 million. The Spanish winger is out of contract next summer and Valencia may well cash in now as their Champions League hopes for next season are fading fast.

He’s provide six goals and seven assists for Valencia and is the latest gem to come through their academy and become a star at the Mestalla.

Do Man United need a winger? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at adding an extra attacking player but with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James around, their attacking unit seems pretty sorted for the next few seasons.

That said, Man United are clearly looking to sign one more winger as Jadon Sancho has been linked time and time again. Torres would cost around the same amount as Sancho and he’s the same age. Torres is highly-rated but Man United should probably focus on making additions in defensive midfield and at center back before they buy another winger.

