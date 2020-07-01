More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for a handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Yarmolenko the hero as West Ham stuns Chelsea

West Ham - Chelsea recap
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
West Ham – Chelsea recap: West Ham moved out of the drop zone and how in a thrilling 3-2 win against Chelsea at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Andriy Yarmolenko provided the late winner and Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio also scored for the Irons, whose 30 points move them into 16th.

They’re two points ahead of Watford and three clear of Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Willian scored both of Chelsea’s goals as the Blues failed to pass third-place Leicester City and remain a point behind the Foxes.

Three things we learned

1. Huge Hammer blow: There’s no overlooking the fact that if you circled matches in which relegation sides would get points this season, you would’ve left this one alone. Getting the point would’ve been huge for the Irons. Three is unreal.

Yarmolenko is a huge talent and missed nearly three months with an adductor injury. He’s scored four times and added an assist this year, and West Ham has collected two wins and three draws from those outings. The Irons are 2W-2D-11L when he does not play.

2. Is Werner here yet? Chelsea has produced more chances than every Premier League team outside of Manchester City, but its fourth-highest goal total in the league is 22 behind City. They had 17 shots and six on target Wednesday. The goals came with a penalty and a free kick. Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic both missed chances in the first half. Neither is a center forward, but the addition of Timo Werner next season cannot come soon enough.

3. Willian is still money: The Brazilian’s goals were his third and fourth in his last four Premier League outings, giving him 62 to go with 60 assists in his Chelsea career. He is far-and-away Chelsea’s top performer this season via advanced stats site SofaScore and behind only Marcos Alonso on peer site WhoScored. Signing him is a decent idea.

Man of the Match

Soucek and Willian were both great but Antonio’s relentless effort produced a go-ahead goal and then a go-ahead assist. He deserves the nod.

West Ham – Chelsea recap

Chelsea spent the first dozen minutes on the front foot but West Ham should’ve been up 1-0 when Michail Antonio darted between Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso before scuffing his shot across goal and wide of the post.

Pulisic nearly curled in a 17-yard opener off a Tammy Abraham dummy but he missed the top right corner of the goal.

Soucek put West Ham ahead in the 34th minute off an unholy goal mouth scramble, Antonio curling into a ball in the six-yard box as the midfielder scooped the ball over him and past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Hold on! VAR ruled that the prone Antonio was offside in a wildly controversial call.

The script was flipped when Pulisic left his feet to win a penalty off a clumsy West Ham challenge, and Willian popped home the penalty.

Soucek got his goal before halftime to level the line for the final 45 minutes, rising high to pound home a corner kick.

The Irons took the lead when Antonio side-footed home a Jarrod Bowen pass early in the second half.

Chelsea still had most of the ball, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek turned a cross wide of goal in the 64th.

Pulisic dribbled into a dangerous place and just missed a leaping Giroud with a chipped cross before the American’s header back across goal fell to the turf.

Fabianski rescued a Giroud header looping toward the upper 90 from Mason Mount’s free kick.

Then came Willian’s free kick, but that was not the precursor to Chelsea glory. Antonio spotted Yarmolenko’s run with an incisive pass and the Ukrainian delivered the goods.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star dazzles for Chelsea v. West Ham

Pulisic Chelsea West Ham
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic was Man of the Match in his last two outings for Chelsea and he was Chelsea’s best player at West Ham on Wednesday, and was again the best player on the pitch.

What a start to the restart Pulisic is having, as the 21-year-old USMNT winger won the penalty kick and free kick which led to both of Willian’s goals in Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat.

Pulisic didn’t score, as he has done in his previous two Premier League outings since the restart, but he was influential in  Chelsea staying in the game as they somehow lost to their London rivals for the second time this season.

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s superb display for Chelsea, as he continues to dazzle week in, week out in the Premier League.

1st minute: Picks up the ball centrally in his own half and runs forward before passing the ball. Has lined up on the left of midfield.

3rd minute: Arrives into the box and both he and Tammy Abraham are waiting to finish Marcos Alonso’s cross but West Ham clear.

8th minute: Drifting inside to pick up the ball and nutmegs the West Ham defender as he tries to wriggle free inside the box.

15th minute: A looping ball into the box sees Alonso and Pulisic put Ryan Fredericks under pressure, but he clears. PUlisic then picks up the ball twice but West Ham surround him quickly.

20th minute: BIG CHANCE! Tammy Abraham dummies the ball and Pulisic runs onto the ball, 18 yards out, but he curls his effort just over. He is annoyed with himself as he should have hit the target and opened the scoring.

38th minute: After a lengthy delay which saw West Ham have a goal ruled out by VAR, Alonso crosses into the box and Pulisic heads wide. He continues to pop up in dangerous errors.

41st minute: WINS A PENALTY! He squirms past Issa Diop in the box and is brought down by the West Ham defender for a clear penalty kick. Willian slams it home to make it 1-0 to Chelsea.

44th minute: A few more jinxing runs around the penalty box as West Ham started to double up on him. Moments after that, West Ham equalize from a corner right on half time.

49th minute: Played the ball out wide to Willian to start the attack and ends with him almost wriggling free in the box. Moments later his cross into the box is cleared. Soon after, West Ham go 2-1 up.

58th minute: Pulisic plays the ball out to Alonso and the ball then comes to him on the edge of the box but Declan Rice wins the ball off him and starts a dangerous West Ham counter which sees Lanzini curl way over the bar.

65th minute: Quick feet to get away from his marker and clips in a cross which Olivier Giroud can’t get on the end of. Moments later he heads back towards goal but West Ham hack clear. Pulisic is buzzing around everywhere.

70th minute: GOAL! Positive run towards the West Ham goal as he is hacked down by Declan Rice and wins a free kick. Superb driving run from Pulisic and Willian scores from the free kick. 2-2.

73rd minute: Pulisic runs towards goal but drags an effort wide. He is causing West Ham so many problems.

77th minute: Has a looping effort from a corner which goes over.

84th minute: Picks up the ball centrally and starts another attack. Drifts into the box but the ball doesn’t find him.

85th minute: Again runs at the West Ham defense but this time Angelo Ogbonna tackles him.

Arteta praises Xhaka; Manager, Aubameyang talk contract

Aubameyang contract
Photo by Mike Egerton/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
There was a time not too long ago that Granit Xhaka looked set for any club but Arsenal.

The Swiss midfielder had to turn in his captain’s armband after reacting poorly to fan jeers, and the 27-year-old missed three-straight matches.

Mikel Arteta saw something in the midfielder, who had been pivotal to Unai Emery’s plans before the coaching change and incident versus Palace, and implored him to reject Hertha Berlin and Newcastle United interest during the January transfer window.

Xhaka did just that and has become pivotal to Arsenal’s season resurgence. Arteta explained what he loves about the midfielder, who received the captain’s armband from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker subbed out of Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat of Norwich City.

From Football.London:

“His commitment goes beyond anything normal. He’s a great example the way he lives this possession. I’m really happy we convinced him to stay and learn from the mistake he made.”

So it would appear Xhaka’s future is secure and Bukayo Saka has signed a new deal.

Now what about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

“I’m really happy that Bukayo signed,” Aubameyang said after his two-goal game moved him into a tie for the Golden Boot race lead. “We’ll see. We’ll talk with the club and see what happens. I’m really focused on the games. Since Mikel is in we’re doing well. We’re working well. We have signs we’re improving.”

Arteta says he’s leaving Aubameyang’s fate to the board of directors, though the Spaniard has long underlined the striker’s importance.

“The way he works every day he decided to get better,” Arteta said. “Hopefully he’s here for longer. He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully he can evolve.”

He later added, “Auba knows really well my thoughts towards him, the project I want to create and that I want him in that. I am positive and I will remain positive but things have to progress.”

Everton beat stumbling Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Everton edged past Leicester City with a 2-1 win as the Foxes continue to drop points and are in real danger of dropping out of the Champions League positions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton scored twice early through Richarlison and a Gyfli Sigurdsson penalty kick and even though Kelechi Icheanacho pulled one back for Leicester right at the start of the second half, they couldn’t find an equalizer.

Everton are unbeaten since the restart and move up to 11th on 44 points, while Leicester could slip to fourth and have Man United, Chelsea and Wolves breathing down their necks.

Three things we learned

1. Leicester in freefall: They’ve won one of their last eight Premier League games and have been knocked out of both cup competitions, as well as just four wins in their last 16 in the PL. They won eight-straight through October and November and looked nailed on to finish in the top four, as at one point they had a 15-point gap over the fifth-place team. Leicester are really falling away and are now just three points above Man United and Wolves who are hunting them down. Brendan Rodgers’ side were woeful in the first half and although they improved in the second, it wasn’t enough. They have lost their balance in midfield and spark in attack.

2. Everton smart defensively: The big improvement has been defensively and Ancelotti has sharpened up the Toffees. They look more streetwise and have a settled back four which is getting the job done. Going forward they have attacking weapons to hurt teams, so as long as they don’t make defensive mistakes they will win a lot of games. It may not be the most exciting style to watch but boy is it getting results. Everton have lost three of Ancelotti’s 14 games in charge and those were away at Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City. They look solid.

3. Vardy hardly had a kick: Vardy played in a cross to Perez in stoppage time and that was about all he did. Vardy, 33, has run out of steam after his amazing start to the season and has only scored in two of his last 16 outings for the Foxes. That is a big reason why they are in freefall and Vardy just isn’t getting in the right areas of the pitch.

Man of the Match

Michael Keane – Dominant display as he helped win the penalty kick and marshalled the backline expertly under intense pressure in the second half. Probably up there to win the PL comeback player of the year award, if there was such a thing. Proper old school center half.

Everton struck early as Richarlison put them ahead after some great work from youngster Anthony Gordon. Played in down the left, Gordon picked out Richarlison on the penalty spot and the Brazilian swept home to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later the Toffees doubled their lead as Lucas Digne whipped in a free kick which saw Michael Keane and Wilfred Ndidi battle for the ball in the penalty box and a penalty kick was awarded for a handball on Ndidi after plenty of deliberation from VAR. Sigurdsson calmly slotted home the spot kick to make it 2-0.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was then played in superbly over the top by Gordon but Caglar Soyuncu did brilliantly to put him under pressure at the crucial moment as a big chance came and went for Everton.

Digne’s shot deflected off James Justin and Kasper Schmeichel scrambled to claw it away as Everton almost made it 3-0.

Iheanacho then made it 2-1 as he bundled home after Everton failed to clear. Another half time sub, James Maddison, caused all kinds of problems and Michael Keane almost scored an own goal as Jordan Pickford allowed a cross to slip through his grasp but Keane hacked the ball off the line.

Iheanacho then brought the ball down but fired over when he was off balance, as Leicester totally dominated the second half.

In stoppage time Jamie Vardy set up Ayoze Perez and his effort flashed wide as Mason Holgate got a crucial block on the effort and Everton held on to secure a big three points and pile more pressure on Leicester.