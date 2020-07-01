More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea
Getty Images

PHOTOS: New Chelsea kit for 2020-21 unveiled

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
The new Chelsea kit for 2020-21 has been unveiled and the Blues will wear it for the first time against West Ham United on Wednesday (start time, 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea have kept the blue color for their home jersey (obviously) and have gone with a simple design compared to their home jersey for the 2019-20 season. The west London club state that the “herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring.”

When it comes to a a new Chelsea kit, or any new kit for that matter, there are always plenty of amateur fashion designers out there. The response to this new jersey has been a little mixed.

They also have a new shirt sponsor in telecommunications company “Three UK” and you can’t really miss their sponsorship logo on the front of the shirt.

Check out the photos below to see what Christian Pulisic and Co. will be wearing in the Premier League next season, and Frank Lampard hopes it will be worn in the Champions League too as the Blues continue to push to seal a top four finish in his debut season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

This new Chelsea kit will divide opinion.

Bukayo Saka signs long-term Arsenal contract

Saka Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract at Arsenal, committing his future to his boyhood club.

Saka, 18, has been a star performer for the Gunners this season, both at left back and now at his natural position at left wing.

The England youth international was out of contract next summer and Arsenal have been locked in contract talks with Saka for many months but finally he’s signed a long-term contract with the north London club.

“London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream. God is Great!,” Saka said.

Saka has registered 11 assists this season and his incredibly trickery out wide, combined with his positional maturity, has seen him become a fans favorite already. He has been at Arsenal since the age of eight and after being promoted from the academy during the 2018-19 season, he’s taken his chance.

Last week ProSoccerTalk asked Mikel Arteta about Saka’s future and how big of a player he can be and here’s what he had to say.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day. You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka is clearly one of the top young prospects in the Premier League and with rival clubs across Europe trying to sign him, it is a huge boost that he’s committed his future to the Gunners. In the years to come he will be a star for Arsenal and it won’t be long until he’s in the England team.

Bukayo Saka has signed a new Arsenal contract and after plenty of comments on his Instagram page, his message to Arsenal’s fans was this: “I’ve signed da ting, made them happy!”

Barcelona held by Atletico, lose ground in La Liga title race

Barcelona Atletico
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Barcelona were held by Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp as their La Liga title hopes took another blow.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

On a night where Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his incredible career (630 for Barcelona, 70 for Argentina), Barcelona were again their own worst enemies as they conceded two penalty kicks to drop more points in their La Liga title battle with arch rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona are now one point behind Real Madrid who have played one game less, as Zinedine Zidane’s side can extend their lead at the top to four points with five games to go if they beat Getafe on Thursday.

As for Quique Setien’s Barcelona, they have now drawn three and won three of their six games since the restart and familiar issues are hitting them hard. Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite were left on the bench and Griezmann only arrived onto the pitch in the 90th minute as Barca ran out of steam against a typically spirited Atletico who are fighting for a top four finish and now sit in third as Diego Simeone is working his magic once again.

Atletico’s Diego Costa scored an own goal and missed a penalty kick early on but his spot kick has to be retaken as VAR determined Marc-Andre ter Stegen had strayed off his line, so Saul Niguez stepped up and slotted home the retake. Messi’s 700th goal arrived courtesy of a panenka penalty kick to put Barcelona ahead in the second half, but Gerard Pique fouled the excellent Yannick Carrasco (who won both penalty kicks) to give away a penalty kick which was slotted home by Niguez.

Barcelona have five games remaining but their destiny now appears to be out of their hands as they drew 2-2 for the second-straight game.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Real Mallorca hammered Celta Vigo to give themselves hopes in their battle against relegation. Mallorca sit in 18th, the final relegation spot, but they dominated 17th-place place Celta who they are now five points behind with five games to go. Ante Budimir scored twice, while Cucho Hernandez, Alejandro Pozo and Salva Seville were all on target for Mallorca. Iago Aspas got Celta’s lone strike from the penalty spot.

Sevilla beat strugglers Leganes 3-0, who are nine points from safety with five games to go, as Oliver Torres (two) and Munir kept Sevilla in fourth place as they aim to return to the Champions League.

Ronaldo powers Juventus to win; Lazio fight back to stay in title race

Ronaldo Juventus
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a long-range rocket on a night when each Juventus goal was more spectacular than the other in a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Genoa.

Chasing a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the victory restored Juventus’ four-point lead over Lazio, which won 2-1 at Torino earlier Tuesday.

Since losing the Italian Cup final to Napoli in a penalty shootout, Juventus has won all three of its league matches in the restart.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring shortly after the break by evading three defenders before firing in a low shot that Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is on loan from Juventus, could only get a weak hand on.

Seven minutes later it was time for Ronaldo to score a stunner for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner gathered a pass near midfield, charged toward the goal and unleashed a blistering effort from 22 yards (meters) into the top corner past the outstretched Perin.

It was Ronaldo’s first goal in open play of the restart after converting penalties in his previous two matches, and it raised his total to 24 in 25 Serie A matches this season.

Not to be outdone, substitute Douglas Costa made it 3-0 by curling in a shot from beyond the area inside the far post as Genoa’s defense looked on helplessly.

Andrea Pinamonti then pulled one back for Genoa from a tight angle.

LAZIO COMEBACK

Three days after coming back to beat Fiorentina 2-1, Lazio did it again to beat Torino by the same score.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo scored second-half goals to cancel out an early penalty from Andrea Bellotti.

A handball from Immobile led to Bellotti’s penalty and means the striker will miss Saturday’s game against AC Milan with a suspension.

But Immobile made up for his error with an expert finish shortly after the break to raise his total to 29 goals in 29 games — on pace to break Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A record of 36 goals in 2015-16.

Immobile also matched his personal best for a Serie A season set two years ago.

Parolo scored the winner with a deflected shot from just beyond the area.

Torino is 14th, six points above the drop zone.

Solskjaer reveals key to Man United’s unbeaten run, top four push

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded the togetherness and defensive stability of his Manchester United squad as their win at Brighton continued their push towards Champions League qualification and trophy success in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Solskjaer and Manchester United are now unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, recording 11 shutouts in that run, as they’re in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa League and are just two points off the top four in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Leicester City can feel Man United breathing down their neck.

Speaking via Zoom after the 3-0 demolition of Brighton, Solskjaer was asked by ProSoccerTalk about their defensive displays and he revealed that is key to making the most of their talented attacking quintet.

“You can see with the quality and talent we’ve got going forward, if we have a foundation to play from with a good shape, with good pressing, press high, and also with a back four which is used to each other, and David made two tremendous saves today. There’s loads of reasons behind the clean sheets but there is always that foundation to any team, you have to have a shape to start from. The intensity from our defensive work was great,” Solskjaer said.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Mason Greenwood added another as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba all played big roles in the win at Brighton.

Man United have secured back-to-back 3-0 wins in the Premier League and they look like a cohesive, solid unit all over the pitch. Does Solskjaer agree?

“Definitely. We know we are 11 men attacking and 11 men defending,” Solskjaer said. “We defend from the front. Anthony, Bruno, Marcus and Mason today, they pressed Brighton, because we know how difficult it is to face Brighton and we stopped them getting a rhythm and the screen in front of the back four with Paul and Nemanja is quite big to get past as well. Very, very happy with the shape and intensity.”

Solskjaer’s Man United are now just two points off fourth-place Chelsea and three points behind third-place Leicester City and have all of the momentum and a much easier remaining schedule compared with their top four rivals.

Bruno Fernandes stole the headlines with his performance as he’s been involved in seven goals in his first seven Premier League games (five goals, two assists) and he believes they can qualify for the Champions League.

As well as also lauding the defensive displays, Fernandes wanted to make sure the entire Man United squad were praised and not just his growing partnership in midfield with Paul Pogba.

“Of course. Paul is an amazing player but I don’t want to talk too much about me and Paul. It is not fair on the other players and teammates. I think Paul thinks the same way. We are really happy to play together but I am really happy to play with everyone. Paul has such good qualities and we know he is so important for us. We know we can combine together and we have qualities and we can play together,” Fernandes said.

“But also we know we have teammates who can do very well when we are out and when we play with another one. It is not fair for the other guys if you just talk about me and Paul. Fred and Scotty [McTominay] did an amazing job before the stop. Nemanja [Matic] is a guy who is doing it very well, also Andreas [Pereira] and Jesse [Lingard] can play number 10, and Juan [Mata], they have such good qualities and give it a lot for the team. We are a team, we train together, they push me to do better, they push Paul to do better. I push Paul and Paul pushes me. At the end, it is team work.”

As they say, team work makes the dream work. Man United’s form has them dreaming of a Champions League return and winning the FA Cup and Europa League.