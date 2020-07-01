More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League schedule
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Remaining Premier League fixtures

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on June 17 and here the the latest Premier League fixtures for the Premier League tomorrow and beyond.

So who’s left on the schedule? The slate of 92 matches features some doozies including the Merseyside Derby (Matchday 30), the North London Derby (Matchday 35), and — of course — Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City (Matchday 32)

Check out all the stats for the season so far, as well as the state of play for all 20 clubs’ seasons in the races for the Champions League, Europa League, and safety from relegation.

Of course, you’ll be able to watch the Premier League via NBCSports.com all summer long, with the games in the Premier League tomorrow available to watch here.

Additionally, the matches will be staged in non-traditional windows. Here are the kickoff times for midweek and weekend matches.

Matchday 28 — June 17

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Manchester City v. Burnley
Newcastle United 3-0 Sheffield United
Norwich City 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Watford 1-1 Leicester City
West Ham 0-2 Wolves

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Matchday 31

Burnley 1-0 Watford
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich City 0-1 Everton
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Matchday 32

Watford 1-3 Southampton
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Arsenal 4-0 Norwich City
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Everton 2-1 Leicester City
Manchester City v. Liverpool
Sheffield United v. Tottenham
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Matchday 33

Burnley v. Sheffield United
Chelsea v. Watford
Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Liverpool v. Aston Villa
Manchester United v. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v. West Ham
Norwich City v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton v. Manchester City
Tottenham v. Everton
Wolves v. Arsenal

(Paul Harding/PA via AP)

Matchday 34

Arsenal v. Leicester City
Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion v. Liverpool
Bournemouth v. Tottenham
Crystal Palace v. Chelsea
Everton v. Southampton
Manchester City v. Newcastle United
Sheffield United v. Wolves
Watford v. Norwich City
West Ham v. Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace
Bournemouth v. Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v. Manchester City
Liverpool v. Burnley
Manchester United v. Southampton
Norwich City v. West Ham
Sheffield United v. Chelsea
Tottenham v. Arsenal
Watford v. Newcastle United
Wolves v. Everton

(Photo by Visionhaus)

Matchday 36

Arsenal v. Liverpool
Burnley v. Wolves
Chelsea v. Norwich City
Crystal Palace v. Manchester United
Everton v. Aston Villa
Leicester City v. Sheffield United
Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Newcastle United v. Tottenham
Southampton v. Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham v. Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa v. Arsenal
Bournemouth v. Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion v. Newcastle United
Liverpool v. Chelsea
Manchester United v. West Ham
Norwich City v. Burnley
Sheffield United v. Everton
Tottenham v. Leicester City
Watford v. Manchester City
Wolves v. Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal v. Watford
Burnley v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea v. Wolves
Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
Everton v. Bournemouth
Leicester City v. Manchester United
Manchester City v. Norwich City
Newcastle United v. Liverpool
Southampton v. Sheffield United
West Ham v. Aston Villa

Ndidi
(Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Watchalong live: Join us for Manchester City v. Liverpool

By NBCSports.comJul 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Join us for a Watchalong event on YouTube for Manchester City – Liverpool on Thursday (start time, 3:10pm ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel).

Click on the video above to join us for the Watchalong, as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, Joe Prince-Wright, will answer your questions and watch the action with you as you have a beer (or three) and some snacks.

The idea is to get fans together with JPW and have a good time watching the game.

Feel free to ask for his instant analysis on the game between the newly-crowned Premier League champions and the former champions by posting comments in comments section.

JPW will join you for the entire game, as he breaks down the live action in Manchester City – Liverpool and you have the chance to have your say on what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp should be doing in the game, plus dissect the tactics, which players are starring and more.

Basically, join us to watch the game (hence the snazzy ‘Watchalong’ name) and let’s all enjoy these juggernauts do battle with plenty of pride on the line as Man City try to put down a marker for next season.

We hope you enjoy our Premier League Watchalong as the two best teams in the league collide at the Etihad Stadium. Click on the video or link above to get involved.

Lampard on Pulisic’s superb form: “It’s a big positive”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Frank Lampard revealed his thoughts on another wonderful Christian Pulisic display, as the USMNT winger put in a third Man of the Match performance in a row to continue his superb start to the restart.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch – Analysis ]

Pulisic, 21, won the penalty kick and free kick which led to Willian’s two goals and came close to scoring himself on two occasions as he ran West Ham ragged.

With two assists and two goals to his name in his three Premier League games since the restart, the Pennsylvanian native has been right up there with Bruno Fernandes and Danny Ings as the best players since the restart.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham, ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s strong start to the restart and if his form is the main positive from the defeat.

“It is a big positive. He is playing well, as we can all see,” Lampard said on Pulisic. “I thought him and Willian as wingers, who gets his two goals, but with Christian I think we all saw it during the season when he had a patch running up to and around Christmas, when he was playing towards this kind of level as well. Then he got injured and he’s been out for a long time. It is nice to see him back fresh and hungry and playing with the qualities he has. He’s going to get better. He’s a young player with great talent.”

Pulisic has been unplayable across the four games he’s featured in so far. He seems to be fitter, sharper and hungrier than he has been in a long, long time. Perhaps this is purely down to having a rest after the suspension from March to June where he could focus on fitness after rushing to Chelsea last summer following the Gold Cup and never really having a break.

Whatever Pulisic is doing off the pitch and in training, it is having huge rewards on the pitch. Right now, the Eden Hazard comparisons are cropping up time and time again and he’s certainly having the best spell of his Premier League and Chelsea career.

No player under the age of 21 has scored more than his seven Premier League goals so far this season and when the 2019-20 campaign is over, it will be one where Pulisic will look back and see plenty of ups and downs but it’s definitely ending on a high.

His form will be key in whether or not Chelsea qualify for the Champions League next season as they are in an almighty battle with Leicester, Man United, Wolves and even Tottenham and Arsenal.

Lampard angry as Chelsea needs ‘extra mentality’ to succeed

Lampard
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted he’s angry with the Blues following a 3-2 loss to West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Blues lost a chance to go third on the table and also put distance between themselves and chasing Wolves and Manchester United.

Chelsea led 1-0 on a Christian Pulisic-won penalty converted by Willian and later leveled the score on the latter’s artistic free kick.

But West Ham’s Michail Antonio added an assist to his earlier goal when he set up Andriy Yarmolenko for a late winner and shock three points.

We’ve seen this with Chelsea this year. From Football.London:

“Not the story of our season, but we have had many of these moments. Chance to go third but you have to do every part of the game to get them. The players in those moments have to show an extra mentality to get through a game like this.

“I have seen us play great games, but then I have seen opportunities to jump teams or close points, but we haven’t taken them. It shows the work we have to do.”

Chelsea had 71 percent of the ball and attempted 17 shots. It’s bonkers that the Blues couldn’t put a struggling but talented Irons team away, and Lampard knows that great sides don’t falter like that.

Yarmolenko the hero as West Ham stuns Chelsea

West Ham - Chelsea recap
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
West Ham – Chelsea recap: West Ham moved out of the drop zone and how in a thrilling 3-2 win against Chelsea at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Andriy Yarmolenko provided the late winner and Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio also scored for the Irons, whose 30 points move them into 16th.

They’re two points ahead of Watford and three clear of Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Willian scored both of Chelsea’s goals as the Blues failed to pass third-place Leicester City and remain a point behind the Foxes.

Three things we learned

1. Huge Hammer blow: There’s no overlooking the fact that if you circled matches in which relegation sides would get points this season, you would’ve left this one alone. Getting the point would’ve been huge for the Irons. Three is unreal.

Yarmolenko is a huge talent and missed nearly three months with an adductor injury. He’s scored four times and added an assist this year, and West Ham has collected two wins and three draws from those outings. The Irons are 2W-2D-11L when he does not play.

2. Is Werner here yet? Chelsea has produced more chances than every Premier League team outside of Manchester City, but its fourth-highest goal total in the league is 22 behind City. They had 17 shots and six on target Wednesday. The goals came with a penalty and a free kick. Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic both missed chances in the first half. Neither is a center forward, but the addition of Timo Werner next season cannot come soon enough.

3. Willian is still money: The Brazilian’s goals were his third and fourth in his last four Premier League outings, giving him 62 to go with 60 assists in his Chelsea career. He is far-and-away Chelsea’s top performer this season via advanced stats site SofaScore and behind only Marcos Alonso on peer site WhoScored. Signing him is a decent idea.

Man of the Match

Soucek and Willian were both great but Antonio’s relentless effort produced a go-ahead goal and then a go-ahead assist. He deserves the nod.

West Ham – Chelsea recap

Chelsea spent the first dozen minutes on the front foot but West Ham should’ve been up 1-0 when Michail Antonio darted between Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso before scuffing his shot across goal and wide of the post.

Pulisic nearly curled in a 17-yard opener off a Tammy Abraham dummy but he missed the top right corner of the goal.

Soucek put West Ham ahead in the 34th minute off an unholy goal mouth scramble, Antonio curling into a ball in the six-yard box as the midfielder scooped the ball over him and past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Hold on! VAR ruled that the prone Antonio was offside in a wildly controversial call.

The script was flipped when Pulisic left his feet to win a penalty off a clumsy West Ham challenge, and Willian popped home the penalty.

Soucek got his goal before halftime to level the line for the final 45 minutes, rising high to pound home a corner kick.

The Irons took the lead when Antonio side-footed home a Jarrod Bowen pass early in the second half.

Chelsea still had most of the ball, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek turned a cross wide of goal in the 64th.

Pulisic dribbled into a dangerous place and just missed a leaping Giroud with a chipped cross before the American’s header back across goal fell to the turf.

Fabianski rescued a Giroud header looping toward the upper 90 from Mason Mount’s free kick.

Then came Willian’s free kick, but that was not the precursor to Chelsea glory. Antonio spotted Yarmolenko’s run with an incisive pass and the Ukrainian delivered the goods.