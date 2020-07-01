Arsenal – Norwich City stream: Something has to give as Arsenal’s fading top five hopes meets Norwich City’s fading safety hopes in a Wednesday tilt at the Emirates Stadium (Stream live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

There are three games total at 1pm ET on Wednesday, with Everton – Leicester City and Bournemouth – Newcastle also on the slate.

As for the Gunners, they have won two-straight including an FA Cup win but their 43 points are nine back of Wolves in the Champions League race and two back of Europa League footing.

Norwich’s 21 points are six back of 17th place and safety. When Arsenal and Norwich City last met, the Gunners were off to their worst start in 44 years and the Teemu Pukki-inspired Canaries were eyeballing a banner year.

Click on the links below to watch the three games live at 1pm ET

STREAM ARSENAL – NORWICH CITY LIVE ONLINE

STREAM EVERTON – LEICESTER CITY LIVE ONLINE

STREAM BOURNEMOUTH – NEWCASTLE LIVE ONLINE

Team news

Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers are all out for Arsenal while Cedric Soares is on the bench, with Mesut Ozil not in the matchday squad once again.

Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang come into the starting lineup from the FA Cup win at Sheffield United.

🚨 Four changes from Sheffield… ➡️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang

⬅️ Maitland-Niles, Willock, Pepe, Saka#ARSNOR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020

Todd Cantwell has overcome a minor injury and will hope to score another goal against Arsenal. Moritz Leitner is out injured, while Timm Klose is suspended following his red card so Trybull comes in.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 ▪ Klose out, Trybull in

▪ Martin back on the bench

▪ Academy player Jordan Thomas in squad for the first time — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 1, 2020

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on finally fit defender Cedric: “He’s a different quality in the fullback area than what we have. He’s a gifted, technical player and is probably the best we have in the final third to make the right decision and attack the box as well. He can play in a four or a five, he’s a really good player with experience in the Premier League that can help us.”

Daniel Farke about his job security at 20th-place Norwich: “I know I am in a privileged role, I feel blessed to have the trust of this club and the sporting director. I can’t ask for a better relationship than the one I have with Stuart Webber, or to my owners. They are fantastic people. I can’t ask for a better relationship with the board and the fans, who show me trust in the good and bad times. We have a special relationship. I feel honored. The flip side is they have a head coach who is not demanding we sign expensive players or bring in more quality. I know we are the only self-funding club on this level, so the trust is both ways. If there is a first opportunity to join a bigger club with more money or more potential I won’t immediately leave. My values are different. I have won three titles in my career and I know I can coach teams to compete for titles but it is not realistic for Norwich to win the Premier League title.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Norwich is the biggest underdog of the matchweek at +500 compared to Arsenal’s -190 odds to win at home

Arsenal and Norwich City drew 2-2 at Carrow Road in November. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners and Todd Cantwell joined Pukki on the scoresheet for Norwich.

Everton and Leicester cannot be separated as both are at (+165) to win, with the tie at +245. While Bournemouth (+135) are the favorites for a much-needed win against Newcaskle (+220) and the tie is +220.