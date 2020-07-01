Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Chelsea recap: West Ham moved out of the drop zone and how in a thrilling 3-2 win against Chelsea at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Andriy Yarmolenko provided the late winner and Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio also scored for the Irons, whose 30 points move them into 16th.

They’re two points ahead of Watford and three clear of Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Willian scored both of Chelsea’s goals as the Blues failed to pass third-place Leicester City and remain a point behind the Foxes.

Three things we learned

1. Huge Hammer blow: There’s no overlooking the fact that if you circled matches in which relegation sides would get points this season, you would’ve left this one alone. Getting the point would’ve been huge for the Irons. Three is unreal.

Yarmolenko is a huge talent and missed nearly three months with an adductor injury. He’s scored four times and added an assist this year, and West Ham has collected two wins and three draws from those outings. The Irons are 2W-2D-11L when he does not play.

2. Is Werner here yet? Chelsea has produced more chances than every Premier League team outside of Manchester City, but its fourth-highest goal total in the league is 22 behind City. They had 17 shots and six on target Wednesday. The goals came with a penalty and a free kick. Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic both missed chances in the first half. Neither is a center forward, but the addition of Timo Werner next season cannot come soon enough.

3. Willian is still money: The Brazilian’s goals were his third and fourth in his last four Premier League outings, giving him 62 to go with 60 assists in his Chelsea career. He is far-and-away Chelsea’s top performer this season via advanced stats site SofaScore and behind only Marcos Alonso on peer site WhoScored. Signing him is a decent idea.

Man of the Match

Soucek and Willian were both great but Antonio’s relentless effort produced a go-ahead goal and then a go-ahead assist. He deserves the nod.

Chelsea spent the first dozen minutes on the front foot but West Ham should’ve been up 1-0 when Michail Antonio darted between Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso before scuffing his shot across goal and wide of the post.

Pulisic nearly curled in a 17-yard opener off a Tammy Abraham dummy but he missed the top right corner of the goal.

Soucek put West Ham ahead in the 34th minute off an unholy goal mouth scramble, Antonio curling into a ball in the six-yard box as the midfielder scooped the ball over him and past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Hold on! VAR ruled that the prone Antonio was offside in a wildly controversial call.

The script was flipped when Pulisic left his feet to win a penalty off a clumsy West Ham challenge, and Willian popped home the penalty.

Soucek got his goal before halftime to level the line for the final 45 minutes, rising high to pound home a corner kick.

The Irons took the lead when Antonio side-footed home a Jarrod Bowen pass early in the second half.

Chelsea still had most of the ball, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek turned a cross wide of goal in the 64th.

Pulisic dribbled into a dangerous place and just missed a leaping Giroud with a chipped cross before the American’s header back across goal fell to the turf.

Fabianski rescued a Giroud header looping toward the upper 90 from Mason Mount’s free kick.

Then came Willian’s free kick, but that was not the precursor to Chelsea glory. Antonio spotted Yarmolenko’s run with an incisive pass and the Ukrainian delivered the goods.