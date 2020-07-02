The Champions League and relegation picture is pretty wild right now in the Premier League.

With six matchweeks remaining, there is so much to play for across the entire league. From Champions League to Europa League and a crowded and tight relegation battle, there are so many permutations.

Given the tough remaining schedules for some teams and easier slate of games for others, surely that will come into things. Pressure does strange things to teams at this point of a season though.

Let’s take a look at the Champions League and relegation picture a little closer.

Champions League race

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Liverpool 31 28 2 1 70 21 49 16-0-0 12-2-1 86 Manchester City 31 20 3 8 77 33 44 11-2-2 9-1-6 63 Leicester City 32 16 7 9 60 31 29 9-4-3 7-3-6 55 Chelsea 32 16 6 10 57 44 13 8-3-5 8-3-5 54 Manchester United 32 14 10 8 51 31 20 9-5-2 5-5-6 52 Wolves 32 13 13 6 45 34 11 6-7-3 7-6-3 52 Arsenal 32 11 13 8 47 41 6 8-5-3 3-8-5 46 Tottenham Hotspur 31 12 9 10 50 41 9 9-3-4 3-6-6 45 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 -9 8-2-6 5-4-7 45 Sheffield United 31 11 11 9 30 31 -1 7-3-5 4-8-4 44 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 -7 8-5-3 4-3-9 44 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 28 37 -9 6-4-6 5-5-6 42 Newcastle United 32 11 9 12 33 43 -10 6-7-3 5-2-9 42 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 -14 4-2-10 8-2-6 40

So, yeah, this is getting bonkers. With Leicester City and Chelsea both losing this week, Wolves and Man United are just three points off third place and this is going to be extremely interesting. Man United have a very easy remaining schedule and they have momentum, while Sheffield United have some tough games remaining. With fifth-place potentially a Champions League spot due to Man City’s European ban (which they have appealed) that means Arsenal, Tottenham, Sheffield United and even Burnley are in the hunt too. When it comes to Europa League, Everton, Palace, Newcastle and Southampton still have a chance as eighth place could be a qualifying berth due to the FA Cup winners likely to finish in the top six. Simply put, the entire league aside from the bottom six are in the hunt for European action. Lots to play for.

Relegation battle

Brighton & Hove Albion 32 7 12 13 34 44 -10 5-6-5 2-6-8 33 West Ham United 32 8 6 18 38 56 -18 5-3-8 3-3-10 30 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 -20 4-6-6 2-4-10 28 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 -24 5-3-8 2-3-11 27 Bournemouth 32 7 6 19 30 54 -24 4-5-7 3-1-12 27 Norwich City 32 5 6 21 25 60 -35 4-3-9 1-3-12 21

Things are just as interesting at the bottom of the table. Somehow Norwich are still in with a chance of survival despite losing all three of their games since the restart. They have to start winning soon though. Bournemouth and Aston Villa have some ridiculously tough games to finish with and look like they will go down but West Ham and Brighton have tough schedules too, with the latter playing Liverpool and Man City back-to-back next week so they could get sucked back into things. It looks like being three from the bottom five to go down and both West Ham and Watford have showed they have enough grit to grind out points. Can Villa and Bournemouth do the same? Will Norwich win four or five of their last six to save themselves? Things get crazy in the final weeks at the bottom and this is shaping up to be one of the best relegation battles in Premier League history as goal difference is so tight between all of the teams.

