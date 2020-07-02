In the latest transfer news Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Arsenal, while David Alaba could be the man to help Man City out defensively.

Starting in north London, a report from the Daily Express claims that Antoine Griezmann is unhappy at Barcelona after being left on the bench for the 2-2 draw against his former team Atletico Madrid. It goes on to state that Arsenal and Inter Milan want to sign Griezmann.

Griezmann, 29, joined Barcelona last summer for $125 million but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t worked out so far. Barcelona coach Quique Setien said that Griezmann isn’t in the starting lineup because they are not balanced with him in the team so as long as Setien is around, the French star is probably going to struggle for minutes.

He has scored eight goals and added four assists this season and things just haven’t clicked up top with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The report claims that Arsenal remain interested in Griezmann and with Barcelona being linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could a swap deal plus cash be on the cards?

Of course, Aubameyang is slightly older and has just one year left on his current contract at Barcelona but maybe Griezmann could head to Arsenal on a loan deal a la Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich?

Not the craziest idea, right? Arsenal have Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who could both move on this summer and they can use them as bargaining chips to try and sign Griezmann and possibly Thomas Partey from Atletico. Inter Milan have a striker Barcelona want, Lautaro Martinez, so maybe a swap deal could be sorted out on their end too?

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic hitting everyone, but particular soccer, hard, finding ways to swap players and not spend cash could be the theme of the next few seasons. If that is the case, Aubameyang to Barcelona for Griezmann makes sense. Now, do the finances line up and would Griezmann want to leave Spain for north London? Arsenal don’t want to lose Aubameyang but if they gain Griezmann, that would help to soften the blow.

Switching our focus to Manchester, it is believed Man City are keen on signing Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, according to the Guardian.

Alaba, 28, has one more year left on his Bayern contract and Pep Guardiola knows him well from his time in charge of the Bavarian giants.

The versatile defender can play at center back and left back, plus also in midfield, and Man City will need plenty of rebuilding in the coming years. With David Silva leaving this summer, plus Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero coming towards the end of their careers, this Man City side will look very different in 12-18 months’ time.

With Leroy Sane heading to Bayern Munich, there have been plenty deals discussed between the two clubs and Alaba would be perfect for Man City. He is calm on the ball, defensively solid and he could play in multiple positions for Guardiola.

Alaba is set to be offered a new deal at Bayern as Man City and Inter Milan both want to sign him. Man City’s main issue has been a lack of defensive depth and if Alaba arrives, that will go a long way to plugging multiple gaps.

