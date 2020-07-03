In the latest transfer news there is an update on Thiago Alcantara heading to Liverpool, while Leon Bailey is linked with a move to Manchester United, among others.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

First up, let’s start with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be chasing Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and talks over a new contract have broken down between the silky deep-lying playmaker and the Bavarian giants.

There were reports last week that Liverpool are keen to buy the central midfielder this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract. The latest update is from Spain and it states that Thiago has told Bayern he wants to move to Liverpool and his manager at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, has simply replied “I hope he does not leave” when speaking before the German Cup final this weekend.

It is believed he would cost around $45 million and the sudden change in contract stance from the composed central midfielder has come as a surprise to Bayern. Thiago, 29, has only played in a couple of games since the restart due to injury but has worked his way back to fitness for the German Cup final and the resumption of the Champions League in August.

Do Liverpool need him? They could certainly do with a bit more composure in central midfield but they do have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner as options already. Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita have battled injuries, while Fabinho’s form would mean spending this much on Thiago wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

This signing would also go against the model of Klopp generally buying younger players but he did spend big on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson who weren’t that young. If a player of Thiago’s quality becomes available, you have to take a look at the deal. Adding a central midfielder isn’t a priority for Liverpool but he would certainly add something slightly different. It seems like this deal is becoming a possibility as Liverpool continue to try and move forward instead of standing still.

Switching from Liverpool to Manchester, and Leon Bailey has been linked with a move to Manchester United as a host of Premier League clubs will be scouting him in the German Cup final this weekend.

The Jamaica and Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is said to be a little unhappy with his bit-part role for Leverkusen this season as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga and were pipped to the final Champions League spot on the final day by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool, Everton and Man City are also said to be watching Bailey closely this weekend, as our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have the details.

“Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and could be available for a fee of between £20m and £30m. The 22-year old has three years left on his current deal at Leverkusen but wants to play in England and is working with Raheem Sterling’s agents, Colossal Sports Management, to boost his chances of a deal. Leverkusen were expected to demand up to £60m for Bailey this summer, but due to the effect on market prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he could be available for less than half of that amount.”

So, there you have it.

Bailey has been a rising star in Europe for some time and he joined Bayer from Genk in 2017 and almost joined Bayern Munich in 2018 for $68.5 million. His form has dipped a little but his goalscoring ability from out wide is still very good and he can play on either wing or centrally.

The Man City detail is very interesting because they do need to replace Leroy Sane, even though they have a host of other star attacking talents. Man United may see this as a good time to do a deal as they have cash in the bank but seem unlikely to splash over $100 million on either Jadon Sancho or Ferran Torres.

Given the form of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in recent weeks, Man United don’t need to add another winger but adding Bailey for $25 million would be a bargain.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports