Also, click play on the video above to watch my predictions for the games and where you should focus your attention this weekend as the Premier League action continues to come right at us.
Matchweek 33
Saturday, July 4: (+245) Norwich v. Brighton (+120), Tie: +230
Saturday, July 4: (-148) Leicester v. Crystal Palace (+480), Tie: +260
Saturday, July 4: (-625) Man United v. Bournemouth (+1900), Tie: +225
Saturday, July 4: (+128) Wolves v. Arsenal (+235), Tie: +230
Saturday, July 4: (-225) Chelsea v. Watford (+700), Tie: +330
Sunday, July 5: (+195) Burnley v. Sheffield United (+175), Tie: +195
Sunday, July 5: (+170) Newcastle v. West Ham (+170), Tie: +230
Sunday, July 5: (+800) Aston Villa v. Liverpool (-315), Tie: +460
Sunday, July 5: (+800) Southampton v. Man City (-315), Tie: +460
Monday, July 6: (+115) Tottenham v. Everton (+240), Tie: +245
Nuno Espirito Santo and Wolves continue to upset the odds as they are the only Premier League team to win all three of their games since the restart and are now three points off third-place and have momentum in the race for Champions League.
Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore will lead Wolves’ charge, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be the talisman for Arsenal.
Stream Wolves – Arsenal by clicking on the link above and here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.
Team news
Wolves aren’t being impacted by injuries and they are fit and hungry with Santo resting Traore for moments during their first three games of the restart.
Arsenal are still without Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli but Lucas Torreira is back fit and available. Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nkeitah were all rested for the win against Norwich.
What they’re saying
Raul Jimenez on his partnership with Adama Traore: “Every striker wants a teammate with his conditions. He can cross from anywhere, you know he’s going to be at the final line and he’s going to cross, so you have to be there at the right time to score. We train on it in the week. We talk to each other before the games, or in the training sessions, so we know where we’re going to be, his crossing and where I have to move. It’s not a coincidence, it’s something we train and work for.”
Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “A player that is able to score as many goals as he’s done in that short space of time tells you everything about the importance that he has for us. We need players that can make the difference at any moment in the game every three days, in different competitions, and that’s a big test for him. He’s done that at different clubs, he’s willing to stay with him, he’s really happy where he is and can see what we’re trying to do. Hopefully he can evolve as well in some parts of his game that in my opinion he can improve. We are pushing him every day towards that.”
Odds and ends
Wolves are the clear favorites for this game via DraftKings (+125) but Arsenal are dangerous and could be good value at +235 for the win. +225 for the draw seems like a very good bet too, as both teams are well matched with similar attacking units but Wolves have the edge when it comes to defensive players.
Prediction
This will be a tight, tense clash and the star attackers for both teams will be key. If Jimenez and Traore are firing on all cylinders then you have to fancy Wolves, if Aubameyang and Saka are on form for Arsenal, they could edge it. With both teams hopeful of Champions League qualification, the stakes are high and I think this will be a draw. Let’s say 1-1.
First up, let’s start with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be chasing Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and talks over a new contract have broken down between the silky deep-lying playmaker and the Bavarian giants.
There were reports last week that Liverpool are keen to buy the central midfielder this summer as he has just one year left on his current contract. The latest update is from Spain and it states that Thiago has told Bayern he wants to move to Liverpool and his manager at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, has simply replied “I hope he does not leave” when speaking before the German Cup final this weekend.
It is believed he would cost around $45 million and the sudden change in contract stance from the composed central midfielder has come as a surprise to Bayern. Thiago, 29, has only played in a couple of games since the restart due to injury but has worked his way back to fitness for the German Cup final and the resumption of the Champions League in August.
Do Liverpool need him? They could certainly do with a bit more composure in central midfield but they do have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner as options already. Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita have battled injuries, while Fabinho’s form would mean spending this much on Thiago wouldn’t make a lot of sense.
This signing would also go against the model of Klopp generally buying younger players but he did spend big on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson who weren’t that young. If a player of Thiago’s quality becomes available, you have to take a look at the deal. Adding a central midfielder isn’t a priority for Liverpool but he would certainly add something slightly different. It seems like this deal is becoming a possibility as Liverpool continue to try and move forward instead of standing still.
Switching from Liverpool to Manchester, and Leon Bailey has been linked with a move to Manchester United as a host of Premier League clubs will be scouting him in the German Cup final this weekend.
The Jamaica and Bayer Leverkusen winger, 22, is said to be a little unhappy with his bit-part role for Leverkusen this season as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga and were pipped to the final Champions League spot on the final day by Borussia Monchengladbach.
“Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and could be available for a fee of between £20m and £30m. The 22-year old has three years left on his current deal at Leverkusen but wants to play in England and is working with Raheem Sterling’s agents, Colossal Sports Management, to boost his chances of a deal. Leverkusen were expected to demand up to £60m for Bailey this summer, but due to the effect on market prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he could be available for less than half of that amount.”
So, there you have it.
Bailey has been a rising star in Europe for some time and he joined Bayer from Genk in 2017 and almost joined Bayern Munich in 2018 for $68.5 million. His form has dipped a little but his goalscoring ability from out wide is still very good and he can play on either wing or centrally.
The Man City detail is very interesting because they do need to replace Leroy Sane, even though they have a host of other star attacking talents. Man United may see this as a good time to do a deal as they have cash in the bank but seem unlikely to splash over $100 million on either Jadon Sancho or Ferran Torres.
Given the form of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in recent weeks, Man United don’t need to add another winger but adding Bailey for $25 million would be a bargain.
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games of Matchweek 33. Here we go.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Southampton 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Man United 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Chelsea 2-0 Watford – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Chelsea – Watford preview: Chelsea looks to rebound from a surprise loss to a relegation candidate when it hosts another scrapper on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (start time, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)
The Blues failed to take hold of third place after falling 3-2 at West Ham earlier this week, and will now face an ornery and underachieving Hornets side.
Watford’s 28 points are enough to be outside the drop zone, but just. Aston Villa and Bournemouth have 27 points each and also face top-four chasing sides this weekend.
Team news
Andre Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are available for Watford after being scratched from the Hornets last start for a reported quarantine infraction.
What they’re saying
Chelsea’s Frank Lampard on the loss to West Ham: “Not the story of our season, but we have had many of these moments. Chance to go third but you have to do every part of the game to get them. The players in those moments have to show an extra mentality to get through a game like this. I have seen us play great games, but then I have seen opportunities to jump teams or close points, but we haven’t taken them. It shows the work we have to do.”
Troy Deeney on Watford’s struggles near the bottom three: “We’ve had chats. Everyone was frustrated so we’ve tried to park it as quickly as we can in regard to moving onto the next one, but there’s certainly been a lot of things said. It’s important we are able to do that as it doesn’t help anybody if people are not speaking up and saying what’s on their minds, so we had to get to a point where we understood everyone wants to win, no-one’s playing bad on purpose, but if you don’t get to the required standards you’re going to get called out and that’s ultimately what’s happened.”
Odds and ends
The odds reflect the task at hand for Watford at +750. A Chelsea win is -235.