The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first six matchweeks confirmed. For a full Premier League how to watch TV and streaming schedule in the USA, read on.
Matchweek 33 takes place over this weekend as the games continue to come thick and fast from now until July 25 when the 2019-20 season will end. Buckle up, folks.
Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns as they continue to work to control the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The Premier League season was suspended on March 13 but just over three months later it is back.
The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more. You can sign up for NBC Sports Gold here.
Below is the schedule for the Premier League games on NBC Sports from July 4-6, as the full schedule for the first six matchweeks of the schedule are here.
Premier League schedule: How to watch in USA (all times EST)
Matchday 33
Saturday, July 4: Norwich v. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. Gold/Peacock
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle v. West Ham, 9:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. NBCSN