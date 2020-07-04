More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Anthony Martial goal
Getty Images

VIDEO: Martial scores stunning goal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Anthony Martial is in incredible form and scored a stunning goal for Manchester United against Bournemouth.

After Man United had went behind early on to a beauty from Junior Stanislas, the Red Devils clicked through the gears as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford each scored to put them ahead.

Anthony Martial wanted to get in on the act too and he did so in style. He curled home a beautiful shot in off the crossbar as he was given way too much time to cut in from the left flank and find the far top corner.

The Frenchman has scored four goals since the restart in the Premier League and his tally for the season is now 20 in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been delighted with Martial, who scored a hat trick against Sheffield United since the restart and he is leading the line brilliantly.

Below is the goal from Anthony Martial as Man United’s attack is purring with Martial, Rashford and Greenwood all on fire and the duo of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba just behind them creating chances galore.

What a front three Man United have as Tony Martial scored again…

Leicester City snaps out of funk to pound Palace

Leicester City - Crystal Palace recap
Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leicester City is in the win column for the first time since the Premier League came back from the coronavirus pause.

The Foxes beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, the club and its star striker getting out of respective and collective ruts.

Jamie Vardy had a rough day for 76 minutes but, as good strikers do, made the most of two late chances off Harvey Barnes passes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock just after halftime.

Leicester keeps hold of third place in moving onto 58 points, while Palace’s 42 points and three-goal loss sends it behind 12th place Newcastle on goal differential.

Leicester visits Arsenal on Tuesday before running for the finish line versus Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

Three things we learned

1. Brendan Rodgers needed that: Leicester still may fall out of the top four but they have it all in front of them to defend the house. Part of that battle is beating the two lowest challengers on the schedule — Bournemouth and Palace — and they did that well on Saturday despite the absence of James Maddison. The other part of the equation is four top seven challengers. Can they get enough points to return to the UCL?

2. Vardy’s sleepy party still a success: Jamie Vardy did not have a great game despite getting into a number of glorious positions. He did, however, retake sole possession of first place the Golden Boot race when he scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season late at the KP (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 19 and plays later Saturday).

Vardy reaches the 20-goal mark for the third time in his Premier League career, the marker his 100th in the competition. Can the 33-year-old find enough magic to hold off all comers?

3. Palace prepared for vacation: Safe and deprived of European hopes by their big loss to Liverpool, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles just didn’t have much fire on Saturday. Perhaps it’s unfair to say they didn’t have the desperation of Leicester, but that’s how it looked on the pitch in Leicester.

Man of the Match

Youri Tielemans — Barnes was very good with two assists but Tielemans deserved better than his lone assist for another tidy and occasionally spectacular day in the heart of the action. He was credited with two key passes, four tackles, and the drawing of three fouls (SofaScore).

Leicester City – Crystal Palace recap

Kelechi Iheanacho couldn’t quite get on the end of an eighth-minute cross as the Foxes looked better than the visitors at the outset.

Leicester City’s James Justin saw a deflected shot pound the crossbar and fired wide with a second chance moments later.

Jamie Vardy was played into the box by Youri Tielemans’ fine pass in the 17th minute, but the Premier League Golden Boot race leader’s pass back into the mix was blocked by Mamadou Sakho.

Ayoze Perez nearly had it 1-0 when Christian Benteke did a poor job clearing a corner kick, but Sakho made a terrific block near the penalty spot.

Luka Milivojevic spun a free kick just wide of the upper 90 in the 32nd minute, Palace edging into the match.

Vardy’s difficult run of form continued with a poor first touch while turning into the box, a chance he often turns into a goal.

Leicester went ahead through Iheanacho. Tielemans got a rightful assist when Iheanacho took advantage of a sleeping Vicente Guaita to poke the ball home in the 49th minute.

Vardy missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but then got the job done moments later when Sakho slipped and allowed Harvey Barnes to feed the 20-goal man on the doorstep.

Wilfried Zaha blew a chance to make it interesting late when he popped a terrific Andros Townsend cross over the frame.

Barnes slipped a delightful pass to Vardy for a trademark cutting run and finish for 3-0.

Red-hot Man United smash five past Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Manchester United beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in a dominant performance with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all on the scoresheet.

Greenwood scored twice, while Bournemouth went ahead through Junior Stanislas and Josh King made it 3-2 early in the second half before Man United’s offense exploded once again to boost their top four hopes.

With the win Man United momentarily move into fourth place on 55 points, while relegation-threatened Bournemouth remain in 19th place and are one point from safety but their goal difference took a big hit.

Three things we learned

1. No need for new winger with Greenwood around: What a start to the restart Greenwood has had. 18 years of age and Greenwood is a natural finisher with both feet. He is a striker by trade but is playing on the right and with Rashford and Martial, they compliment one another perfectly. With Man United linked with a $130 million move for Jadon Sancho, why would they need to buy him? Greenwood could be just as good as Sancho and maybe even better. What a future he has.

2. Bruno Fernandes has huge impact: He scored one, set up another and gave the penalty kick to Rashford to boost his confidence. Fernandes is a total team player and Solskjaer has built his team around the Portuguese magician. Perhaps no Man United signing since Eric Cantona has had such a big impact and it feels like Fernandes was one of the final pieces of the jigsaw puzzle. What a player both technically and from a leadership point of view. Fernandes knits this entire Man United team together and is encouraging his teammates and he makes his teammates better.

3. Bournemouth at least creating chances: Yes, Bournemouth were thumped but at least Eddie Howe’s side were back to creating chances and scoring goals. Anything from this game would have been a bonus but Bournemouth are deep in relegation trouble and in their final five games they face Tottenham, Leicester, Southampton, Everton and Man City. How many of those games will they win? They need probably three wins to drag themselves out of the bottom three and time is running out. Bournemouth need to take chances and attack. This game proved they can do it.

Man of the Match

Mason Greenwood – This kid is the real deal. At the age of 18 he is showing up and he now has 15 goals in all competitions this season. What a talent. Fernandes could have been Man of the Match too, but it has to go to Greenwood.

Man United looked dangerous early on as Fernandes was played in over the top but his lobbed finished looped over the net.

Stanislas then stunned Man United as a cross into the box wasn’t cleared properly and after the Bournemouth winger had his first shot cleared, he picked up the loose ball, nutmegged Harry Maguire and beat David de Gea at his near post to put the Cherries ahead. The shock was well and truly on.

Fernandes’ free kick was saved well by Aaron Ramsdale but the Bournemouth goalkeeper was soon picking the ball out of his own net. Nemanja Matic found Marcus Rashford who played it to Fernandes, who picked out Greenwood to smash on goal and Ramsdale failed to hold onto the ball as Man United were level. 1-1.

Soon after they were ahead as a cross in the box saw Jefferson Lerma miss his clearance and the ball then hit Adam Smith on the hand and a penalty kick was awarded.

Rashford stepped up and stroked home the penalty to put Man United ahead before half time and Martial then extended their advantage with a superb curler. 3-1.

Eric Bailly was brought on at half time and made a big mistake right away. He handled the ball right on the edge of the box and after a lengthy VAR check, a penalty kick was given and King slotted the spot kick home to give Bournemouth a lifeline. 2-3. Game on.

But just when it looked like Bournemouth had a chance of getting back in the game, Man United scored another stunner as Greenwood worked the ball onto his right foot and smashed home into the far top corner. The teenage sensation has been a revelation since the restart.

Fernandes then curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 5-2 as Man United kicked on in the second half and Bournemouth had no answer to the fluid attacking play of the red-hot Red Devils.

Rashford then had a goal chalked off for offside as Bournemouth struggled to contain the rampant hosts and a host of subs saw the scoring end as Ramsdalde denied Pogba and Fred.

Man United extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with minimum fuss.

Norwich boss Farke accepts relegation is inevitable

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Norwich boss Daniel Farke has accepted relegation is inevitable.

Farke, who worked wonders on a shoestring budget to get Norwich promoted as champions of the Championship last season, looked a beaten man after their 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.

That result leaves them seven points from safety with five games to go, although they do play relegation rivals West Ham and Watford in their next two games.

Norwich’s players looked despondent after the Brighton defeat, with several staying out on the pitch for many minutes without going into the locker rooms. Todd Cantwell, Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez were just some of the dejected Norwich players who now look all but resigned to relegation.

These comments from Daniel Farke suggests their coach agrees with them.

“It is the story of our season,” Farke told BT Sport. “Started quite well but didn’t find the cutting edge. Then one crucial mistake when we were too over excited with the pass. Brighton were able to punish us, we dominated the second half, had several chances but the cutting edge was missing. We deserved more. We didn’t show the final quality to score the goal. I can’t ask for more passion, or workload.

“It is a disappointing day for us because we knew it was more or less the last chance. It is important we learn for the future. I will pick them up. After five losses in a row it is no time for a fighting message. We don’t have the right, it is important to stay humble. We want to show our pride.”

This is quite odd. Yes, Norwich have spent next to nothing and Farke has been okay with that as they don’t want the club to mismanaged financially.

Pretty much all season long Farke has said it would be a miracle if they stayed up and even though they’ve lost all four games since the Premier League restart, if they win the next two they have a chance of survival.

Farke and Norwich seem to have given up and it’s tough to understand why.

They are losing games 1-0 after not quite finding a finishing touch and making defensive errors but they are fun to watch and full of skill and creativity. The margins are so small but Norwich are acting like they are 27 points from safety instead of seven.

‘On his way’ or ‘unfounded?’ Thiago to Liverpool reports duel

Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
Thiago Alcantara is telling teammates he’s on his way to Liverpool.

The Bayern Munich man, 29, is confident of sealing a move to the Premier League champions, according to The Express. His contract runs through this summer.

Hansi Flick wants the center midfielder to stay at the Allianz Arena but contract talks between Bayern and Thiago had broken down and reports Friday linked him with Liverpool. He’d be expected to cost better than $40 million.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

There are stronger words this morning, with Bayern said to have “lost all hope” of keeping Thiago.

Yet the Liverpool Echo, an outlet with cozy connections to the Anfield set, says there’s nothing brewing and called the reports “unfounded.”

The 37-times capped Spaniard is set to start Saturday’s German Cup Final versus Bayer Leverkusen, and has won either La Liga (Barcelona) or the Bundesliga every year but one since the 2010-11 campaign.

Thiago would be a bit older than Liverpool’s usual buys but would present terrific experience, technique, and depth for a Reds midfield which will again contend for the Premier League and the Champions League in 2020-21.

But Bayern will certainly be looking to offset their summer shopping, which has started with Leroy Sane, by selling some older players. And Thiago is, right down to age, very close to like-for-like with Georginio Wijnaldum.