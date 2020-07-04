More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
German Cup Final preview
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in the German Cup Final

By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 10:39 AM EDT
Simon Rolfes’ decorated playing career saw him earn 26 caps with Germany, play 288 times in the Bundesliga, and finish runner-up in both Germany top flight and the German Cup.

Now the sporting director at Bayer Leverkusen, the club he led to the 2009 German Cup Final, Rolfes will hope he’s put together a championship side when Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, and Bayer meet Bayern Munich in Saturday’s final (2 p.m. ET).

ProSoccerTalk caught up with the former Bayer and Werder Bremen playmaker before the final.

PST: What would a first German Cup in 27 years mean for Leverkusen and also to you as a former player?

Simon Rolfes
Rolfes celebrates after scoring in the 2009 German Cup semi final v. FSV Mainz, on April 21, 2009 (JUERGEN SCHWARZ/DDP/AFP via Getty Images).

Simon Rolfes: It would mean a lot to us. People here in Leverkusen have been waiting for a trophy for a long time. I feel that the organization is ready for a title. We have been working a lot to improve and develop this outstanding club, and the tradition is there. Right now we have a team that has shown its skills on the highest level several times.

PST: What are your top memories of the 2009 German Cup run? Beating Bayern? Scoring in the semifinal? The atmosphere of the final against your former club?

SR: That semifinal against Bayern was very emotional. And then the final in the huge stadium with the crowds was very impressive. I really felt the intensity and the importance of that game. I said to myself that I want to get back to a final soon again. It took some time in the end, and I am in a different role, but here we are now, reaching out for that cup.

PST: That (2009) team was crazy and had some very young talent in Toni Kroos and Arturo Vidal. Are there similarities between that team and the one from today?

SR: I am not one who likes to make comparisons. Each team is unique and has its own personality. But as we did in 2009, we now have a brilliant and talented squad, capable of creating big moments at any time. We’ve showed that throughout the season.

PST: Do you think this Cup final experience can help the club in its pursuit of the Europa League next month?

SR: That’s really hard to predict. It might also depend on the outcome of this game. Anyway, though, all teams will need to adapt to totally new situations in these unprecedented times. We’ll have a full month between the German Cup and the Europa League.

You need to adjust plans for rest as well as for preparation due to earlier or later endings of your domestic season. Whoever hits the right planning will be in a good position to win that Europa League trophy next month.

PST: What’s next for Bayer? What should we be on the look out for?

SR: We don’t see this final berth as a historic moment, at least not in a way of it being a unique and one-off situation. We are ambitious and eager to create more of those title chances in the future. We will continue building up a highly talented and hungry squad for these kind of opportunities. And we are ready to be judged based on the outcome of the games.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich

What: German Cup Final – Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich
When: 2 p.m. ET Saturday
TV Channel: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN.com

Solskjaer hails forwards; Greenwood ‘best finisher’ he’s seen

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed his Manchester United forwards and said Mason Greenwood is the best finisher he’s ever worked with.

Some praise indeed from the ‘baby-faced assassin’ who is widely considered to be the best finisher in Premier League history.

Greenwood, still just 18 years old, scored twice in the 5-2 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday as Man United are now 16 games unbeaten in all competitions and have all of the momentum in the top four battle.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Solskjaer was delighted with the attacking display of his side and singled out academy product Greenwood for special praise.

“They are exciting. We have players who provide chances for them but they have pace and skill. It is just too bad our fans could not be here and spurred them on for a couple more,” Solskjaer said. “Mason [Greenwood] has chipped in with 15, Bruno’s tally is going up so we have goals everywhere. I am not worried about goals in the team.

“Mason is one of the best if not the best finisher I have worked with and seen. He is so calm. He knows where to finish if it is on the training ground, here or in his garden at home. We have to build on that. Many big games to come and we need more big wins because we know our goal difference isn’t the greatest. Confidence is sky high, you get energy and confidence by performances and results and we are getting that at the minute. I have enjoyed the last few games to be honest and it is healthy, you don’t age as quickly.”

Greenwood has been a revelation since the restart and is now a regular starter on the right flank. With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford alongside him, plus Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes feeding them all chances, it looks like Solskjaer has finally found the right balance for this Man United side.

They’ve scored 11 goals in their last three Premier League games and Greenwood’s clinical finishing and performances has perhaps calmed down any approaches for Ferran Torres or Jadon Sancho this summer, or even next year.

Greenwood, Rashford and Martial are all 24 years old or younger and this Man United attack is staking its claim to be the best in the Premier League as the aforementioned trio have now scored more goals (55) than Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined (51) in all competitions this season. Let that sink in. Greenwood has just become a regular, while both Rashford and Martial have been out injured

The potential for Greenwood and Co. is limitless and Man United fans everywhere will be incredibly excited by their finish to the 2019-20 season. There are still some defensive issues to iron out but going forward, Solskjaer has created an attacking juggernaut.

Sane seals move from Man City to Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
We already knew Manchester City’s going to look different next year with David Silva amongst those set to leave the Etihad Stadium, but we now have confirmation that a younger playmaker is following through on rumors he was headed out the door.

Bayern Munich announced the purchase of Leroy Sane on Saturday, one of the top architects of City’s incredible 2017-18 season going home the Bundesliga. Reports speculate that Bayern will pay around $56 million for Sane.

“Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club’s history and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City,” said Pep Guardiola.

The rumors of Sane to Bayern extend well over a year, and the German champions are happy to get their man after reports the player turned down a City contract offer as recently as mid-June.

“His speed, his technical quality and his scoring threat make him an absolute top player,” said Bayern technical director Oliver Kahn. “He also fits very well into our team as a person and as a character.”

The winger turned 24 in January and has double-digit goals and assists in each of his last two full Premier League campaigns. He followed up 10 goals and 15 assists in 2017-18 with 10 and 11 last season.

Bayern has wanted Sane for some time, but the union might’ve become even more appealing to the playmaker when the German giants appointed Hansi Flick as manager.

From FCBayern.com:

“FC Bayern is a great club with big goals and these goals suit me as well. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and can’t wait to train with the team. I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.”

The Bavarians already have Champions League-winning quality and the idea of Serge Gnabry on one wing and Sane on the other is exciting.

As for City, it will be interesting to see what they do this summer presuming at least one year of ther two-year European ban is upheld.

The club will still be playing for the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup. They could also still be playing for the Community Shield and European Super Cup should they win the FA Cup and Champions League

So it’s not like they won’t need depth but do they rate some of their younger players and we don’t know who might ask to leave given the prospect of no UCL. We know Phil Foden is ready to take the next step, but who else will be coming through the door? Will in-prime players arrive to play for Pep without the prospect of the UCL for at least year? Or will it be older guys looking for a PL crown?

Leicester City snaps out of funk to pound Palace

Leicester City - Crystal Palace recap
Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leicester City is in the win column for the first time since the Premier League came back from the coronavirus pause.

The Foxes beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, the club and its star striker getting out of respective and collective ruts.

LEICESTER CITY – CRYSTAL PALACE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Jamie Vardy had a rough day for 76 minutes but, as good strikers do, made the most of two late chances off Harvey Barnes passes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock just after halftime.

Leicester keeps hold of third place in moving onto 58 points, while Palace’s 42 points and three-goal loss sends it behind 12th place Newcastle on goal differential.

Leicester visits Arsenal on Tuesday before running for the finish line versus Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

Three things we learned

1. Brendan Rodgers needed that: Leicester still may fall out of the top four but they have it all in front of them to defend the house. Part of that battle is beating the two lowest challengers on the schedule — Bournemouth and Palace — and they did that well on Saturday despite the absence of James Maddison. The other part of the equation is four top seven challengers. Can they get enough points to return to the UCL?

2. Vardy’s sleepy party still a success: Jamie Vardy did not have a great game despite getting into a number of glorious positions. He did, however, retake sole possession of first place the Golden Boot race when he scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season late at the KP (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 19 and plays later Saturday).

Vardy reaches the 20-goal mark for the third time in his Premier League career, the marker his 100th in the competition. Can the 33-year-old find enough magic to hold off all comers?

3. Palace prepared for vacation: Safe and deprived of European hopes by their big loss to Liverpool, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles just didn’t have much fire on Saturday. Perhaps it’s unfair to say they didn’t have the desperation of Leicester, but that’s how it looked on the pitch in Leicester.

Man of the Match

Youri Tielemans — Barnes was very good with two assists but Tielemans deserved better than his lone assist for another tidy and occasionally spectacular day in the heart of the action. He was credited with two key passes, four tackles, and the drawing of three fouls (SofaScore).

Leicester City – Crystal Palace recap

Kelechi Iheanacho couldn’t quite get on the end of an eighth-minute cross as the Foxes looked better than the visitors at the outset.

Leicester City’s James Justin saw a deflected shot pound the crossbar and fired wide with a second chance moments later.

Jamie Vardy was played into the box by Youri Tielemans’ fine pass in the 17th minute, but the Premier League Golden Boot race leader’s pass back into the mix was blocked by Mamadou Sakho.

Ayoze Perez nearly had it 1-0 when Christian Benteke did a poor job clearing a corner kick, but Sakho made a terrific block near the penalty spot.

Luka Milivojevic spun a free kick just wide of the upper 90 in the 32nd minute, Palace edging into the match.

Vardy’s difficult run of form continued with a poor first touch while turning into the box, a chance he often turns into a goal.

Leicester went ahead through Iheanacho. Tielemans got a rightful assist when Iheanacho took advantage of a sleeping Vicente Guaita to poke the ball home in the 49th minute.

Vardy missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but then got the job done moments later when Sakho slipped and allowed Harvey Barnes to feed the 20-goal man on the doorstep.

Wilfried Zaha blew a chance to make it interesting late when he popped a terrific Andros Townsend cross over the frame.

Barnes slipped a delightful pass to Vardy for a trademark cutting run and finish for 3-0.

Red-hot Man United smash five past Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Manchester United beat Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in a dominant performance with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all on the scoresheet.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Greenwood scored twice, while Bournemouth went ahead through Junior Stanislas and Josh King made it 3-2 early in the second half before Man United’s offense exploded once again to boost their top four hopes.

FULL REPLAY: MANCHESTER UNITED – BOURNEMOUTH

With the win Man United momentarily move into fourth place on 55 points, while relegation-threatened Bournemouth remain in 19th place and are one point from safety but their goal difference took a big hit.

Three things we learned

1. No need for new winger with Greenwood around: What a start to the restart Greenwood has had. 18 years of age and Greenwood is a natural finisher with both feet. He is a striker by trade but is playing on the right and with Rashford and Martial, they compliment one another perfectly. With Man United linked with a $130 million move for Jadon Sancho, why would they need to buy him? Greenwood could be just as good as Sancho and maybe even better. What a future he has.

2. Bruno Fernandes has huge impact: He scored one, set up another and gave the penalty kick to Rashford to boost his confidence. Fernandes is a total team player and Solskjaer has built his team around the Portuguese magician. Perhaps no Man United signing since Eric Cantona has had such a big impact and it feels like Fernandes was one of the final pieces of the jigsaw puzzle. What a player both technically and from a leadership point of view. Fernandes knits this entire Man United team together and is encouraging his teammates and he makes his teammates better.

3. Bournemouth at least creating chances: Yes, Bournemouth were thumped but at least Eddie Howe’s side were back to creating chances and scoring goals. Anything from this game would have been a bonus but Bournemouth are deep in relegation trouble and in their final five games they face Tottenham, Leicester, Southampton, Everton and Man City. How many of those games will they win? They need probably three wins to drag themselves out of the bottom three and time is running out. Bournemouth need to take chances and attack. This game proved they can do it.

Man of the Match

Mason Greenwood – This kid is the real deal. At the age of 18 he is showing up and he now has 15 goals in all competitions this season. What a talent. Fernandes could have been Man of the Match too, but it has to go to Greenwood.

Man United looked dangerous early on as Fernandes was played in over the top but his lobbed finished looped over the net.

Stanislas then stunned Man United as a cross into the box wasn’t cleared properly and after the Bournemouth winger had his first shot cleared, he picked up the loose ball, nutmegged Harry Maguire and beat David de Gea at his near post to put the Cherries ahead. The shock was well and truly on.

Fernandes’ free kick was saved well by Aaron Ramsdale but the Bournemouth goalkeeper was soon picking the ball out of his own net. Nemanja Matic found Marcus Rashford who played it to Fernandes, who picked out Greenwood to smash on goal and Ramsdale failed to hold onto the ball as Man United were level. 1-1.

Soon after they were ahead as a cross in the box saw Jefferson Lerma miss his clearance and the ball then hit Adam Smith on the hand and a penalty kick was awarded.

Rashford stepped up and stroked home the penalty to put Man United ahead before half time and Martial then extended their advantage with a superb curler. 3-1.

Eric Bailly was brought on at half time and made a big mistake right away. He handled the ball right on the edge of the box and after a lengthy VAR check, a penalty kick was given and King slotted the spot kick home to give Bournemouth a lifeline. 2-3. Game on.

But just when it looked like Bournemouth had a chance of getting back in the game, Man United scored another stunner as Greenwood worked the ball onto his right foot and smashed home into the far top corner. The teenage sensation has been a revelation since the restart.

Fernandes then curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 5-2 as Man United kicked on in the second half and Bournemouth had no answer to the fluid attacking play of the red-hot Red Devils.

Rashford then had a goal chalked off for offside as Bournemouth struggled to contain the rampant hosts and a host of subs saw the scoring end as Ramsdalde denied Pogba and Fred.

Man United extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with minimum fuss.