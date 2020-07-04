Norwich boss Daniel Farke has accepted relegation is inevitable.
Farke, who worked wonders on a shoestring budget to get Norwich promoted as champions of the Championship last season, looked a beaten man after their 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.
That result leaves them seven points from safety with five games to go, although they do play relegation rivals West Ham and Watford in their next two games.
Norwich’s players looked despondent after the Brighton defeat, with several staying out on the pitch for many minutes without going into the locker rooms. Todd Cantwell, Timm Klose and Onel Hernandez were just some of the dejected Norwich players who now look all but resigned to relegation.
These comments from Daniel Farke suggests their coach agrees with them.
“It is the story of our season,” Farke told BT Sport. “Started quite well but didn’t find the cutting edge. Then one crucial mistake when we were too over excited with the pass. Brighton were able to punish us, we dominated the second half, had several chances but the cutting edge was missing. We deserved more. We didn’t show the final quality to score the goal. I can’t ask for more passion, or workload.
“It is a disappointing day for us because we knew it was more or less the last chance. It is important we learn for the future. I will pick them up. After five losses in a row it is no time for a fighting message. We don’t have the right, it is important to stay humble. We want to show our pride.”
This is quite odd. Yes, Norwich have spent next to nothing and Farke has been okay with that as they don’t want the club to mismanaged financially.
Pretty much all season long Farke has said it would be a miracle if they stayed up and even though they’ve lost all four games since the Premier League restart, if they win the next two they have a chance of survival.
Farke and Norwich seem to have given up and it’s tough to understand why.
They are losing games 1-0 after not quite finding a finishing touch and making defensive errors but they are fun to watch and full of skill and creativity. The margins are so small but Norwich are acting like they are 27 points from safety instead of seven.