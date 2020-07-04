More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Brighton edge Norwich closer to relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT
Brighton beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday to all but secure their Premier League safety and push Norwich closer towards a prompt return to the second-tier.

Leandro Trossard swept home the only goal of the game in the first half as Brighton defended well and Norwich had plenty of possession, as always, but couldn’t make it count.

With the win Brighton move on to 36 points, while Norwich have lost all four of their games since the restart and remain bottom of the table on 21 points, seven points from safety with five games to go.

Three things we learned

1. Same old story for Norwich: Lovely flicks, patient build up and then, well, nothing. Norwich are good to watch, their full backs bomb on in support of attacks but they had no cutting edge at all. Then they were hit on the counter time and time again as Brighton just had to connect a few passes out wide to be down the other end of the pitch in moments. Norwich have tried to play the right way but since December there’s be no cutting edge up top and that is why they are likely to be relegated. Norwich have lost six-straight games in all competitions and they just haven’t been good enough this season.

2. Brighton solid and safe: This win means Brighton are all but safe from relegation as they sit nine points above the bottom three with five games to go. Brighton have Man City and Liverpool to play in their next two but Graham Potter’s side have picked up seven points from the first 12 available since the restart and they were solid defensively, kept mistakes to a minimum and were dangerous on the break. Job done for the Seagulls and Potter’s first season in charge has been a big success in terms of staying up (pretty much) and their new style of play.

3. Next two games crucial for Canaries: All is not lost. They have to play relegation rivals Watford and West Ham in their next two games and they just have to win both. They have to. That will be a tall order but if they play the way they did in the first half against Brighton, they can get results. Their final three games of the season are against Burnley, Chelsea and Man City. Time is running out, though, as they try to stop a fifth relegation from the Premier League.

Man of the Match

Tariq Lamptey – The youngster was a January addition from Chelsea and he’s slotted in really well out wide. Lamptey offers an outlet at right back and works hard defensively. Brighton look like they’ve got themselves a bargain.

After a free kick found him at the back post, Aaron Connolly smashed a shot just over the bar as Brighton had the first big chance but Norwich started the better of the two teams.

Onel Hernandez had a shot blocked after cutting inside and the Canaries had plenty of possession as they tried to force the issue in the first half. Hernandez went close again soon after but just after the water break Brighton took the lead against the run of play.

Maupay played in Aaron Mooy down the right as his cross was perfect for the arriving Trossard to steer home and put Brighton 1-0 up.

In the second half Brighton went close through Connolly as his shot was blocked, while at the other end Emiliano Buendia had his shot blocked by Lewis Dunk.

Norwich huffed and puffed as they tried to get back in the game but despite bringing on Pukki, Cantwell and Adam Idah.

Idah flicked an effort past Mat Ryan in stoppage time but it hit the post and came back out as Farke’s side ran out of ideas and are now surely heading straight back to the Championship.

Wolves – Arsenal preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Wolves - Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 8:20 AM EDT
Wolves – Arsenal should be an absolute belter on Saturday (start time, 12:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams are in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Wolves continue to upset the odds as they are the only Premier League team to win all three of their games since the restart and are now three points off third-place and have momentum in the race for Champions League.

As for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, they’ve bounced back after a rough start to the restart and Mikel Arteta now has plenty of options and his team look hungry.

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore will lead Wolves’ charge, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be the talisman for Arsenal.

Stream Wolves – Arsenal by clicking on the link above and here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Team news

Wolves aren’t being impacted by injuries and they are fit and hungry with Santo resting Traore for moments during their first three games of the restart.

Arsenal are still without Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli but Lucas Torreira is back fit and available. Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nkeitah were all rested for the win against Norwich.

What they’re saying

Raul Jimenez on his partnership with Adama Traore: “Every striker wants a teammate with his conditions. He can cross from anywhere, you know he’s going to be at the final line and he’s going to cross, so you have to be there at the right time to score. We train on it in the week. We talk to each other before the games, or in the training sessions, so we know where we’re going to be, his crossing and where I have to move. It’s not a coincidence, it’s something we train and work for.”

Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “A player that is able to score as many goals as he’s done in that short space of time tells you everything about the importance that he has for us. We need players that can make the difference at any moment in the game every three days, in different competitions, and that’s a big test for him. He’s done that at different clubs, he’s willing to stay with him, he’s really happy where he is and can see what we’re trying to do. Hopefully he can evolve as well in some parts of his game that in my opinion he can improve. We are pushing him every day towards that.”

Odds and ends

Wolves are the clear favorites for this game via DraftKings (+125) but Arsenal are dangerous and could be good value at +235 for the win. +225 for the draw seems like a very good bet too, as both teams are well matched with similar attacking units but Wolves have the edge when it comes to defensive players.

Prediction

This will be a tight, tense clash and the star attackers for both teams will be key. If Jimenez and Traore are firing on all cylinders then you have to fancy Wolves, if Aubameyang and Saka are on form for Arsenal, they could edge it. With both teams hopeful of Champions League qualification, the stakes are high and I think this will be a draw. Let’s say 1-1.

Norwich – Brighton stream: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 7:23 AM EDT
Norwich – Brighton kicks off the action on Saturday (start time, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and this is a huge game in the relegation scrap.

The Canaries simply have to win to have any change of staying up, while Brighton know a win could all but secure safety and give them a nine-point cushion above the bottom three.

Both teams love to play open, attractive soccer and this should be a very exciting clash, especially as Norwich will be pushing for all three points to try and kick-start their battle against the drop.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich – Brighton.

Team news

Norwich make several changes as Daniel Farke continues to search for the right starting lineup. Onel Hernandez comes in, while Timm Klose is back from suspension and both Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki drop to the bench.

Brighton start Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard after they came off the bench against Man United and made a big difference. Aaron Mooy also comes into the starting lineup.

Odds and ends

(+245) Norwich v. Brighton (+120), Tie: +230

No surprise that Norwich are the underdogs given their woeful start to the restart. Brighton are the clear favorites and they would probably take a draw too. Norwich will go all-out for the win and that should make for an interesting spectacle, at least for the neutral.

Prediction

I actually think Norwich could pull this off. They just have to win and if they do then somehow they are just four points off safety with five games to go. They could still stay up and I think they will sneak a 2-1 win.

Man United – Bournemouth preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 7:17 AM EDT
Manchester United – Bournemouth takes center stage on Saturday (start time, 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Red Devils and Cherries both need a win but for very, very different reasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are on a roll as they are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and are just three points off third place. Their Champions League dreams are on track with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba pulling the strings, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood putting chances away and a solid defensive unit.

In contrast, Bournemouth are in freefall. Eddie Howe’s side are in the relegation zone, were hammered 4-1 at home by Newcastle in midweek, have lost all three games since the restart and have a ridiculously tough remaining schedule. Is their time in the Premier League over?

Here is the team news and everything else you need to know for Manchester United – Bournemouth.

Team news

Man United will rotate their squad a little but have no new injury concerns with Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones long-term absentees.

Bournemouth have a few injury concerns and they will be without Callum Wilson who is serving the final match of his two-game suspension.

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on rotating his squad: “I’ve got to wait and see, there’s a couple who’ve got some knocks and bruises. If there are a couple of changes, don’t be surprised, just because of fitness with having so many games. I’ve got to look after the players. It would be nice to play a team that played so well against Sheffield United and Brighton, but let’s wait and see how everyone is after training. I’ve got many, many reasons to play the same team but have reasons to rotate.”

Eddie Howe on Steve Cook’s criticism of Bournemouth: “Listen, I don’t think they are helpful for us,” the Bournemouth manager said of Cook’s comments. When you don’t perform well, I think everything needs to be internal – that’s always been how I’ve worked, we keep things in-house, and our opinions of ourselves stay that way. I have a duty when I come to the media to tell the truth in respect of what I think of our performances and I don’t think it’s healthy to view ourselves or read ourselves in that way. For the collective good of the group and the club, we know recent performances haven’t been good enough, I don’t think you need to be too clever to work that out. Nothing can change the past, we can only change the future and the only way we’re going to do that is to stay together.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

Man United are unsurprisingly the heavy favorites (-625) given their recent form and Bournemouth’s struggles. The Cherries (+1900) won the  reverse fixture 1-0 but Man United are a different team now and have a Plan B with Bruno Fernandes and Pogba together in midfield. The tie at +650 is the best value bet but it seems unlikely.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a solid, steady Man United win here. They’ve had a busy week with the FA Cup trip to Norwich going to extra time and then heading down to Brighton, so I think we will see a few new faces in the lineup. Whatever team Solskjaer puts out will be too much for this Bournemouth side who are feeling sorry for themselves. Man United 3-1 Bournemouth.

Ramos helps Madrid edge Getafe, increase lead over Barcelona

Real Madrid
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 3, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid beat Getafe, increasing its lead over Barcelona to four points with the Spanish league nearing its end as Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty to give them a valuable three points.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Ramos converted the 79th-minute spot kick after Getafe made its first mistake in an otherwise flawless defensive performance to stifle the more talented rivals.

Madrid right back Dani Carvajal raced into the area and cut back around defender Mathias Olivera, who tripped him and gave Ramos the chance to score the winner that boosts his team’s chances of dethroning Barcelona.

It was the ninth league goal of the season for the Madrid center back.

Madrid has won all six matches since the restart of the league following a three-month stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona, meanwhile, settled for a third draw in four games on Tuesday when it was held 2-2 by Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid and Barcelona both have five matches left. Madrid holds the tiebreaker in case of they finish level on points.

La Liga standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 33 22 8 3 61 21 40 13-4-0 9-4-3 74
 Barcelona 33 21 7 5 74 35 39 15-2-0 6-5-5 70
 Atlético Madrid 33 15 14 4 43 25 18 10-5-1 5-9-3 59
 Sevilla 33 15 12 6 48 33 15 7-7-2 8-5-4 57
 Villarreal 33 16 6 11 53 40 13 8-5-3 8-1-8 54
 Getafe 33 14 10 9 42 31 11 8-6-3 6-4-6 52
 Real Sociedad 33 15 5 13 50 42 8 9-3-5 6-2-8 50
 Athletic Club 33 12 12 9 38 28 10 9-4-3 3-8-6 48
 Granada 33 13 7 13 40 38 2 9-2-5 4-5-8 46
 València 33 12 10 11 41 48 -7 9-7-1 3-3-10 46
 Osasuna 33 11 11 11 40 47 -7 6-5-5 5-6-6 44
 Levante 33 12 6 15 41 46 -5 8-4-4 4-2-11 42
 Betis 33 9 10 14 43 54 -11 8-4-5 1-6-9 37
 Valladolid 33 7 15 11 27 37 -10 3-10-3 4-5-8 36
 Alavés 33 9 8 16 32 50 -18 7-5-5 2-3-11 35
 Eibar 33 9 8 16 34 50 -16 7-2-8 2-6-8 35
 Celta Vigo 33 7 13 13 32 42 -10 5-6-5 2-7-8 34
 Mallorca 33 8 5 20 35 56 -21 7-3-7 1-2-13 29
 Leganés 33 5 10 18 24 49 -25 4-4-9 1-6-9 25
 Espanyol 33 5 9 19 27 53 -26 2-5-9 3-4-10 24

 