Norwich – Brighton kicks off the action on Saturday (start time, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and this is a huge game in the relegation scrap.
The Canaries simply have to win to have any change of staying up, while Brighton know a win could all but secure safety and give them a nine-point cushion above the bottom three.
Both teams love to play open, attractive soccer and this should be a very exciting clash, especially as Norwich will be pushing for all three points to try and kick-start their battle against the drop.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich – Brighton.
Team news
Norwich make several changes as Daniel Farke continues to search for the right starting lineup. Onel Hernandez comes in, while Timm Klose is back from suspension and both Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki drop to the bench.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
▪ Klose returns from suspension
▪ Hernandez starts on the wing
▪ Duda and Drmic return#ApartButTogether 💛 #NORBHA
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 4, 2020
Brighton start Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard after they came off the bench against Man United and made a big difference. Aaron Mooy also comes into the starting lineup.
🚨 Team news is in!
💪 Here’s how we line-up to take on @NorwichCityFC this lunchtime!
📲 @SnickersUKCom 📲#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FqAvAHDUTM
— Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) July 4, 2020
Odds and ends
(+245) Norwich v. Brighton (+120), Tie: +230
No surprise that Norwich are the underdogs given their woeful start to the restart. Brighton are the clear favorites and they would probably take a draw too. Norwich will go all-out for the win and that should make for an interesting spectacle, at least for the neutral.
Prediction
I actually think Norwich could pull this off. They just have to win and if they do then somehow they are just four points off safety with five games to go. They could still stay up and I think they will sneak a 2-1 win.