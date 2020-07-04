More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Arsenal beats Wolves to strengthen European hopes

By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette scored as Arsenal closed ground on the top five with a gritty and complete 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday.

WOLVES – ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Mikel Arteta’s project looks to be going well as Arsenal moves seventh with 49 points, three back of Wolves and four clear of rivals Spurs, who have a match-in-hand.

Wolves saw a four-match clean sheet run spoiled by Saka’s first-half goal. The sixth-place Wolves lose ground in the battle for a top four place and now sit two points behind Chelsea, who plays later Saturday. They are three back of Manchester United and six behind Leicester City.

Three things we learned

1. Arsenal begins gauntlet with promise: The Gunners need wins, not draws, if they want to creep up the table and into the European places by season’s end. Saturday was the first of three chances to take three points from a team it’s chasing, with a visit from Leicester City coming Tuesday before July 12’s North London Derby at Spurs. A team they won’t catch, Liverpool, follows so… get those points now and get your form sorted.

2. Saka celebrates new deal in style: Arsenal’s 18-year-old wonder worker on the left side came from the right to score his first Premier League goal. Kieran Tierney’s deflected cross gave Saka a chance to show his technique, and that left-footed side volley oozed the good stuff. Saka now has four goals and 10 assists in all competitions, and does not turn 19 until Sept. 5.

3. Wolves falter: Raul Jimenez was fine, which is substandard from his usual prowess, while Adama Traore didn’t do much after a lively start up top. Injections of Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto yielded little as you’d call this a certified dud. When Conor Coady is getting cooked, you know something’s not right.

Man of the Match

The best player on the pitch for either team might have been Ruben Neves. Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder had a goal-mouth clearance and sprayed long balls around the field as if he was four yards, not 40 away from his target.

Wolves – Arsenal recap

The first half did not live up to the billing of two offense-first teams, although Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah came close after the half-hour mark.

The best chance at the other saw a hesitant Raul Jimenez trouble Wolves’ promising rush into the 18.

Adama Traore drew a dangerous free kick off Sead Kolasinac that led to nothing as the match neared halftime.

It was Saka who stroked Arsenal in front in the 43rd minute, celebrating his new contract with a terrific left-footed side volley after Kieran Tierney’s cross was deflected into his path.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Traore came close for Wolves after the hour mark but Arsenal was staunch in its final third.

Arsenal got its second when Lacazette roasted Conor Coady with a slick first touch of Joe Willock’s pass as the Gunners needed a half-dozen moves to produce a goal from a David Luiz-won header at midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nearly had Willock on the board with a third Arsenal goal after Lacazette keyed a move in the final third, but Ruben Neves cleared the shot off the line.

Bayern Munich wins record 20th German Cup (video)

Bayern Munich wins German Cup
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich was hardly bothered in securing a record 20th German Cup via a 4-2 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on Saturday.

The team with the second-most German Cups is Werder Bremen, who has won six times. Bayern has won 10 times this century including the last two.

The Bundesliga champions scored twice in the first half-hour and twice held three-goal leads in what was Bayer’s first German Cup final since a 2009 loss to Bremen.

[ MORE: Latest Bundesliga news ]

David Alaba and Serge Gnabry scored the early goals and Robert Lewandowski scored twice to round out the victor’s scoring.

The first goal of the Polish star’s brace came from a long pass from Manuel Neuer and a shot flubbed by Bayer keeper Lucas Hradecky.

Sven Bender and Kai Havertz scored for Bayer, the latter goal coming deep in stoppage time.

Here’s Alaba’s terrific quickly-taken free kick goal to open the scoring.

Liverpool – Aston Villa preview: How to watch, stream, prediction, odds

Liverpool - Aston Villa preview
Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool – Aston Villa preview: Liverpool will welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday with a more urgent perspective on its place in history (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool hasn’t gotten its usual return on results for some time. Dating back to the 3-0 loss at Watford on Feb. 29, the Reds are 2W-1D-4L from their last seven outings across all competitions.

STREAM LIVERPOOL – ASTON VILLA

In an odd coincidence, Liverpool won the Premier League during this stretch.

Take the start of that run back another week to the first leg against Atletico Madrid and the Reds have won just three times from nine, beating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

Alanis Morrissette screwed up the concept of irony for me forever, but I think that applies here somehow? Maybe?

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Of course all Aston Villa will see is one of the best teams in the world in the first match at Anfield since clinching a first English crown in 30 years and, oh yeah, their last outing was a 4-0 blowout loss to their rivals Man City.

The Villans have 27 points, one point back of 17th place Watford and three fewer than West Ham.

Team news

Liverpool’s Joel Matip is out for the season and Dejan Lovren is a question mark. Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to training.

As for Villa, Matt Targett misses out through injury, as do Bjorn Engels, Wesley, and Tom Heaton. Frederic Guilbert could return to the lineup.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on not taking a club job post-Liverpool“When it is time, hopefully I am still healthy and I can say … ‘great, I loved it but now I would like to watch other people doing it. So, I hope I find this inner mood to say … ‘see you later, I wish you all the best, best of luck, love you all but don’t call because of any football matters.’ That’s the plan.”

Dean Smith on Villa taking inspiration from other upsets“You saw Brighton win in the last minute against Arsenal and West Ham win in the last minute against Chelsea. It didn’t escape me that West Ham’s stats were pretty similar to ours against Chelsea but they managed to stick the ball in the net a couple of times. We can take great heart from that, knowing you can go and beat these big teams.”

Odds and ends

Villa are tied with Southampton for the second-biggest underdog status in Matchweek 33 (+800). A Liverpool win stands at -315, according to DraftKings.

Villa took Liverpool to the limit at Anfield earlier this year, taking a Trezeguet-inspired lead into the 88th minute only to see Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane score in the final throes of the match.

Prediction

The Reds record in those nine referenced matches doesn’t match their performances. Liverpool comes out of this one with a 3-1 win.

Arteta: Arsenal success relies on defensive solidity, togetherness

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gritty, boring Arsenal? Gritty, boring Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal grinding in the right direction as they recorded their most important win of the season so far, securing a 2-0 victory at Champions League chasing Wolves.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Arsenal kept a third-straight clean sheet as a third-straight win propelled them into the Champions League race in the Premier League. This run marks the first time since November 2017 they’ve won three-straight Premier League games without conceding a goal.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom from Molineux after the win — their first on the road against a team above them since September 2015 — ProSoccerTalk asked Arteta how important these improved defensive displays are to what he’s trying to achieve.

“You can see all of the teams that are in the title race and wins championships, the amount of clean sheets needed in order to do that,” Arteta said. “The more we improve here, the more solid we are, the more chances we have to win football games. It is simple. Obviously we have a lot of things to improve in our attacking patterns, the way we used the spaces, the overloads, but that we will come. But it comes down to 11 players defending the ball every time the ball is at the opponents feet.”

Arsenal have Leicester, Tottenham, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Watford left to play and the Gunners know they probably have to win four of those five to have any chance of sneaking into fifth place in the table and secure a possible Champions League berth.

With players returning from injury all the time, Arteta now has a host of options and has rotated players across just about every position. It is clear that under Arteta, any Arsenal player not willing to put in a shift and do the defensive work first will not be in his team.

That should keep this Arsenal side fresh and even though the future’s of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette remain unclear, teenage sensations Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have signed long-term contracts and we can see the direction Arsenal are heading in.

Saka, 18, finished his dream work in dream fashion as he scored his first Premier League goal despite having a tough time defensively. Arteta praised him for working hard and battling through some tactical problems, while after the game Saka said the Arsenal players now feel ‘more together’ than before.

Does Arteta agree with that?

“To be fair, since I’ve joined I have seen some really good things,” Arteta told ProSoccerTalk. “About how they treat each other and how much they enjoyed being together. I think they understand more what we are looking for from them, what we expect from them. This brings the team together. When you suffer together and you see your teammate giving absolutely everything for you, if someone makes a mistake, the other one puts it right, it makes you feel proud of where you are. That is slowly what we have to try to evolve and get better and then do it in a very consistent way.”

Even if they don’t qualify for the Champions League this season, they are heading in the right direction. They have a plan and Arteta is putting the building blocks in place.

That plan starts with defense and Arteta is addressing the key problem which has held the Gunners back for at least the last five seasons. Finally. Gritty, boring Arsenal, indeed.

Chelsea – Watford preview: How to watch, stream info, prediction, odds

Chelsea - Watford preview
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chelsea – Watford preview: Chelsea looks to rebound from a surprise loss to a relegation candidate when it hosts another scrapper on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (start time, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The Blues failed to take hold of third place after falling 3-2 at West Ham earlier this week, and will now face an ornery and underachieving Hornets side.

STREAM CHELSEA-WATFORD LIVE ONLINE

Watford’s 28 points are enough to be outside the drop zone, but just. Aston Villa and Bournemouth have 27 points each and also face top-four chasing sides this weekend.

Team news

Andre Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are available for Watford after being scratched from the Hornets last start for a reported quarantine infraction.

Christian Pulisic makes his fourth start in 10 days for Chelsea, who deploys Olivier Giroudat center forward.

What they’re saying

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard on the loss to West Ham: “Not the story of our season, but we have had many of these moments. Chance to go third but you have to do every part of the game to get them. The players in those moments have to show an extra mentality to get through a game like this. I have seen us play great games, but then I have seen opportunities to jump teams or close points, but we haven’t taken them. It shows the work we have to do.”

Troy Deeney on Watford’s struggles near the bottom three: “We’ve had chats. Everyone was frustrated so we’ve tried to park it as quickly as we can in regard to moving onto the next one, but there’s certainly been a lot of things said. It’s important we are able to do that as it doesn’t help anybody if people are not speaking up and saying what’s on their minds, so we had to get to a point where we understood everyone wants to win, no-one’s playing bad on purpose, but if you don’t get to the required standards you’re going to get called out and that’s ultimately what’s happened.”

Odds and ends

The odds reflect the task at hand for Watford at +750. A Chelsea win is -235.

Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham scored in a 2-1 Chelsea win at Vicarage Road earlier this season.

Prediction

The Blues bounce back, though not without warts in another 2-1 win.