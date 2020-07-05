More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Newcastle comes back twice to draw West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron each scored equalizers as Newcastle continued its unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-2 draw against West Ham United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio scored for the Irons, who move four points clear of the drop zone after its midweek win over Chelsea.

The Newcastle point hampers its top eight hopes but runs its unbeaten league run to seven matches. The Magpies are 12th with 43 points.

NEWCASTLE – WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Almiron finds a home: Atlanta United fans will offer a “Well, duh?” when told that Newcastle playmaker Almiron is having a much better time finding goals and assists since a move from the wing to attack midfielder. The Paraguayan showed his nose for goal from close range in the first half on Sunday, giving him two goals and an assist since the restart. He also was often a left wing under Rafa Benitez last season, bright but without finish, and has been on the right an awful lot this season.

2. Few standouts for visitors: There’s no doubting the effort levels of West Ham’s opening scorer, and Antonio hassled the Magpies plenty on Sunday. The 30-year-old scored for the third time in his last six PL matches, his 30th goal in five Premier League seasons since a 2015 move from Nottingham Forest.

As for Soucek, the 25-year-old Slavia Prague loanee cleaned up a rebound off a corner kick when Declan Rice headed the service off the bar. Soucek’s been quite good, scoring against Chelsea at midweek and adding his second PL goal. Much of the Irons’ back line, however, was absent as were the three playmakers underneath Antonio (though that’s a bit harsh on Jarrod Bowen, who was dangerous very early in the match, and Aaron Cresswell grew into the game late).

3. Big Jonj delivers again: Forgetting for a moment that West Ham’s center backs allowed Shelvey and Gayle to work the 18 like a training routine on the second Newcastle goal, Shelvey is about to lead Newcastle in goals as a center midfielder. It’s Shelvey’s most productive offensive season in the PL since his first year at Swansea City and his six goals match a career-high despite

Man of the Match

Shelvey — The Magpies leading scorer (?!?) passed at 86 percent with three key passes and 8-of-15 long passes completed.

Shelvey (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A head-scratching play from Jamaal Lascelles allowed Antonio a back post goal in the fourth minute, West Ham getting off to a flying start from Jarrod Bowen’s cross.

Dwight Gayle stung a low free kick under the leaping wall that Lukasz Fabianski stifled in the 10th minute.

The Irons’ Declan Rice picked out Antonio at the back post a minute later, but Martin Dubravka caught the off-balance volley.

Almiron leveled the score line in the 17th minute, darting to the front post to convert an Emil Krafth pass following a dribble from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Fabianski was busy twice more in the next few minutes, a reaction save on a direct corner kick and a far less troubling effort from Saint-Maximin.

Bowen swept a great free kick into the mixer in front of Dubravka after the half-hour mark before forcing the keeper into a terrific save moments later.

Antonio put another header into Dubravka’s hands before halftime, Saint-Maximin answering with a shot saved by Fabianski.

Little used, Krafth was busy again at the restart as Newcastle earned a corner.

The second half was sleepy, perhaps both sides ready to accept the point.

It sprung to life moments after we typed those words, West Ham taking a lead for barely over a minute through Soucek’s finish of a Rice rebound.

Newcastle needed even less time to answer the second Irons goal, Shelvey working a 1-2 with Gayle in the middle of the Irons box before calmly slotting home.

Real Madrid closer to La Liga title after seventh straight win

Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 5, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday to move closer to its first Spanish league title in three years, as Sergio Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed.

Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty kick to give Real Madrid the win over Athletic Bilbao, for its seventh straight league victory and open a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which visits fifth-place Villarreal later Sunday.

“These three points are very important, we knew this was going to be one of the difficult matches we had left,” Ramos said. “This was a key victory to try to put some pressure on Barcelona. We only depend on ourselves.”

Madrid has four matches left as it chases its first league title since 2017.

Ramos had already scored a late winner from the penalty spot in Madrid’s 1-0 win against Getafe on Thursday. He had scored in three other matches since the league resumed.

Ramos converted on Sunday after video review determined there was a foul when defender Dani García stepped on left back Marcelo’s right foot inside the area. Athletic wanted a penalty for a similar foul by Ramos away from the ball a few moments later, but the game was allowed to continue.

Madrid remained the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus break. Its last three victories came with 1-0 results.

Eighth-place Athletic was coming off two straight victories and had won three of its last four matches, with the only setback a loss at Barcelona.

Madrid was without forward Eden Hazard and defender Raphael Varane because of minor injuries.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona had the lead when the league was suspended but has drawn three of its six matches since the return, including the last two. It will enter the match against Villarreal with coach Quique Setién under pressure because of the team’s poor run of results.

The Catalan club will face a Villarreal team that has won five of its six matches after the break.

Liverpool – Aston Villa preview: How to watch, stream, prediction, odds

Liverpool - Aston Villa preview
Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Liverpool – Aston Villa preview: Liverpool will welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday with a more urgent perspective on its place in history (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool hasn’t gotten its usual return on results for some time. Dating back to the 3-0 loss at Watford on Feb. 29, the Reds are 2W-1D-4L from their last seven outings across all competitions.

STREAM LIVERPOOL – ASTON VILLA

In an odd coincidence, Liverpool won the Premier League during this stretch.

Take the start of that run back another week to the first leg against Atletico Madrid and the Reds have won just three times from nine, beating Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

Alanis Morrissette screwed up the concept of irony for me forever, but I think that applies here somehow? Maybe?

Of course all Aston Villa will see is one of the best teams in the world in the first match at Anfield since clinching a first English crown in 30 years and, oh yeah, their last outing was a 4-0 blowout loss to their rivals Man City.

The Villans have 27 points, one point back of 17th place Watford and three fewer than West Ham.

Team news

Liverpool’s Joel Matip is out for the season and Dejan Lovren won’t play Sunday. Xherdan Shaqiri makes the bench and there are starts for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Divock Origi.

As for Villa, Matt Targett misses out through injury, as do Bjorn Engels, Wesley, and Tom Heaton. Frederic Guilbert is available on the bench after injury, while American prospect Indiana Vassilev is also a sub.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on not taking a club job post-Liverpool“When it is time, hopefully I am still healthy and I can say … ‘great, I loved it but now I would like to watch other people doing it. So, I hope I find this inner mood to say … ‘see you later, I wish you all the best, best of luck, love you all but don’t call because of any football matters.’ That’s the plan.”

Dean Smith on Villa taking inspiration from other upsets“You saw Brighton win in the last minute against Arsenal and West Ham win in the last minute against Chelsea. It didn’t escape me that West Ham’s stats were pretty similar to ours against Chelsea but they managed to stick the ball in the net a couple of times. We can take great heart from that, knowing you can go and beat these big teams.”

Odds and ends

Villa are tied with Southampton for the second-biggest underdog status in Matchweek 33 (+800). A Liverpool win stands at -315, according to DraftKings.

Villa took Liverpool to the limit at Anfield earlier this year, taking a Trezeguet-inspired lead into the 88th minute only to see Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane score in the final throes of the match.

Prediction

The Reds record in those nine referenced matches doesn’t match their performances. Liverpool comes out of this one with a 3-1 win.

Report: Rangers sell one-time USMNT player Polster to New England

Matt Polster Rangers
Photo by Ian Rutherford/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
An American abroad is coming home after an uneven time in Scotland.

Former Southern Illinois and Chicago Fire mainstay Matt Polster will return to Major League Soccer this summer with the New England Revolution.

Bruce Arena’s Revs will reportedly pony up about $375,000 to buy Polster from Rangers, where he signed on a free transfer in January 2019 following three-plus MLS seasons that saw him earn a USMNT cap.

He was called up to two January camps for the U.S., going 90 minutes at right back against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018. Polster was also a contributor to the U.S. Olympic qualification push in 2015.

Polster, 27, finishes his time with 10 appearances and an assist Steven Gerrard’s Glaswegian set, getting Scottish Premiership and Europa League experience this season.

A defensive midfielder and right back in MLS, Polster played only the latter with Rangers thanks to Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, and Glen Kamara chewing up minutes in the middle of the park.

Transfer news: Saint-Maximin in demand, Norwich back to German giants

Saint-Maximin to PSG
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 5, 2020, 9:24 AM EDT
The Sunday morning papers are helping the transfer rumor mill buzz after a weekend of matches in Europe.

Newcastle is mentioned as a home for several players but the biggest Magpies name is one linked with a departure to big, big clubs.

Saint-Maximin to PSG, PL big boys

Newcastle supporters, avert your eyes and trust Steve Bruce (What a sentence and maybe a mantra).

Magpies talisman Allan Saint-Maximin has caught the eye of everyone on Tyneside and most of the Premier League but is being linked with a big money move back home.

Steve Bruce is flat-out denying there’s any chance of selling the Frenchman, 23, who is being linked with Paris Saint-Germain and “all of England’s current top six sides.”

“ASM” has four goals and seven assists in 25 appearances entering Sunday morning’s match versus West Ham and is one of just three players to average more than four dribbles per game, his 4.7 sandwiched between Adama Traore (5) and Wilfried Zaha (4.5).

It’s not just about the numbers with Saint-Maximin, though, whose magnetic dribbling and personality keep both a defense off-balance and a team hopeful and happy. Newcastle is 1W-3D-7L in the Premier League when Saint-Maximin plays, 10-6-5 when he’s out there.

Any sale, especially with Newcastle’s takeover looming, would have to be well over the approximately $20 million paid by the Magpies last summer.

Schick to Newcastle (amongst others)

The same report lays out a more realistic shopping list for the Magpies than many of the rumors since reports emerged of a big money takeover at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle is being linked with Roma’s Patrik Schick, Nice’s Arnaud Lusamba, Benfica’s Florentino Luis, Penarol’s Facundo Pellistri, and Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey.

Let’s focus on Schick and Lusamba.

Patrick Schick Leipzig Bundesliga
DORTMUND, GERMANY – DECEMBER 17: Patrik Schick (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Schick was once among the most sought-after names in the game. The 24-year-old Czech striker has nine goals in 22 caps for his country.

Three seasons removed from his breakout season at Sampdoria, Schick has profound his footing on loan to RB Leipzig from Roma. The center forward has 10 goals in 22 matches despite Timo Werner carrying the water in fine fashion for Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig.

Like Saint-Maximin last season, Lusamba has been in- and out-of-favor with Nice boss Patrick Vieira. But it’s worth noting that the manager has tried to find a place on the pitch for the 23-year-old center midfielder, deploying him at center forward and right mid at times.

Lusamba averaged 1.2 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Godfrey to Borussia Dortmund

Speaking of Godfrey, could he be going from the bottom of the Premier League table to the upper reaches of Germany? For close to $30 million, to boot?

Two of the Bundesliga’s top clubs continue to monitor top young Premier League talent including the aforementioned Godfrey, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig eyeing the 22-year-old.

A center back in Norwich’s maligned and injury-battered defense, England youth international Godfrey has played the seventh-most minutes for Daniel Farke’s Canaries.

Relegation victims have often yielded incredible value for bigger clubs, two great cases in point being ex-Hull City man Andrew Robertson and former Aston Villa force Idrissa Gana Gueye. We don’t need to tell you where they wound up.