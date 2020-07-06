More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Lampard on Pulisic, Hazard comparisons

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has shared his thoughts on comparisons between Christian Pulisic and Eden Hazard.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch, Analysis ]

Is Christian the American Hazard? Or is Eden the Belgian Pulisic?

The USMNT winger put in another fine outing on Saturday, winning a penalty kick and causing general havoc as Chelsea beat Watford 3-0.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Lampard was asked about the now constant comparisons between Hazard and Pulisic.

“Having played with Eden, he had special talent straight away and draws players towards him to open up space to others. Christian is more direct. He has the ability to break a line and run forward which is a great trait in the modern game,” Lampard said. “Why I shy away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it over a period of time to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over time. It’s great to see him [doing well] but there’s a lot of development to come. Christian is taking responsibility to change games.”

Of course, Lamps is right.

Pulisic, 21, is still in his first season at Chelsea and after his purple patch in November/December earlier this season, he’s now firing on all cylinders and has been a constant menace since the restart. Pulisic has been great for a few months. Hazard was great for seven years.

But the general similarities between Pulisic and Hazard are striking. The way they move, wriggle past defenders and accelerate in both directions is startling. Pulisic seems to have spent the break watching hour after hour of Hazard videos and replicating his moves on the pitch in the opening weeks of the restart.

The similarities between Pulisic and Hazard aside, there’s no doubt the American winger has become the go-to man in Chelsea’s attack after a string of Man of the Match displays. Now comes the hard bit. Keeping it up for the rest of this season and next.

Pulisic has hit the ground running but Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will be available next season and competition will be fierce. But as long as Pulisic keeps playing like this he will be the first name on the Chelsea team sheet. Just like Hazard was.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for a handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22, as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, NBCSN, 3pm

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, NBCSN, 1pm
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, Gold/Peacock, 1pm
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, NBCSN, 3:15pm
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle, NBCSN, 1pm
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, Gold/Peacock, 1pm
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, Gold/Peacock, 1pm
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, NBCSN, 3:15pm
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, NBCSN, 1pm
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, Gold/Peacock, 1pm
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, NBCSN, 3:15pm

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea v. Norwich, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Man City v. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Everton v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Leicester v Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Southampton v. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET
Friday, July 17: West Ham v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET

Mourinho hits out at Arsenal over social media post

Mourinho Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 6, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has hit out at Arsenal over a recent social media post.

The Tottenham boss is ramping things up nicely for his first north London derby in charge of Spurs this Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Following Tottenham’s controversial 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United last Thursday, Arsenal posted a link to highlights of their FA Cup win at Sheffield United a few days earlier on their Facebook page with the caption: ‘It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.’

Mourinho was asked about the post from Arsenal ahead of Tottenham’s game against Everton on Monday (start time, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” Mourinho said. “You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it.

“They are in a very similar situation to us in the table. I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was [Mikel] Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was [Granit] Xhaka or another captain that did it. It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

Somebody, anybody, please pass me the popcorn ahead of the north London derby this weekend.

If Tottenham win, you better believe there will be a response on social media. If Spurs’ media staff haven’t already got that lined up, don’t worry, Jose will surely have a few gif’s or comments in mind.

With both Tottenham and Arsenal struggling to get into the Champions League battle this season, they may both have to be content with Europa League action next season.

Mourinho and Arteta are still fairly new to their current jobs, so it will be intriguing to see how this rivalry develops over the next 6-12 months.

Messi, Griezmann, Suarez turn on style with stunning goals in Barcelona win

Barcelona La Liga
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Barcelona are still in the La Liga title race. Just.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez combined to score stunning goals in a 4-1 win for Barcelona at high-flying Villarreal on Sunday.

Barcelona’s win means they are now four points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with five games to go, as Real beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 earlier on Sunday.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona took the lead as Messi crossed for Griezmann and he didn’t convert his clever flick but Pau Torres put the ball into this own net.

Villarreal then equalized as Samuel Chukwueze launched a counter which Gerardo Moreno finished off after Santo Cazorla’s shot was saved.

Then Barcelona kicked on.

Suarez made it 2-1 with a stunner as Messi set him up and then Griezmann turned on the magic as Messi grabbed another assist.

Another Barcelona attack saw Suarez find Messi on the edge of the box and the Barcelona legend set up Griezmann with a delicious back heel flick.

The French striker, who was criticized by his manager Quique Setien in recent weeks, then clipped home a majestic chip to put Barcelona 3-1 up at El Madrigal.

Ansu Fati scored late on to seal the win as Messi hit the crossbar and scored another which was chalked off via VAR, as Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid ahead of the final weeks of the La Liga season.

Barca aren’t giving up their La Liga title without a fight and they looked in superb form ahead of the Champions League resumption in August.

Tottenham – Everton preview: How to watch, odds, team news, prediction

Tottenham - Everton
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Tottenham – Everton is an intriguing clash on Monday (start time, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) between teams who are separated by just one point and one place in the table but have been heading in very different directions since new managers arrived midseason.

TOTTENHAM – EVERTON STREAM LIVE

Spurs lost last time out at Sheffield United in very controversial fashion as Jose Mourinho now has a very tough task to guide them back to the Premier League ahead of the final six games of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti has Everton surging as they have lost just three of his 14 Premier League games in charge and those defeats came at Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tottenham – Everton is a game both teams will go all out to win in their pursuit of European action and this should be a beauty.

Team news

Tottenham may have Dele Alli available, as he suffered a slight hamstring injury after coming on as a sub in their defeat at Sheffield United. Aside from that Japhet Tanganga will return to training next week.

Everton should have Richarlison back fit as the Brazilian suffered a knock in their win against Leicester City.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on Carlo Ancelotti: “I think everyone in football admires Carlo as a coach and as a person. If you don’t know him as a person, at least you know him as a coach. It’s not because I like him so much as a person that I’m going to say the obvious, which is: he’s one of the top managers in the world of the last two decades and of course now. I think it’s a privilege for the Premier League to have Carlo back, it’s a privilege for Everton to have Carlo as manager, or head coach, whatever way you want to call him.”

Carlo Ancelotti on teenager attacker Anthony Gordon: “He is doing really well and is ready to play for Everton, no doubt. He improved in the past six months and how he is playing [in training and games] gives me a lot of confidence and trust in him. He is a player with personality. You can find a lot of players with quality, but you have to show strong personality. In football, you need players with personality and character. Players who are not afraid to make decisions. Anthony is one of these. He is ready to be with us and part of what we are doing.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

Tottenham (+107) are the slight favorites but this should be a very tight game as Everton (+265) have been in really good form and look solid defensively. The value here is in a win for Everton or a tie (+250) in north London.

Prediction

Tottenham basically have to win all of their remaining games to have a chance of finishing fifth and a potential Champions League spot. Mourinho’s side won’t really want to be in the Europa League next season so if they don’t win here, what do they do? Everton would be delighted to be in the Europa League and I could see the Toffees edging this, especially if Richarlison is fit. I’m going for Tottenham 1-2 Everton.