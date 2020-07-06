Frank Lampard has shared his thoughts on comparisons between Christian Pulisic and Eden Hazard.

Is Christian the American Hazard? Or is Eden the Belgian Pulisic?

The USMNT winger put in another fine outing on Saturday, winning a penalty kick and causing general havoc as Chelsea beat Watford 3-0.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Tuesday (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Lampard was asked about the now constant comparisons between Hazard and Pulisic.

“Having played with Eden, he had special talent straight away and draws players towards him to open up space to others. Christian is more direct. He has the ability to break a line and run forward which is a great trait in the modern game,” Lampard said. “Why I shy away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it over a period of time to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over time. It’s great to see him [doing well] but there’s a lot of development to come. Christian is taking responsibility to change games.”

Of course, Lamps is right.

Pulisic, 21, is still in his first season at Chelsea and after his purple patch in November/December earlier this season, he’s now firing on all cylinders and has been a constant menace since the restart. Pulisic has been great for a few months. Hazard was great for seven years.

But the general similarities between Pulisic and Hazard are striking. The way they move, wriggle past defenders and accelerate in both directions is startling. Pulisic seems to have spent the break watching hour after hour of Hazard videos and replicating his moves on the pitch in the opening weeks of the restart.

The similarities between Pulisic and Hazard aside, there’s no doubt the American winger has become the go-to man in Chelsea’s attack after a string of Man of the Match displays. Now comes the hard bit. Keeping it up for the rest of this season and next.

Pulisic has hit the ground running but Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will be available next season and competition will be fierce. But as long as Pulisic keeps playing like this he will be the first name on the Chelsea team sheet. Just like Hazard was.

