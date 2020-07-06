Here is your MLS schedule for the Orlando tournament in July with details on how to watch the action, as well as full details for their ‘MLS is Back’ tournament in Orlando in July, with all 26 teams taking part at the Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney resort.

The tournament will kick off on July 8 with a group stage, then the Round of 16 will take place on July 25-28, the quarterfinals on July 30-August 1, semifinals on August 5-6 and the final on August 11.

Check out the MLS schedule for the Orlando tournament in full below, with MLS how to watch details too as this competition will see MLS return after four months off.

Essentially, this is a World Cup tournament between the 26 MLS teams, as the league also revealed that the regular season would continue at home MLS stadiums after the tournament as strict protocols to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will be in place.

Here are some key details on the “MLS is back” tournament and how to watch MLS, as how teams perform will be rewarded with CCL spots, prize money and more:

All 26 MLS clubs participating; all matches in Orlando

Group stage followed by knockout rounds

Group stage games which end in a draw will have penalty shootout

Teams will play a minimum of three games, maximum of seven

Each of the 39 group-stage games will count for points toward the 2020 regular-season standings

Winner earns 2021 CONCACAF Champions League spot

Players can earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool

Pre-tournament draw to assign groups

Regular season continues after tournament

MLS commissioner Don Garber also revealed that the league will honor George Floyd and they are deeply committed to addressing issues of racial injustice, violence against the black community and inequality.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” Garber said. “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”

The 26 MLS teams will be split into six groups, with Orlando City, Atlanta United, Los Angeles Football Club, Seattle Sounders FC, Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake listed as top seeds (the four MLS Cup semifinalists from last season, plus hosts Orlando City and RSL where the next-highest points finisher from last season). Nashville will be moved into the Eastern Conference for the remainder of the 2020 season to make this format possible.

Here are some more details on dates and specifics for the tournament, with how to watch the MLS games as the draw for the group stage and bracket is above and the MLS schedule in Orlando is below in full.

MLS tournament details

June 24: Teams begin arriving in Florida

July 8: MLS is Back Tournament group stage begins

July 25-28: Round of 16 begins

July 30- Aug. 1: Tournament Quarterfinals

August 5-6: Tournament Semifinals

August 11: MLS is Back Tournament Final

Tournament date: July 8 – August 11

54 matches (39 group stage; 15 knockout round)

26 matchdays

Format: Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Championship

Minimum Matches: Three per club

Maximum Matches: Seven per finalist

The 26 teams will be split into six groups.

The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one of six teams and two with four teams each.

The Western Conference will have three groups, each consisting of four teams.

Each team will play three group stage matches over the course of 16 consecutive days.

The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will move on to the knockout stage, beginning with the Round of 16.

If two or more clubs are tied on points in the group stage, MLS regular season tiebreaking procedures are used.

The tiebreakers for determining the four 3rd-placed clubs are: (1) points, (2) goal differential, (3) goals scored, (4) fewest disciplinary points.

MLS schedule Orlando tournament

How to watch MLS

Tournament: MLS is Back tournament in Orlando

Channels: ESPN, Fox Sports

Dates: July 8 to August 11

