Jose Mourinho has hit out at Arsenal over a recent social media post.

The Tottenham boss is ramping things up nicely for his first north London derby in charge of Spurs this Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Following Tottenham’s controversial 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United last Thursday, Arsenal posted a link to highlights of their FA Cup win at Sheffield United a few days earlier on their Facebook page with the caption: ‘It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.’

Mourinho was asked about the post from Arsenal ahead of Tottenham’s game against Everton on Monday (start time, 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” Mourinho said. “You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it.

“They are in a very similar situation to us in the table. I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was [Mikel] Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was [Granit] Xhaka or another captain that did it. It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

Somebody, anybody, please pass me the popcorn ahead of the north London derby this weekend.

If Tottenham win, you better believe there will be a response on social media. If Spurs’ media staff haven’t already got that lined up, don’t worry, Jose will surely have a few gif’s or comments in mind.

With both Tottenham and Arsenal struggling to get into the Champions League battle this season, they may both have to be content with Europa League action next season.

Mourinho and Arteta are still fairly new to their current jobs, so it will be intriguing to see how this rivalry develops over the next 6-12 months.

