Christian Pulisic Watch is in full flow as the USMNT star is having a wonderful start to the restart for Chelsea.

Pulisic, 21, is probably the best player in the Premier League since the restart. Think about that.

As the Eden Hazard comparisons continue, Pulisic just keeps getting his head down and working hard, bamboozling defenders and scoring goals. The Pennsylvanian Messi has now scored three goals in five Premie League games since the restart and he has nine for the season to keep his status as the Premier League’s top goalscorer this season aged 21 or under.

In our latest ‘Christian Pulisic Watch’ we look at his latest superstar display for Chelsea as he was trending worldwide throughout Chelsea’s clash at Crystal Palace.

2nd minute: First touch of the ball out on the left flank as Palace try and snap into the tackles.

5th minute: Dropping deeper centrally to try and pick up the ball.

6th minute: Ran into the box as Willian raced clear of the stricken Gary Cahilll, and proved to be a decoy run as Willian found Olivier Giroud to make it 1-0.

8th minute: Pulisic hooks the ball on centrally to start an attack as Willian tries to get a shot off but it is cleared.

15th minute: Kepa throws the ball out to him but James McArthur closed him down and he plays it back to Azpilicueta.

James McArthur doubling up on 🇺🇸 #USMNT star Christian Pulisic wherever he goes. McArthur has won the ball back from Pulisic or forced him to go backwards on 3 occasions now. This is the kind of treatment Pulisic can now expect week in, week out in the Premier League #CFC #CRYCHE — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 7, 2020

17th minute: Switches flanks with Willian and is now playing out on the right. McArthur again snaps into a tackle to stop him wriggling away.

22nd minute: Snapping into tackles as he tries to close down Patrick van Aanholt.

25th minute: Giroud lays the ball off to him and he loses it with McArthur once again snapping

27th minute: GOALLL! Pulisic is back on the left and he is set free by Willian. He works the ball onto his left foot and smashes home at the near post. What a strike. His third goal in five Premier League games since the restart.

💥🇺🇸 #USMNT star Christian Pulisic with yet another goal for Chelsea. He works the ball onto his left and hammers home. Pulisic's amazing start to the Premier League restart continues. 3 goals in 5 games. He's in superb form.#CPFC 0-2 #CFC #CRYCHE pic.twitter.com/vZRTSESG5q — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 7, 2020

29th minute: Cuts inside from the left and is tackled in the box by Joel Ward. A constant threat.

31st minute: Back on the right flank now as he switches with Willian again. Finds Willian with a lovely pass but the Brazilian sees his low shot saved.

35th minute: Wins a free kick and Luka Milivojevic is booked for bringing down Pulisic on the left flank.

41st minute: Works hard to try and keep hold of the ball on the right flank as Palace came back strongly after going 2-0 down, with Wilfried Zaha’s stunner making it 2-1.

45th minute: Pulisic is taken down by Joel Ward now. Palace trying to rattle the young American winger.

46th minute: Fast start to the second half as he tries to find Giroud, then almost gets on the end of a cross in front of Vicente Guaita.

48th minute: Involved in the build up and almost gets on the end of Reece James cross at the near post.

53rd minute: Makes a run into the box but Olivier Giroud’s header can’t quite find him. Pulisic then runs at Palace’s defense centrally but three Palace players eventually stop him.

63rd minute: Quiet 10 minutes or so for Pulisic as Palace have plenty of the ball.

74th minute: Doing lots of work defensively as Palace pull a goal back to make it 3-2, just after Abraham scored for Chelsea.

86th minute: Keeps trying to make runs centrally and is in the box when Abraham dragged a shot wide.

90th minute: Accelerates away from his marker and his cross finds Willian who sees his shot blocked. Pulisic left about four Palace players in his trail.

