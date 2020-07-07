Former Nottingham Forest player and Xavier University graduate Derrick Otim is being mourned on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean after reportedly drowning this weekend in South Carolina.
The Championship side honored Otim with a moment of silence as both Fulham and Forest gathered around the center circle before Forest’s 1-0 loss to Fulham on Tuesday.
Otim scored seven times with nine assists in 70 college games, twice earning All-Big East honors. He also played for current NISA side Detroit City during its time in the NPSL.
It’s clear that Otim’s positive attitude and upbeat personality made huge impacts on both his college teammates and Forest peers.
Here is Otim’s college teammate Sam Sergi, now with USL side New Mexico United, from Cincinnati.com:
“Over the last 24 hours of me having some time to process this, the one thing that keeps coming into my heart is, one, how tragic it is that he passed and the mourning and the grief so many people that he touched are facing, but also the joy that we have in our hearts to have had those moments with him,” said Sergi, a teammate and friend of Otim’s for four years at Xavier. “As terrible as this is, how grateful are we to have had an experience with another human being that has that kind of an impact on your life.
Here’s a selection of memories shared of Otim following his passing.
Paying our respect to Derrick Otim before the game tonight. A great player, friend and teammate years ago. His personality lifted everyone that was in his presence. Thoughts go out to his family, he was a credit to you. #RIPDelBoy https://t.co/YU8UIGbUnl
— Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) July 7, 2020
Rest in peace, Derrick ❤️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/QNu20qjJnE
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 7, 2020
RIP del , can’t believe I’m writing this , Such a top lad who always brought a smile to everyone’s face when around him , RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cGJzGdrlcE
— Matty Cash (@mattycash622) July 5, 2020
Derrick was one of the humblest, hard working and clean hearted young brothers around! Had a big future ahead of you man, Love Forever Homey 🖤💔⚽👑 Rest In Peace #Derrickotim 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Bx8rH7b1nb
— Malachi Lavelle – Moore 🏁 (@MalachiLM) July 4, 2020
As our thoughts continue to be with Derrick Otim's family and friends, we look back with appreciation for the time he spent with us. Thank you, Derrick. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ECQw1YVnF
— Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) July 6, 2020
We are devastated over the loss of Derrick Otim.
The entire Xavier family grieves for Del and his family.https://t.co/7Yg8cgJOL4
— Xavier Men's Soccer (@XavierMSOC) July 5, 2020
