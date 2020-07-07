Serie A: Top 2 both lose as Lazio player bites opponent (video)

Juventus had a chance to effectively put another scudetto race to bed after chasers Lazio lost to relegation-threatened Lecce on Tuesday, a Lazio player biting an opponent to get a late red card to add insult to injury.
But Juve blew a 2-0 second-half lead at AC Milan in remarkable fashion, conceding four times at the San Siro.
Juve leads Lazio by seven points with seven matches to play for both teams and they meet July 20 in Turin. Inter Milan is third with 64 points and Atalanta fourth with 63, both with a match-in-hand on the top two.
Lecce 2-1 Lazio
The latest manner in which Lazio threw away a chance to dethrone Juventus definitely leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
Lazio lost Tuesday for the third time in five post-coronavirus pause outings, seeing a defender sent off for a biting incident in a 2-1 loss to previously-bottom three Lecce.
Patric did not like Giulio Donati’s arms boxing him out of a set piece situation, and clearly latches onto the Lecce man’s left arm.
It was already 2-1 when the red card was shown, Lazio frustrated when Felipe Caicedo’s early goal was countered by goals from Khouma Babacar and Fabio Lucioni.
AC Milan 4-2 Juventus
Milan pulls into fifth in the race for a Europa League place that will leave either Roma, Napoli, or Tuesday’s victors out of Europe.
It was nil-nil at halftime when the game really found its footing.
Adrien Rabiot scored a stunner just after the break and Juan Cuadrado cued up Cristiano Ronaldo for an insurance goal six minutes later.
Ronaldo’s 26th of the season puts him three back of league leader Ciro Immobile of Lazio.
Milan took one back through Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 62nd, and the Swede then set up Franck Kessie for an equalizer before departing in the 67th minute.
Rafael Leao scored right after restart, stunning Juventus. Giacomo Bonaventura, who’d come on for Ibrahimovic, then set up Ante Rebic for the fourth goal of the match.
The Rabiot goal, though…
What a run and finish!
