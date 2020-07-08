More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Brighton - Liverpool preview
Photo by Visionhaus

Brighton – Liverpool stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brighton – Liverpool preview: Liverpool continues its pursuit of history when it visits safer but not secure Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds bounced back from a blowout loss to Man City and beat Aston Villa over the weekend and will now turn its attention to a Brighton team that took them to the wire earlier this season.

The Seagulls have been quite good for a bottom-half side, very unlucky until a recent surge propelled them nine points clear of the bottom three.

Team news

Liverpool will not have Dejan Lovren for the trip down south, with James Milner returning to the bench and Neco Williams getting a start.

Brighton won’t have Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate.

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on getting ready for challenging Brighton“First and foremost, I want us to be lively, I want us to be active, I want us to be creative and I want us to be really solid, especially in protecting the counter-attacks. Whatever setup Brighton will choose and they used to change a lot for the specific opponent system-wise. So against us when we played here, it was kind of a 4-3-2-1, maybe they play that again. But we have only two days’ time, so we cannot prepare for all the different systems. Most of the things the boys have to learn on the pitch and then use our principles, our patterns. Hopefully it will work out.”

Graham Potter on facing the champs“It would be nice to get a result against them. Whenever you play the best it is an opportunity to test yourself and learn about yourselves. Liverpool have been amazing this season and are thoroughly deserved champions. It’s great for us to have that level of opposition. We have to make sure we retain Premier League status and keep fighting so that means trying to take points off every team between now and the end of the season.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Brighton’s a solid underdog at home (+510), with Liverpool expected to keep up its march on history at -182 favorites.

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 with 10 men in a November match in which the Seagulls angered Jurgen Klopp.

Prediction

The Seagulls have an underrated team and they will certainly hang around in this game if they can avoid an early concession. Let’s say they do, and fight valiantly in a second 2-1 loss this season.

How to watch Brighton – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League will be part of Peacock’s July 15 launch

Premier League Peacock
NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.

Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15:

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.

In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match
Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham
Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool
Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

Aston Villa – Manchester United preview: How to watch, stream, start time

Aston Villa - Manchester United preview
Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa – Manchester United preview: Manchester United can pull within a point of fourth place by beating desperate Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

There’s also the potential for Premier League history, as United can become the first team to win four-straight matches by three or more goals come Thursday.

Villa sits 18th place, four points behind West Ham and Watford for the last two safe spaces on the PL table. Villa plays West Ham on the last day of the season.

Team news

United may not have Victor Lindelof following an injury suffered versus Bournemouth, while Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are both ready to go despite minor knocks, while Matt Targett and Bjorn Engels are out for Villa.

What they’re saying

Dean Smith on Villa needing to get production from forwards“I’ve just been talking to our front three. They want to get involved with our build-up play at times, but I want them to go and get inside our six-yard box. As I get judged by results, they get judged by goals. Our goals return hasn’t been great for the five games but we have actually created chances. We’ve put some really good crosses into the box at Newcastle, Sheffield United and Liverpool but we weren’t able to execute them chances so it’s something been working on this week.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on stopping Jack Grealish“There’s been lots said and talked about him and we need to be aware of him. Whoever is close to him, if he’s off the left, in the middle, on the right. What he does is attract players to him and create space for others, so there’s not just one player in that Villa team. There’s many of them.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Villa’s a big underdog at +900, while DraftKings sees United at -315.

A Victor Lindelof goal completed a United comeback in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford earlier this year, Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings on the board for the Villans.

Prediction

The question is whether United will tempt blowout history. They may come up just short. 2-0 United.

How to watch Aston Villa – Manchester United stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Stream Man City-Newcastle, Sheffield United-Wolves, West Ham-Burnley

Manchester City - Newcastle preview
Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City – Newcastle: Man City looks to take another step toward sealing second place on the table as plucky Newcastle United visits the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and that highlights three games at 1pm ET.

The nine losses Pep Guardiola’s overseen this season are the most in a single league season over his celebrated career, but City’s still second and the advanced stats say they’re playing the best football in the league.

It’s a funny game, and the same wisdom can be applied to Steve Bruce’s strong season at Newcastle. The well-traveled and well-liked boss has led the Magpies to a better season that Rafa Benitez did in 2018-19, though it’s pivotal to note that Bruce has been blessed with much better transfer outlay.

Here’s a look at the team news for all three games at 1pm ET.

Team news

Sergio Aguero remains out for Man City after undergoing knee surgery, while John Stones comes into the starting lineup. Newcastle are without star wingers Miguel Almiron (on the bench) and Allan Saint-Maximin (out of the squad), while USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin comes back into the team.

West Ham bring Andriy Yarmolenko into the starting lineup, while Sebastian Haller is on the bench. Burnley have Chris Wood on the bench, while Kevin Long is at center back with captain Ben Mee out injured for the final few weeks of the season.

Sheffield United bring Billy Sharp in to replace the injured David McGoldrick, while Jack O’Connell comes into the starting lineup. Wolves make one change with Diogo Jota coming in for Leander Dendoncker.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on bouncing back from Southampton: “Of course we have confidence in the players and we are the same guys. We’ve done it in previous seasons. The way we played is similar, but we have to win the games. Next season will be next season. We will try to score more goals and avoid conceding chances. The control is there, the way we play is there. We need to try to increase these kind of things.”

Magpies boss Steve Bruce on leading scorer Jonjo Shelvey“It becomes easy, the game of football, like a game of golf, to him. He’s blessed with a natural ability. He can see a pass that other people can’t. He can deliver a pass. He can score a goal. Physically and mentally, he’s bought into everything we’ve tried to put over to him and fair play to him. At the minute, he’s reaping the benefits of how good he looks, and of course he’s playing at the top of his game, which is always good to see because he has been outstanding in the last few games.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings’ heads will explode if Newcastle gets this one done, +2000 being attached to the Magpies as opposed to Man City’s -835.

Newcastle and Man City have been twice already this season, both at St. James’ Park. The Magpies drew City 2-2 in league play via Jonjo Shelvey’s late goal before losing 2-0 to City in an FA Cup quarterfinal in late June.

It is rare that Sheffield United (+310) are the underdogs at home but they’ve looked a bit shaky since the restart, while Wolves (+107) are the favorites and need a win to boost their Champions League. The tie is +210.

West Ham (+104) are the favorites and a win against Burnley (+285) would significantly boost their survival hopes. The tie is +235, which looks like a decent bet.

How to watch Man City – Newcastle United stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

All Premier League games, stream

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Nunez to Arsenal; Traore to Man City

Unai Nunez Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Unai Nunez has been linked with Arsenal, while Adama Traore could be heading to Manchester City.

Starting in London, Arsenal are in the market for a new defender and Athletic Bilbao star Unai Nunez has emerged as a target for plenty of Premier League clubs.

According to AS in Spain, Nunez, 23, is wanted by the Gunners, Everton and West Ham and has a release clause of $34 million.

Nunez is a talented center back who wants a move away from Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal certainly need help defensively. Mikel Arteta has made them a more solid unit but there is likely to be upgrades needed on their current center back group of Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis, Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal may not have plenty of cash to spend this summer but upgrading their defensive unit should be at the forefront of their plans. The last person at Arsenal called Unai didn’t fare too well, but Nunez is a solid, powerful defender and the Gunners certainly need more stability to help Arteta continue the positive start to his rebuild.

Adama Traore Manchester City
Getty Images

Switching to Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester City and Juventus are now the favorites to sign Adama Traore if he leaves Wolves.

According to ESPN, Traore, 24, will weigh up his options this summer and if Wolves don’t qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League finish or winning the Europa League, he will look to move on.

Wolves have Traore signed to a contract for another three years and will reportedly ask for $100 million for the speedy winger who has forged a superb partnership with Raul Jimenez in attack.

With Leroy Sane sold to Bayern Munich, it is believed Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new winger and Traore would be a perfect fit in his system. Juventus and Barcelona also remain interested in Traore, who came through the academy at Barca before joining Aston Villa as a youngster, then heading to Middlesbrough before arriving at Wolves in the summer of 2018.

Raheem Sterling and Traore on the wings. Sergio Aguero up top. Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden pulling the strings in midfield. My goodness, that would be something.