Manchester City was back in fine form on Wednesday, riding a David Silva masterclass to a 5-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.
Silva had a goal and two assists, joining Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and a Newcastle own goal on the score sheet.
Man City moves onto 69 points, 20 behind champions Liverpool, and has 86 goals on the season with matches remaining against Brighton, Bournemouth, Watford, and Norwich City.
Newcastle’s 43 points are good for 13th place. Newcastle drew City earlier this year at St. James’ Park before losing an FA Cup quarterfinal against Pep Guardiola’s men last month.
Three things we learned
1. Silva turns back the clock: Not that he’s usually anything but classy, but David Silva turned back the clock on Wednesday in a virtuoso performance for City. The Spaniard scored a classy free kick and also picked up the first and last assists of the day in showcasing why he’s one of City’s all-time best players. He had 134 touches and completed 106-of-112 passes on the day as his delightful City career waltzes toward its conclusion (SofaScore).
Here’s his assist to open the scoring.
2. Assist watch: Kevin De Bruyne moved onto 18 assists, two shy of matching Thierry Henry’s single season Premier League record. KDB has Brighton, Bournemouth, Watford, and Norwich City left on its docket, and that should worry Arsenal’s French legend. Heck, if Phil Foden had his finishing boots on Wednesday, KDB would’ve hit 20 by the final whistle.
3. Yedlin struggles: It has not been a good season for American right back DeAndre Yedlin, and the Newcastle veteran struggled like many do at City. The hosts feasted on Newcastle’s right side, as Yedlin’s first start since Feb. 1 and third of 2020 was a rough one.
Man of the Match:
Silva — A remarkable man. Look at this free kick.
Silva.
Man City – Newcastle recap
Man City was in control from moment No. 1 and there was little surprise when they took the lead through Jesus’ in-tight finish from Phil Foden’s feed.
City forced another save out of Dubravka after a dozen minutes, and then scored a second goal in the 21st when Foden set up De Bruyne. The Belgian then spotted Mahrez for 2-0.
Foden missed a 40th-minute chance to increase the lead to three, dragging a shot just wide of the far post.
Foden missed another chance off a De Bruyne feed after halftime, as the Belgian could’ve had the PL single season record wrapped up should the lively Foden had finished a bit better.
A Jesus run led to a Federico Fernandez own goal when Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance turned off the defender and inside the near post.
David Silva made it four with a fine free kick after the hour mark.
City handed a Premier League debut to Tommy Doyle with 15 minutes to play, and the youngster got a close-up view of Silva’s assist to Sterling near the final whistle.