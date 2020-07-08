Manchester City – Newcastle: Man City looks to take another step toward sealing second place on the table as plucky Newcastle United visits the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and that highlights three games at 1pm ET.

The nine losses Pep Guardiola’s overseen this season are the most in a single league season over his celebrated career, but City’s still second and the advanced stats say they’re playing the best football in the league.

MANCHESTER CITY – NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

WEST HAM – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

SHEFFIELD UNITED – WOLVES STREAM LIVE

It’s a funny game, and the same wisdom can be applied to Steve Bruce’s strong season at Newcastle. The well-traveled and well-liked boss has led the Magpies to a better season that Rafa Benitez did in 2018-19, though it’s pivotal to note that Bruce has been blessed with much better transfer outlay.

Here’s a look at the team news for all three games at 1pm ET.

Team news

Sergio Aguero remains out for Man City after undergoing knee surgery, while John Stones comes into the starting lineup. Newcastle are without star wingers Miguel Almiron (on the bench) and Allan Saint-Maximin (out of the squad), while USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin comes back into the team.

West Ham bring Andriy Yarmolenko into the starting lineup, while Sebastian Haller is on the bench. Burnley have Chris Wood on the bench, while Kevin Long is at center back with captain Ben Mee out injured for the final few weeks of the season.

Sheffield United bring Billy Sharp in to replace the injured David McGoldrick, while Jack O’Connell comes into the starting lineup. Wolves make one change with Diogo Jota coming in for Leander Dendoncker.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on bouncing back from Southampton: “Of course we have confidence in the players and we are the same guys. We’ve done it in previous seasons. The way we played is similar, but we have to win the games. Next season will be next season. We will try to score more goals and avoid conceding chances. The control is there, the way we play is there. We need to try to increase these kind of things.”

Magpies boss Steve Bruce on leading scorer Jonjo Shelvey: “It becomes easy, the game of football, like a game of golf, to him. He’s blessed with a natural ability. He can see a pass that other people can’t. He can deliver a pass. He can score a goal. Physically and mentally, he’s bought into everything we’ve tried to put over to him and fair play to him. At the minute, he’s reaping the benefits of how good he looks, and of course he’s playing at the top of his game, which is always good to see because he has been outstanding in the last few games.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings’ heads will explode if Newcastle gets this one done, +2000 being attached to the Magpies as opposed to Man City’s -835.

Newcastle and Man City have been twice already this season, both at St. James’ Park. The Magpies drew City 2-2 in league play via Jonjo Shelvey’s late goal before losing 2-0 to City in an FA Cup quarterfinal in late June.

It is rare that Sheffield United (+310) are the underdogs at home but they’ve looked a bit shaky since the restart, while Wolves (+107) are the favorites and need a win to boost their Champions League. The tie is +210.

West Ham (+104) are the favorites and a win against Burnley (+285) would significantly boost their survival hopes. The tie is +235, which looks like a decent bet.

How to watch Man City – Newcastle United stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

All Premier League games, stream

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com