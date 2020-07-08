More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer news: Nunez to Arsenal; Traore to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news Unai Nunez has been linked with Arsenal, while Adama Traore could be heading to Manchester City.

Starting in London, Arsenal are in the market for a new defender and Athletic Bilbao star Unai Nunez has emerged as a target for plenty of Premier League clubs.

According to AS in Spain, Nunez, 23, is wanted by the Gunners, Everton and West Ham and has a release clause of $34 million.

Nunez is a talented center back who wants a move away from Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal certainly need help defensively. Mikel Arteta has made them a more solid unit but there is likely to be upgrades needed on their current center back group of Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis, Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal may not have plenty of cash to spend this summer but upgrading their defensive unit should be at the forefront of their plans. The last person at Arsenal called Unai didn’t fare too well, but Nunez is a solid, powerful defender and the Gunners certainly need more stability to help Arteta continue the positive start to his rebuild.

Switching to Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester City and Juventus are now the favorites to sign Adama Traore if he leaves Wolves.

According to ESPN, Traore, 24, will weigh up his options this summer and if Wolves don’t qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League finish or winning the Europa League, he will look to move on.

Wolves have Traore signed to a contract for another three years and will reportedly ask for $100 million for the speedy winger who has forged a superb partnership with Raul Jimenez in attack.

With Leroy Sane sold to Bayern Munich, it is believed Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new winger and Traore would be a perfect fit in his system. Juventus and Barcelona also remain interested in Traore, who came through the academy at Barca before joining Aston Villa as a youngster, then heading to Middlesbrough before arriving at Wolves in the summer of 2018.

Raheem Sterling and Traore on the wings. Sergio Aguero up top. Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden pulling the strings in midfield. My goodness, that would be something.

Manchester City - Newcastle preview
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Manchester City – Newcastle: Man City looks to take another step toward sealing second place on the table as plucky Newcastle United visits the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and that highlights three games at 1pm ET.

The nine losses Pep Guardiola’s overseen this season are the most in a single league season over his celebrated career, but City’s still second and the advanced stats say they’re playing the best football in the league.

It’s a funny game, and the same wisdom can be applied to Steve Bruce’s strong season at Newcastle. The well-traveled and well-liked boss has led the Magpies to a better season that Rafa Benitez did in 2018-19, though it’s pivotal to note that Bruce has been blessed with much better transfer outlay.

Here’s a look at the team news for all three games at 1pm ET.

Team news

Sergio Aguero remains out for Man City after undergoing knee surgery, while John Stones comes into the starting lineup. Newcastle are without star wingers Miguel Almiron (on the bench) and Allan Saint-Maximin (out of the squad), while USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin comes back into the team.

West Ham bring Andriy Yarmolenko into the starting lineup, while Sebastian Haller is on the bench. Burnley have Chris Wood on the bench, while Kevin Long is at center back with captain Ben Mee out injured for the final few weeks of the season.

Sheffield United bring Billy Sharp in to replace the injured David McGoldrick, while Jack O’Connell comes into the starting lineup. Wolves make one change with Diogo Jota coming in for Leander Dendoncker.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on bouncing back from Southampton: “Of course we have confidence in the players and we are the same guys. We’ve done it in previous seasons. The way we played is similar, but we have to win the games. Next season will be next season. We will try to score more goals and avoid conceding chances. The control is there, the way we play is there. We need to try to increase these kind of things.”

Magpies boss Steve Bruce on leading scorer Jonjo Shelvey“It becomes easy, the game of football, like a game of golf, to him. He’s blessed with a natural ability. He can see a pass that other people can’t. He can deliver a pass. He can score a goal. Physically and mentally, he’s bought into everything we’ve tried to put over to him and fair play to him. At the minute, he’s reaping the benefits of how good he looks, and of course he’s playing at the top of his game, which is always good to see because he has been outstanding in the last few games.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings’ heads will explode if Newcastle gets this one done, +2000 being attached to the Magpies as opposed to Man City’s -835.

Newcastle and Man City have been twice already this season, both at St. James’ Park. The Magpies drew City 2-2 in league play via Jonjo Shelvey’s late goal before losing 2-0 to City in an FA Cup quarterfinal in late June.

It is rare that Sheffield United (+310) are the underdogs at home but they’ve looked a bit shaky since the restart, while Wolves (+107) are the favorites and need a win to boost their Champions League. The tie is +210.

West Ham (+104) are the favorites and a win against Burnley (+285) would significantly boost their survival hopes. The tie is +235, which looks like a decent bet.

U.S. host cities for 2026 World Cup move to next stage with FIFA

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup have met with FIFA as 17 potential host cities needs to be whittle down to 10.

FIFA have held workshops with all host cities for the first-ever 48-team World Cup tournament, with three host cities from each of Canada and Mexico previously meeting with world soccer’s governing body.

As a reminder, 80 games will be played at the 2026 World Cup with 60 games scheduled to be played in the USA and 10 in each of Canada and Mexico.

The latest workshop was to make sure all of the host cities bids were on track and the next step is for individual meetings with each potential host city as the host cities will be named in 2021.

This also suggests that any reemergence of Vancouver and Chicago as host cities is well and truly over as FIFA moves to the next stage of selecting host cities for the tournament.

Here’s more from FIFA:

Confirming the high level of interest sparked by the FIFA World Cup across the three host nations, today’s interactive online workshop gathered all 17 candidate host cities from the USA and followed on from meetings with all Mexican and Canadian candidate host cities held earlier this year in Mexico City and Toronto, respectively.

Representatives from the following 23 candidate host cities attended the workshops:

Canada
Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto

Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

USA
Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington DC.

So, the show goes on as the World Cup in six years time will be one of the biggest, and greatest, sporting events the world has ever seen.

Previously at ProSoccerTalk we’ve ranked where the 17 U.S. cities lie in terms of how likely they are to become officials hosts.

Here’s a reminder of that list, and feel free to reveal your own rankings in the comments below. Remember, only 10 U.S. cities will become hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

Ranking potential 2026 World Cup venues

Host cities
1. New York/New Jersey
2. Los Angeles (Rose Bowl Stadium or new Inglewood NFL stadium)
3. Washington, D.C.
4. Miami
5. Seattle
6. Atlanta
7. San Francisco/Bay Area
8. Dallas
9. Boston
10. Denver

Missing out
11. Kansas City
12. Philadelphia
13. Houston
14. Nashville
15. Orlando
16. Baltimore
17. Cincinnati

Eric Dier banned four games after jumping into crowd

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Eric Dier has been banned for four games after jumping into the crowd to confront a fan back on March 4.

The Tottenham and England defender was angry after their loss to Norwich City in the FA Cup and jumped into the stands and argued with one supporter in particular, as Dier’s brother was reportedly being targeted by Tottenham fans.

Dier, 26, was charged with misconduct, handed a four-game ban and fined $50,000.

The ban means that he will miss Tottenham’s next four Premier League games and be available for the final game of the season on July 26 at Crystal Palace. Dier has played every minute at center back since project restart began and Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the Englishman playing in defense.

Here is the statement in full from the FA:

“Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3. The Tottenham Hotspur FC player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City FC in The FA Cup on 04 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening and its written reasons for the decision and sanction can be accessed below.”

Jose Mourinho has previously been critical of the FA charging Dier for the incident and ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Bournemouth on Thursday (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) he’s said that the north London club are unlikely to appeal Dier’s ban.

“I don’t think so honestly because if you appeal you have other risks and let’s at least start next season without a suspension,” Mourinho said. “We all know how it works with these FA decisions. You have access to the record of successful appeals and unsuccessful appeals… I don’t think we are going to appeal.”

It now appears that Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld will be Tottenham’s center back partners for the rest of the season, with Japhet Tanganga just returning from injury and Jan Vertonghen around as back up.

PHOTOS: Southampton unveil new retro kits to celebrate 135th anniversary

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 8, 2020, 4:18 AM EDT
Southampton are celebrating their 135th anniversary in some style and have unveiled new retro kits for the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League side unveiled their new home and third kits on Wednesday, with a nod to their formation in 1885 as St Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association.

Fun fact: St Mary’s church, where they were founded in 1885, is just a few hundred yards away from their St Mary’s Stadium home.

Southampton’s new kits are made by U.S. company Under Armour, their long-term partner, and the home jersey is a gorgeous all red shirt with a white diagonal sash with the third kit a white jersey with a red diagonal sash.

The diagonal sash design pays homage to the original Southampton kits in 1885, as players wore a white shirt and then had a red sash to put over their shoulders.

Usually Southampton play in red and white stripes but this change is a nice tip of the hat to their past and they did something similar for their 125th anniversary.

Southampton FC’s head of marketing, Charlie Read, explained the new kit and how it aligns with the scrapping style of play on the pitch under Ralph Hasenhuttl. We all saw that in their heroic 1-0 win against Man City recently.

“As we mark the 135th anniversary of Southampton Football Club, the players, the staff and the fans alike are proud to remember our rich history, and that’s why the new kit features the iconic sash design that first graced Southampton’s shirts back in 1885,” Read said. “We’ve always had a fighting spirit and we’re proud of that, so we couldn’t think of a better way to mark the club’s 135th anniversary than by reminding our fans of the many times we’ve defied the odds throughout our rich history.”

Take a look at the photos below to see the new kits, while you can buy them here and the away kit is due to be released in August.

BONUS: For the gamers out there, Southampton have released this fun custom retro video game to celebrate their history and the new kit launch, as a character looking very similar to local hero Danny Ings roams the streets of Southampton ‘Super Mario’ style on his way to collecting coins, trophies and eventually the new kits. Play it by clicking on this link.

Southampton home kit – 2020-21 season

Southampton third kit – 2020-21 season