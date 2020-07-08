In the latest transfer news Unai Nunez has been linked with Arsenal, while Adama Traore could be heading to Manchester City.
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
Starting in London, Arsenal are in the market for a new defender and Athletic Bilbao star Unai Nunez has emerged as a target for plenty of Premier League clubs.
According to AS in Spain, Nunez, 23, is wanted by the Gunners, Everton and West Ham and has a release clause of $34 million.
Nunez is a talented center back who wants a move away from Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal certainly need help defensively. Mikel Arteta has made them a more solid unit but there is likely to be upgrades needed on their current center back group of Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis, Pablo Mari, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.
Arsenal may not have plenty of cash to spend this summer but upgrading their defensive unit should be at the forefront of their plans. The last person at Arsenal called Unai didn’t fare too well, but Nunez is a solid, powerful defender and the Gunners certainly need more stability to help Arteta continue the positive start to his rebuild.
Switching to Manchester, it has been reported that Manchester City and Juventus are now the favorites to sign Adama Traore if he leaves Wolves.
According to ESPN, Traore, 24, will weigh up his options this summer and if Wolves don’t qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League finish or winning the Europa League, he will look to move on.
Wolves have Traore signed to a contract for another three years and will reportedly ask for $100 million for the speedy winger who has forged a superb partnership with Raul Jimenez in attack.
With Leroy Sane sold to Bayern Munich, it is believed Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new winger and Traore would be a perfect fit in his system. Juventus and Barcelona also remain interested in Traore, who came through the academy at Barca before joining Aston Villa as a youngster, then heading to Middlesbrough before arriving at Wolves in the summer of 2018.
Raheem Sterling and Traore on the wings. Sergio Aguero up top. Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden pulling the strings in midfield. My goodness, that would be something.