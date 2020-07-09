Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth – Tottenham and Everton – Southampton take place on Thursday as the Cherries need the win to try and save themselves from relegation, while Spurs need to stay in the top four hunt. (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have been awful since the restart, losing all four games, and are in deep trouble in the bottom three with a very tough run of games to end the season.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 last time out and they are still in the hunt to finish in fifth place, which could be a Champions League spot.

BOURNEMOUTH – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

EVERTON – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM LIVE

As for the other early game on Thursday, Everton host Southampton with just one point and one place between them. Everton sit in 11th on 44 points, while Saints are in 12th on 43 points after their shock win against Man City last weekend.

Here’s a look at the team news for the two games at 1pm ET.

Team news

Bournemouth bring back Callum Wilson as he returns from suspension, while Dan Gosling comes back into the midfield.

Tonight's team news 🙌 🔺 Callum Wilson back in from suspension

🔺 Dan Gosling makes first start since the #PL restart Follow us LIVE 💻 https://t.co/kfVxM5z3O8#BOUTOT // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/N5zPWLbZTY — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 9, 2020

Tottenham bring Jan Vertonghen into central defense to replace the injured Dier, while Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela come into the starting lineup with Heung-min Son on the bench.

Everton bring Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina into the team with Gylfi Sigurdsson on the bench and Mason Holgate out injured.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 2️⃣ changes

🇨🇴 Mina replaces injured Holgate

🔄 Gordon in for Sigurdsson COYB! #EVESOU pic.twitter.com/Pjee8br8WG — Everton (@Everton) July 9, 2020

Ralph Hasenhuttl names the same Southampton team which beat Manchester City on Sunday, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is fit enough for a place on the bench.

💛 T E A M S H E E T 🖤 An unchanged #SaintsFC side to take on #EFC: pic.twitter.com/WZsEKkqnHD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 9, 2020

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings have Tottenham (-157) as the heavy favorites at Bournemouth (+425) with the tie at +310. Anything other than a big Spurs win would be surprising but we all know the Cherries have a few shocks up their sleeves.

As for the game at Goodison, Everton have a great all-time home record against Southampton and the Toffees are the favorites (+100) but Southampton (+270) have been in sensational form away from home for most of this season. The draw at +255 looks very interesting.

How to watch Bournemouth – Tottenham stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

How to watch all Premier League games

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports