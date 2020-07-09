The MLS is Back tournament kicked off in Orlando, Florida over the last 24 hours and the headlines have been centered around the moving Blacks Lives Matter protests, Nashville SC leaving due to COVID-19 cases and wins for Orlando and Philadelphia.
First up, the Black Lives Matter protests on Wednesday evening before the Orlando City SC v. Inter Miami CF game lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
That was the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd.
Players from all teams got together to lead the protests, as the Black Players for Change in MLS group organized the show of solidarity for the movement.
MLS players from across the league stood together for a Black Lives Matter demonstration prior to Orlando City vs. Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/4wszNbCUG3
— ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2020
The other main headline off the pitch is that first-year MLS team Nashville SC is heading home after nine players tested positive for COVID-19.
Reports had surfaced from The Athletic about multiple cases within the squad ahead of their arrival in Orlando and MLS commissioner Don Garber said late Wednesday a decision would be made on Nashville’s involvement in the tournament.
Sources have told ProSoccerTalk that Nashville are out of the tournament, although official confirmation has yet to arrive. If confirmed, as expected, then the tournament will now consist of 24 teams after FC Dallas were also unable to compete. Chicago would move from Group A to Group B so that all groups have four teams for the tournament.
On the pitch, the first-ever meeting between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami saw the tournament hosts win 2-1 thanks to a late winner from captain Nani. Juan Agudelo had given Miami the lead but Chris Mueller equalized off Nani’s cross before the Portuguese legend secured the win.
Never forget that first meeting. 😈 #ORLvMIA | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/ZplvP21LWg
— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 9, 2020
The first early morning game took place on Thursday as the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1-0 thanks to a fine strike from captain Alejandro Bedoya. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made a string of fine saves to deny NYCFC.
O Captain!
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020
Before the game the Union players all wore the names of Black people who have been killed by police on the back of their jerseys rather than their own surnames as a moving tribute to their memory.
Our players stand together. One name too many. pic.twitter.com/tPoR8DWveN
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020