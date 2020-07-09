More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pogba Manchester United
Getty Images

Pogba reveals his happiness at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT
Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United and the way he’s playing, it certainly looks like it.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Pogba, 27, missed a huge chunk of the 2019-20 season but he’s been fit since the Premier league restart and he’s forming a superb partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic in central midfield as the Red Devils are on a 16-game unbeaten run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Pogba to sign a new contract and although that previously seemed unlikely as he wanted to leave last summer, it feels like Pogba is now more likely to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club website ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Pogba gave his assessment of where the team is at.

“You can tell that the team is improving a lot,” Pogba said. “We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well. The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.”

He also reflected on the red-hot attack ahead of him, with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in sensational form since the restart.

“From behind I just enjoy it. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Mason, who all played the last game, and seeing them score goals. You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful… they make me enjoy football every time!” Pogba said.

It seems like Pogba finally has found his place in this Manchester United team and he is truly a No. 8 and he’s thriving in this box-to-box role. With Bruno Fernandes floating around in the No. 10 role, Pogba has to do more defensive work than he previously was and he’s doing it.

Pogba seems hungry, happy and most importantly fully fit, and he seems to see himself at Manchester United in the future.

Premier League will be part of Peacock’s July 15 launch

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

ACCESS PEACOCK FOR FREE

Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.

Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15:

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.

In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match
Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham
Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool
Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

Mourinho furious at Dier’s four-game ban

Mourinho Dier
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 9, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho has launched a furious tirade against the English Football Association after Eric Dier was handed a four-game ban.

Dier was charged, fined $50,000 and banned for four games after jumping into the crowd after an FA Cup defeat to Norwich City on Mar. 4, with the FA only confirming the ban this week.

Speaking about the decision, Mourinho was not happy at all to lose his starting center back and believes those making the decision ‘do not belong’ to the game.

“The problem is not [fans in] the stadiums. Some people with big responsibilities, sometimes doesn’t look like they love football but we love football,” Mourinho said. “My feeling is that in the majority of the cases football is not protected by the people that is powerful and doesn’t belong to this world. That’s simply my feeling. Powerful people – that doesn’t belong to the tribe. And they don’t have the feelings. They don’t have the know-how and it’s very, very difficult to lead something when you don’t have a clue about the world that you are leading.”

Hmmm. It seems like Mourinho may be asked to explain these comments by the FA. At this point, he probably has his own filing cabinet in the FA headquarters given his previous misdemeanors and Mourinho.

Dier is not a bad guy. He had a moment of madness at the height of Spurs’ struggles under Mourinho and reacted to a fan abusing him from the stands, as his brother was nearby.

Mourinho revealed that the fan has since apologized to Dier and said he didn’t feel threatened.

What Mourinho isn’t really factoring in here is that this is the first situation in a long time involving a player going into the stands and confronting a fan. The FA had to treat Dier a little harsher than necessary to send out a message that this cannot happen again.

Dier is one of the most eloquent and calm players around and maybe his actions will have an impact on fans and stop them from hurling abuse at their own players during games when they are allowed back into stadiums.

Manchester United: Solskjaer hopeful of new Paul Pogba contract

Paul Pogba contract
Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is singing a new tune, hopeful that star midfielder Paul Pogba will stick around Old Trafford for the long term.

Reports say that United has an option to extend Pogba’s contract by an extra year beyond its 2021 expiry, but Solskjaer is thinking bigger. He has been praising Pogba plenty since the World Cup winner returned to the lineup.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

It’s a bit surprising given Pogba and his super agent’s constant time in the rumor mill, with Real Madrid often linked with the Frenchman. And that agent, Mino Raiola, has not been so nice when it comes to judging Solskjaer.

But Solskjaer is reportedly hopeful that Pogba can join Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and others in building a new power.

“I can’t comment on discussions between player and the club but. of course, we want to keep the best players around the club,” Solskjaer said. “We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja are a similar position but at different stages in their careers. One at the start, one really experienced one.”

Pogba leads United in key passes per game with 2.3, though his minutes have been severely limited by injuries this season. He had 13 goals and nine assists last season, and turned 27 in March.

The way United’s performed in recent weeks it would not be a surprise if keeping its main talents while adding another stalwart center back and wing would propel it into a more serious table discussion.

Do you buy the idea that Pogba could be with United well into the future?

Suarez goal gives Barcelona win, relegates neighbors Espanyol

Espanyol relegated
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 8, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Seventh-place one season ago, La Liga mainstays Espanyol are being relegated from Spain’s top flight.

The final decision came at the hands of their Catalan neighbors Barcelona, who got a second-half goal from Luis Suarez to relegate Espanyol.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Espanyol are 11 points back of 17th place and can only capture nine more points this season following the 1-0 loss in a match where both teams had a player sent off.

Suarez’s goal was a nice one after Antoine Griezmann’s back heel pass to Lionel Messi saw the Argentine’s shot deflect onto the path of the Uruguayan finisher.

Espanyol had been in the top flight since 1994 and has only spent four single seasons outside La Liga since 1929. Leganes and Mallorca may join them soon.

Barcelona moves a point back of Real Madrid. Real has four matches left to Barca’s three and holds the tiebreaker.