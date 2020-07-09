Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United and the way he’s playing, it certainly looks like it.

Pogba, 27, missed a huge chunk of the 2019-20 season but he’s been fit since the Premier league restart and he’s forming a superb partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic in central midfield as the Red Devils are on a 16-game unbeaten run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Pogba to sign a new contract and although that previously seemed unlikely as he wanted to leave last summer, it feels like Pogba is now more likely to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club website ahead of their trip to Aston Villa on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Pogba gave his assessment of where the team is at.

“You can tell that the team is improving a lot,” Pogba said. “We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well. The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.”

He also reflected on the red-hot attack ahead of him, with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in sensational form since the restart.

“From behind I just enjoy it. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Mason, who all played the last game, and seeing them score goals. You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful… they make me enjoy football every time!” Pogba said.

It seems like Pogba finally has found his place in this Manchester United team and he is truly a No. 8 and he’s thriving in this box-to-box role. With Bruno Fernandes floating around in the No. 10 role, Pogba has to do more defensive work than he previously was and he’s doing it.

Pogba seems hungry, happy and most importantly fully fit, and he seems to see himself at Manchester United in the future.

