Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.

We're celebrating @peacocktv's July 15 national launch with a quartet of Premier League matches! All four #MyPLSummer matches that day will stream live and free on Peacock. Find out more: https://t.co/l7KDt0hU4h pic.twitter.com/2GqcC54Asr — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 8, 2020

Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15:

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.

In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

Follow @JPW_NBCSports