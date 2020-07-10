The Champions League schedule is set as the draw for the UCL and Europa League has been made and below you will find all the details you need and how to watch in the USA.
Draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals of both competitions were made in Switzerland by UEFA on Friday, as the 2019-20 season competitions will conclude with special mini-tournaments with one-legged games from this point.
Big boys are about to collide as the Champions League schedule is set.
Man City will face either Lyon or Juventus if they can maintain their first leg lead over Real Madrid, while Chelsea will face either Napoli or Barcelona if they overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich.
Man United and Wolves will collide in the semifinals of the Europa League if they make it that far.
The Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be played in Lisbon, Portugal. While the Europa League will be played in four venues across Germany.
Champions League draw
Dates: August 7-23
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com
Round of 16
Friday, August 7: Manchester City v. Real Madrid (2-1)
Friday, August 7: Juventus v. Lyon (0-1)
Saturday, August 8: Barcelona v. Napoli (1-1)
Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (3-0)
Quarterfinals (August 12-15)
1. Manchester City/Real Madrid v. Lyon/Juventus
2. RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid
3. Napoli/Barcelona v. Chelsea/Bayern Munich
4. Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain
Semifinals (August 18/19)
1. Winner quarterfinal 1 v. Winner quarterfinal 3
2. Winner quarterfinal 2 v. Winner quarterfinal 4
Final
Sunday, August 23: Winner semifinal 1 v. Winner semifinal 2
Europa League draw
Dates: August 5-21
Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Duisburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Schalke and Cologne in Germany.
How to watch: CBS Sports
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com
Round of 16 (August 5-6)
Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1)
Wolves v. Olympiakos (1-1)
Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (3-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (2-1)
Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (0-3)
Manchester United v. LASK (5-0)
Inter Milan v. Getafe (first leg abandoned)
Sevilla v. Roma (first leg abandoned)
Quarterfinals (August 10-11)
1. Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v. Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel
2. LASK/Manchester United v. Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen
3. Inter Milan/Getafe v. Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen
4. Olympiakos/Wolves v. Sevilla/Roma
Semifinals (August 16-17)
1. Winner of quarterfinal 4 v. Winner of quarterfinal 2
2. Winner of quarterfinal 3 v. Winner of quarterfinal 1
Final
Friday, August 21: Winner semifinal 1 v. Winner semifinal 2