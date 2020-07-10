The top four and relegation battle is absolutely bonkers as we head into the final four matchweeks of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

So many teams are involved in the Champions League battle, the Europa League push and the relegation scrap.

With four games to go for each team in the Premier League, there are some massive games set up for the final weeks of the season.

Let’s take a look at the situation up and down the table.

Top four, Europa League race

Man City pretty much have second place wrapped up but with a decision on their appeal on a two-year ban from UEFA expected imminently, we will soon find out if they will be in the Champions League next season, or if fifth place in the Premier League will become a Champions League spot.

Focusing on third and fourth, Chelsea are in the driving seat but Man United are just two points behind in fifth and Leicester are sandwiched in-between them in fourth. The Foxes have looked disjoined since the restart, and for many months, while Man United are surging and have all the momentum in the top four. If fifth place does become a Champions League spot, Wolves, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Tottenham seem like outside bets to finish above one of Man United, Leicester and Chelsea to finish fifth. At this point, I think Man United will finish third, Chelsea fourth and Leicester fifth. It will all come down to Leicester v. Man United on the final day of the season.

When it comes to the Europa League, if Man City are banned from Europe then eighth place could be a Europa League spot along with sixth and seventh. That is because Man City have already won the League Cup and the four FA Cup semifinalists (Arsenal, Man City, Man United and Chelsea) are likely to qualify for Europe through their league position. Everton and Southampton are unlikely to reach eighth place, but could, and wouldn’t it be something if Burnley could keep their run going? They face Liverpool, Wolves, Norwich and Brighton.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Liverpool 34 30 2 2 75 26 49 17-0-0 13-2-2 92 Manchester City 34 22 3 9 86 34 52 13-2-2 9-1-7 69 Chelsea 34 18 6 10 63 46 17 9-3-5 9-3-5 60 Leicester City 34 17 8 9 64 32 32 10-4-3 7-4-6 59 Manchester United 34 16 10 8 59 33 26 10-5-2 6-5-6 58 Wolves 34 13 13 8 45 37 8 6-7-4 7-6-4 52 Sheffield United 34 13 12 9 35 33 2 9-3-5 4-9-4 51 Arsenal 34 12 14 8 50 42 8 8-6-3 4-8-5 50 Tottenham Hotspur 34 13 10 11 52 44 8 10-3-4 3-7-7 49 Burnley 34 14 7 13 38 46 -8 8-3-6 6-4-7 49 Everton 34 12 9 13 41 49 -8 8-6-3 4-3-10 45 Southampton 34 13 5 16 43 56 -13 5-2-10 8-3-6 44

Relegation battle

So, things are becoming a little clearer at the bottom as the bottom three have yet to win since the restart and both West Ham and Watford have picked up big wins in recent weeks. Brighton are almost safe from relegation after an impressive start to the restart, while Norwich are all but down after five defeats on the trot since the action resumed.

Now it’s all about Bournemouth or Aston Villa and if they can somehow string together two or three wins in their final four games of the season. Both teams have tough remaining schedules with Bournemouth facing Leicester, Man City, Southampton and Everton. Aston Villa face Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham and Villa will hope they still have a chance of staying up ahead of that last game at West Ham.

Brighton & Hove Albion 34 8 12 14 36 47 -11 5-6-6 3-6-8 36 West Ham United 34 8 7 19 40 59 -19 5-3-9 3-4-10 31 Watford 34 7 10 17 31 53 -22 5-6-6 2-4-11 31 Bournemouth 34 7 7 20 32 59 -27 4-6-7 3-1-13 28 Aston Villa 34 7 6 21 36 65 -29 5-3-9 2-3-12 27 Norwich City 34 5 6 23 26 63 -37 4-3-10 1-3-13 21

