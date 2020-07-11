Liverpool – Burnley was about one man: Nick Pope. The Burnley goalkeeper made a string of fine saves as Andy Robertson’s header was canceled out by Jay Rodriguez’s goal.

This marked the first time Liverpool had failed to win at home this season, as their run of 24-straight victories at Anfield in the Premier League come to an end.

The point sees Liverpool move to 93 points with three games to go as they must win out to set a new record for most Premier League points in a season. Burnley are in ninth on 50 points and remain in the Europa League hunt.

Three things we learned

1. Records may not be broken – Jurgen Klopp was chuntering away at the officials at the final whistle and he looked upset that Liverpool didn’t make it 25-straight home wins in the Premier League. They now have to win-out to set a new Premier League record for most points won in a season and if they don’t beat Man City’s record of 100 in 2017-18, there will be question marks about whether they are actually the best team in Premier League history. They have to now win the last three to record the most wins in a single PL season too.

2. Youngsters slot in nicely – Neco Williams and Curtis Jones did themselves proud and the academy products proved they can provide some much-needed depth to this Liverpool squad. Klopp says he wants a team full of Scousers and bringing through youngsters seems to be the way he wants to go with building this squad. He has a lot of experienced pros and that will help these youngsters bed in. Expect to see plenty of Williams, Jones and Harvey Elliott next season.

3. Nick Pope is England’s No. 1 – There has been debate about whether or not Pope should be England’s first-choice goalkeeper but this should end it, for now. Jordan Pickford makes some big mistakes but is good with his feet and while Pope isn’t great when it comes to distribution, he is such a solid goalkeeper and makes stunning saves. His three saves in the first half were world-class and England should make him them starter. Pope is battling with Alisson for the golden glove award and he’s the main reason Burnley are in the Europa League hunt with three games to go.

Man of the Match

Nick Pope – Kept Burnley in the game in the first half and just a calming influence at the back. He gets plenty of reps and made some fine saves and commands his area. What a fine goalkeeper he is becoming.

Liverpool had a few decent chances early on as Salah was denied by some fine Burnley defending. Firmino had a shot deflected over by James Tarkowski and Curtis Jones was denied by Nick Pope.

Pope then produced a stunning save to deny Salah as his volley looked destined to find the net but Burnley’s goalkeeper reacted superbly to keep it out. Burnley put Liverpool under pressure from set piece situations as the visitors were as robust as ever in the first half.

Pope then denied Salah with his feet as the Burnley goalkeeper continued to impress but moments later he was beaten. Fabinho’s clipped ball to the right found the onrushing Robertson who curled a superb header into the far top corner. Before the break Pope denied Mane brilliantly as wave after wave of Liverpool attack arrived.

After a flick from Rodriguez was picked off, the ball found Firmino who hit the far post as he tried to roll the ball home. Curtis Jones then flashed a shot wide after a counter as Liverpool kept up the pressure.

Right after the drinks break a long free kick forward saw Tarkwoski head the ball towards Rodriguez and he slammed home a low shot to make it 1-1.

Liverpool wanted a penalty kick after Robertson went down in the box and VAR also showed that the free kick which led to Burnley’s goal should not have been awarded as Salah wasn’t offside.

Salah went close but Pope again saved as Liverpool struggled to recover from the equalizer. Late on Burnley went so close to securing a famous win as Alisson was put under pressure from a set piece and Johan Berg Gudmundsson hit the crossbar with the Liverpool goalkeeper off his line.

Pope denied Salah in stoppage time one more time to underline his Man of the Match display as Burnley became the first team to go to Liverpool and get anything since January 2019.

