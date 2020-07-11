More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Burnley hold Liverpool as Pope’s heroics end home winning streak

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Liverpool – Burnley was about one man: Nick Pope. The Burnley goalkeeper made a string of fine saves as Andy Robertson’s header was canceled out by Jay Rodriguez’s goal.

This marked the first time Liverpool had failed to win at home this season, as their run of 24-straight victories at Anfield in the Premier League come to an end.

The point sees Liverpool move to 93 points with three games to go as they must win out to set a new record for most Premier League points in a season. Burnley are in ninth on 50 points and remain in the Europa League hunt.

Three things we learned

1. Records may not be broken – Jurgen Klopp was chuntering away at the officials at the final whistle and he looked upset that Liverpool didn’t make it 25-straight home wins in the Premier League. They now have to win-out to set a new Premier League record for most points won in a season and if they don’t beat Man City’s record of 100 in 2017-18, there will be question marks about whether they are actually the best team in Premier League history. They have to now win the last three to record the most wins in a single PL season too.

2. Youngsters slot in nicely – Neco Williams and Curtis Jones did themselves proud and the academy products proved they can provide some much-needed depth to this Liverpool squad. Klopp says he wants a team full of Scousers and bringing through youngsters seems to be the way he wants to go with building this squad. He has a lot of experienced pros and that will help these youngsters bed in. Expect to see plenty of Williams, Jones and Harvey Elliott next season.

3. Nick Pope is England’s No. 1 – There has been debate about whether or not Pope should be England’s first-choice goalkeeper but this should end it, for now. Jordan Pickford makes some big mistakes but is good with his feet and while Pope isn’t great when it comes to distribution, he is such a solid goalkeeper and makes stunning saves. His three saves in the first half were world-class and England should make him them starter. Pope is battling with Alisson for the golden glove award and he’s the main reason Burnley are in the Europa League hunt with three games to go.

Man of the Match

Nick Pope – Kept Burnley in the game in the first half and just a calming influence at the back. He gets plenty of reps and made some fine saves and commands his area. What a fine goalkeeper he is becoming.

Liverpool had a few decent chances early on as Salah was denied by some fine Burnley defending. Firmino had a shot deflected over by James Tarkowski and Curtis Jones was denied by Nick Pope.

Pope then produced a stunning save to deny Salah as his volley looked destined to find the net but Burnley’s goalkeeper reacted superbly to keep it out. Burnley put Liverpool under pressure from set piece situations as the visitors were as robust as ever in the first half.

Pope then denied Salah with his feet as the Burnley goalkeeper continued to impress but moments later he was beaten. Fabinho’s clipped ball to the right found the onrushing Robertson who curled a superb header into the far top corner. Before the break Pope denied Mane brilliantly as wave after wave of Liverpool attack arrived.

After a flick from Rodriguez was picked off, the ball found Firmino who hit the far post as he tried to roll the ball home. Curtis Jones then flashed a shot wide after a counter as Liverpool kept up the pressure.

Right after the drinks break a long free kick forward saw Tarkwoski head the ball towards Rodriguez and he slammed home a low shot to make it 1-1.

Liverpool wanted a penalty kick after Robertson went down in the box and VAR also showed that the free kick which led to Burnley’s goal should not have been awarded as Salah wasn’t offside.

Salah went close but Pope again saved as Liverpool struggled to recover from the equalizer. Late on Burnley went so close to securing a famous win as Alisson was put under pressure from a set piece and Johan Berg Gudmundsson hit the crossbar with the Liverpool goalkeeper off his line.

Pope denied Salah in stoppage time one more time to underline his Man of the Match display as Burnley became the first team to go to Liverpool and get anything since January 2019.

Klopp, Liverpool ‘angry’ at referees after Burnley draw

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool said they were ‘angry’ at the referees after their draw against Burnley at Anfield.

Liverpool’s run of 24-straight home wins in the Premier League came to an end as they drew 1-1 and they will now have to win-out to beat Man City’s records for the highest points tally and most wins in a Premier League season.

Talking about the draw at home, the first time they’ve not won a PL game at Anfield since January 2019, Klopp admitted that Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope had a fine game and his side weren’t best pleased with the officiating.

“For moments it was Liverpool against Pope, he did really well, but we should have scored. We did everything right and he made saves but we should have scored more, that’s on us,” Klopp told BT Sport. “We didn’t close the game and they took their moment. It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better. We were angry with the referee but we have to criticize ourselves first for not finishing the game. The team do it right 99 percent of the time but I will never stop criticising them.”

Why specifically were Klopp and Liverpool they angry about against Burnley?

Two major moments stood out. First, for Burnley’s goal there was a free kick just before the drinks break awarded to the Clarets for offside but Liverpool weren’t offside. Secondly, with five minutes of normal time to go Andy Robertson went down in the box under a challenge from Johann Berg Gudmundsson but no penalty kick was given and VAR wasn’t used.

Klopp chuntered away at the officials at the final whistle and felt like Burnley got away with a lot at Anfield.

“The ref today let all of these challenges today happen and it was clear when the ball came into the box, it is dangerous and that is how they scored the goal,” Klopp explained. “Burnley stayed completely in the game. They were not bothered about conceding chances minute after minute, pretty much. They just did what they wanted to do. All respect for that. On the other hand it is frustrating. That is clear. We should have score much earlier.”

Klopp was frustrated and Liverpool now have to win their final three games to get the records they want but the Liverpool boss said he isn’t bothered about it. Do we believe him?

Sheffield United – Chelsea stream: How to watch, start time, prediction

Sheffield United - Chelsea preview
Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
Sheffield United – Chelsea stream: Frank Lampard’s Chelsea begins life defending third place on the Premier League table when it visits Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday (Watch Live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues’ 60 points are one more than Leicester City and two clear of old rivals Manchester United.

Also of interest to Chelsea and USMNT fans: The Blues have posted a 20-minute video of every Christian Pulisic touch since Project Restart began earlier this Summer.

Sheffield United beat Wolves at midweek to pull within a point of sixth-place. If Blades stumble, there are three teams within a win of pushing them back beneath the Europa League places.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – CHELSEA LIVE

Team news

John Fleck and Luke Freeman are out, while John Lundstram is on the bench for Sheffield United as David McGoldrick comes into the starting lineup.

Billy Gilmour is out for the season with Jorginho coming in to replace him, while Mateo Kovacic is back fit and named on the bench by Frank Lampard. N’Golo Kante remains out and Tammy Abraham replaces Olivier Giroud in the starting lineup.

 

What they’re saying

Blades boss Wilder to our own JPW after a 1-0 win over Wolves: “We like to think we’ve brought something in terms of our attitude and our performances to get the results that we’ve got. We had a stretched squad and really had to dig in to get a result. I don’t think you get the result and the performance tonight if you haven’t got something with the ball and I think we did have something with the ball and out of it everybody did a job and tried to stop a very, very talented side from gaining momentum and dominating us. Second half, especially, we looked and it felt like we were really desperate to go and get a winner. Regardless of how late its come, we’ve been rewarded for that attitude.”

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard on Christian Pulisic earning Eden Hazard comparisons: “Having played with Eden, he had special talent straight away and draws players towards him to open up space to others. Christian is more direct. He has the ability to break a line and run forward which is a great trait in the modern game. Why I shy away from it the other night is because Eden has been here and done it over a period of time to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact over time. It’s great to see him [doing well] but there’s a lot of development to come. Christian is taking responsibility to change games.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds here)

The Blades are +425 underdogs according to DraftKings, with Chelsea -148.

A two-goal game for Tammy Abraham was only enough for a Chelsea point at Stamford Bridge when the sides met in a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Prediction

Chelsea’s had one more days’ rest than the Blades and that seems plenty given the congestion this time of year. Give the Blues a 2-1 win.

How to watch Sheffield United – Chelsea

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Farke, Tettey speak after Norwich City relegation

By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
Norwich City’s long road to relegation started to feel inevitable in recent weeks. It was punctuated by a 4-0 loss to Michail Antonio West Ham United on Saturday.

The club’s fifth Premier League tenure will end after just one season after the club’s typical defensive shortcoming were on full display at Carrow Road.

“We are unbelievably disappointed,” said manager Daniel Farke, via the BBC. “When I came here we needed to develop young players and sell them to keep the club going. We were able to do this. Then the second season no-one expected anything but we were able to stage a miracle that no-one expected. We won the Championship title with a special brand of football. We were not able to add a third miracle in-a-row against all odds.

“I’m really disappointed for this and for all our supporters. We wanted to beat the odds again but when the dust settles the outcome is more or less what was expected. …  That’s what I expected.”

Farke hopes he can stay with the club and bring it back into the Premier League.

“Our situation as a club is quite comfortable because we don’t have any financial pressure at all and our young players are under long-term contracts. We can invest a bit more into the squad. Hopefully in the medium or long-term future we are an established Premier League club and we will need all our key players to do that.”

Norwich veteran Alexander Tettey found it difficult to label his emotions, even if the result was long coming to Carrow Road.

The Norwegian mainstay has been with the Canaries since 2012, enduring promotion and relegation with the club.

“It’s very hard for me to talk,” Tettey said. “That was a tough game for us. We came out trying to be positive but when we don’t do what we have to do on the pitch we are punished. … We’ve been in games sometimes but we don’t have the mentality or character to get those wins. It’s been a tough journey, it’s a young group but they will now have that experience.”

A bitter day at Carrow Road, even if it was long in front of the club.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea v. Norwich, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Man City v. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Everton v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Leicester v Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Southampton v. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET
Friday, July 17: West Ham v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET