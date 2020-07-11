More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United - Southampton preview
Photo by Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images

Manchester United – Southampton preview: How to watch, stream, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
The door to third place is wide open for Manchester United when Southampton visits Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s weekend loss and Leicester City’s place on United’s docket means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form men control their own destiny when it comes to finishing as high as third on the table.

Southampton, for its part, can harbor outside hopes of a Europa League place, currently six points back of eighth place before Arsenal and Spurs play Sunday.

Team news

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain the only absences for Manchester United.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery are out for Saints and may not return this season, but Jannik Vestergaard could be back and gunning for a second goal against the Red Devils.

What they’re saying

Paul Pogba about what’s changed at Old Trafford: “We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well. The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on improving Saints: “We want to be braver, but that can sometimes cause you problems, like against Arsenal when we make some mistakes. We need this decision making, because then we learn. If you don’t demand this, you cannot improve in this way. …In every regard you must get better. In this moment it looks like we can make this step, and the players are open-minded to go this way. This is important, otherwise you will always stay on the same level.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Saints are tied with Burnley as the biggest underdog of the weekend at +1050, but you see how that turned out for Nick Pope and the Clarets. United is a minus-375 favorite.

Jannik Vestergaard and Daniel James traded goals at St. Mary’s on Aug. 31 when 10-man Saints drew United.

Prediction

Can anyone slow United? Saints have already claimed a big win against a Mancunian power… and this would be a big moment for Hasenhuttl’s project. The teams are on the same amount of rest and all things equal you’d like the hosts to boot. United 2-1.

How to watch Manchester United – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Sheffield United hammer sloppy Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Sheffield United – Chelsea was a hammering, by the Blades, as they beat the Blues 3-0 and thoroughly deserved all three points at Bramall Lane.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

David McGoldrick scored twice and Olle McBurnie added another as Sheffield United were ruthless and Chelsea hapless defensively as Frank Lampard was left seething following a host of defensive mistakes.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch: How did he perform? ]

With the win Sheffield United move up to sixth place and have 54 points for the season, while Chelsea stay in third on 60 points but have given Leicester and Man United an edge in the Champions League battle.

Three things we learned, Sheffield United – Chelsea

1. Blades sharp: Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have beaten Spurs, Wolves and Chelsea at home over the last week to reignite their season. What a finish to an incredible first season back in the top-flight for the Blades. Wilder doesn’t want to talk about the Champions League but if they beat Leicester, Everton and Southampton in their final three games, they will be right in the hunt. At the very least it seems like Sheffield United will be in the Europa League next season. What a season they’re having as McBurnie and McGoldrick were a handful and they are so well-drilled in the 3-4-3 system.

2. Defensive issues remain for Chelsea: They couldn’t stop the Blades combining out wide and they allowed crosses to come in, then were caught ball-watching on the opening two goals. Frank Lampard had a face like thunder on the third goal too, as Jorginho didn’t track back and Rudiger shanked a clearance. Chelsea missed N’Golo Kante but the last few weeks is the story of their season. Big wins against Man City and Palace wedged in-between defeats to West Ham and Sheffield United. Sloppy defensive issues is their biggest problem and they have to bring in new defenders to change that, or work a lot harder tactically to stop the same things happening time and time again.

3. Half time subs have no impact: Chelsea tried to switch things up and went to a 3-4-3 for the second half, but it still didn’t work. The Blues looked more solid defensively but lost rhythm in attack and it seems like Lampard still doesn’t know his best lineup as he changes the combinations and partnerships game after game.

Man of the Match

David McGoldrick – Scored twice, his first Premier League goals, as McGoldrick finished off chances, stretched Chelsea and proved why he is so important to Sheffield United’s entire attack. Great center forward display.

Pulisic looked sharp early and George Baldock was booked for clattering the USMNT winger but Sheffield United pinned Chelsea back.

Ben Osborn skied over from a corner after Kepa flapped at the cross, then Pulisic headed just over but it was the Blades who took the lead.

Baldock whipped in a cross for McBurnie and his volleyed deflected twice and was brilliantly saved by Kepa but McGoldrick reacted quickest to tap home and make it 1-0.

The Blades doubled their lead before the break as Enda Stevens whipped in a delicious cross which McBurnie headed home at the near post. 2-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At half time Chelsea made a formation change with Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger coming on as Lampard switched to a 3-4-3 and tried to match the Blades man-for-man.

The second half saw the Blues have more possession but Sheffield United looked dangerous on the break and remained solid.

Moments after replacing Pulisic, Olivier Giroud volleyed just wide as Chelsea went with two central strikers up front for the final 25 minutes.

Jon Egan nearly flicked home at the near post but Kepa saved and at the other end Cesar Azpilicueta had a shot which deflected wide and from the resulting corner Abraham couldn’t finish at the back post.

McGoldrick finished Chelsea off late on as he tapped home from Lys Mousset’s cross to make it 3-0.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea v. Norwich, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Man City v. Bournemouth, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Everton v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Leicester v Sheffield United, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 16: Southampton v. Brighton, 3:15 p.m. ET
Friday, July 17: West Ham v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City v. Burnley, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth v. Southampton, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham v. Leicester, 11 a.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Brighton v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United v. Everton, 1 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20: Wolves v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET

Sterling hat trick leads Man City rout of Brighton

Brighton - Man City recap
Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Raheem Sterling finished his hat trick in goofy fashion as Manchester City cruised past Brighton and Hove Albion 5-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to seal second place in the Premier League,.

A falling Sterling saw a looping ball bound off his head and roll over the line late in the contest, as City became the second team this season to break the 70-point barrier with 72.

Gabriel Jesus had a goal and two assists for City and Bernardo Silva scored City’s other goal as the runners-up clinched second place and moved 21 points back of Liverpool.

Brighton remains eight points outside the bottom three, not safe (but pretty much safe). The Seagulls did not get a single shot on target.

Three things we learned

1. Sterling makes personal history: Sterling’s 25th, 26th, and 27th goals give him a new career-high in all competitions after scoring 25 in last season’s marquee run. He’s done it in six fewer outings, though his eight assists are a far cry from his usual pace. That said, the English winger still has three PL matches and at least one each of FA Cup and Champions League matches. It still could be his best season yet.

2. De Bruyne shows a quieter greatness: The Belgian is the favorite to win Premier League Player of the Year and could’ve had a couple more assists on Saturday. While his window to break Thierry Henry’s single-season assist record is becoming tighter, he’s still catching the eye with remarkable shows like his 7-of-7 performance on duels versus Brighton. De Bruyne is so well-positioned, so often, that he rarely puts himself in a position to fail.

3. Another zero: City kept a clean sheet away from home for the first time since Feb. 22 and the shutout gave Ederson back-to-back blanks for the second time of Project Restart (City blanked Arsenal and Burnley in its return to life in the PL).

Man of the Match:

Jesus — The Brazilian’s goal and two assists were part of a day that he completed six-of-seven dribbles despite taking less than 40 touches. He also won six of 11 duels and was credited with two interceptions. His 20 goals in all competitions is one away from the personal best set last season.

Brighton – Man City recap

City really found its footing around the quarter-hour mark and Raheem Sterling fed Benjamin Mendy for a blocked effort and corner kick. Eric Garcia just missed the back post on the ensuing set piece.

Sterling put CIty on the board in the 21st, taking a Gabriel Jesus flick of a Riyad Mahrez cross and rolling a classy low shot beyond the reach of Mat Ryan.

Mahrez then fed Mendy into the left of the box and the Frenchman lashed a shot off the outside of the net.

Kevin De Bruyne fed Jesus for a header popped over goal and Jesus cranked a deflected shot off the cross bar in the 36th.

Jesus danced in the box to lay off for Mahrez, who blazed wide of the far post.

It was another corner that made it 2-0, Rodri flicking the set piece to the back post for Jesus to knife into the goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

De Bruyne cranked a free kick off the goal post after halftime, and the third goal came soon.

Mahrez curled an invitation to the back post and Sterling leant into the header for a 3-0 lead in the 53rd.

Bernardo got City’s fourth off a Ryan error, as the goalkeeper couldn’t handle the player’s first shot and saw the rebound spill back onto the path of the Portuguese.

Tottenham – Arsenal preview: How to watch, start time, stream, prediction

Tottenham - Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Tottenham – Arsenal preview: The north London derby should be a beauty on Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Spurs and Arsenal both need a win to keep alive any faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs are struggling with Jose Mourinho complaining about VAR on an almost daily basis and if they lose to Arsenal, their Champions League hopes will be over. Harry Kane will be hoping to be the hero once again in the NLD.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are battling away and have been decent since the restart with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring goals, Bukayo Saka a threat and the duo of Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos building a great partnership in midfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham – Arsenal stream
Start time: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV channel: NBCSN
Stream online: Via NBCSports.com

Team news

Dele Alli could return for Tottenham as Mourinho is hopeful he can recover from a hamstring injury, while Eric Dier is serving the second game of his four-game suspension.

Arsenal are without Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, while Eddie Nkeitah starts a three-game ban after his red card against Leicester City as Arsenal failed with their appeal. Mesut Ozil is being assessed due to back soreness.

What they’re saying

Jose Mourinho on what is at stake in the NLD: A”t this moment we are both in a very similar situation. It’s not that incredible emotion that we’re fighting for something really big, more than to finish above you, or not finish above you. It’s missing that. It’s not a match that is going to decide big things. But it probably decides the only thing we can fight for, both of us. I don’t think realistically we’re fighting for a Champions League position – one-point difference, four matches to go, one between us, then the remaining three – which are of course still important – it’s a big match for the table. The fans have a special feeling for this match, so the players on the pitch have to fight for them.”

Mikel Arteta on what Mourinho brings to Spurs: “They have had some ups and downs but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club. He manages the energy, the momentum and establishes a really strong culture in every football club. As well, he makes sure that he wins and he’s won in every single club that he’s been at. Obviously the situation and the timing when he arrived is different than starting a new project right from the summer, but I’m sure he will be successful because he always finds the right way to do it. It will take him a bit of time but I’m sure he will do it… I think in a long period they’ve had a lot of injuries so he hasn’t had the chance to be consistent with his team and that’s a big disadvantage that they have. I know that he’s done it and I know people that have worked with him and he always find a way to be successful and I’m sure he’ll do it again. That’s probably one of the reasons that they have brought Jose in, because of his experience in dealing with those situations and having that extra edge to become a winning team.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The betting couldn’t be closer as the hosts are the slight favorites with Tottenham (+160) to Arsenal (+170), while the draw looks pretty attractive at +240.

Prediction

I fancy Arsenal to win this. They have a tougher defensive unit under Arteta and their attacking weapons are looking good too. Tottenham aren’t playing well at all and I think that Arteta will get one over Mourinho to keep their faint Premier League hopes alive. 2-1 to Arsenal.