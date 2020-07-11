Norwich-West Ham, Watford-Newcastle: Stream, start time, how to watch

The Premier League weekend kicks off with two matches that could clear up the relegation picture.
First Norwich City can essentially see its fate sealed as a member of the bottom three if it cannot get full points when 17th-place West Ham United visits Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 730am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Also, Watford tries to move six points clear of the bottom three when it welcomes Miguel Almiron and Newcastle United to Vicarage Road (Watch live at 7:30am ET on NBC Sports Gold at NBCSports.com).
Newcastle can move 11th with a win away from St. James’ Park.
Team News / Lineups
The Canaries hope Teemu Pukki can recapture his finishing magic and will have Todd Cantwell available off the bench.
Mark Noble is back in the lineup for West Ham, who has plenty of weapons on the bench in Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, and Sebastien Haller.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
▪ The boss names an unchanged XI
▪ Cantwell returns to the bench#NORWHU
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 11, 2020
📋 Team news!
Here's how we line up this afternoon ⚒#NORWHU
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 11, 2020
Dwight Gayle will lead the line for Newcastle, with DeAndre Yedlin and Joelinton among those on the bench.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
We're unchanged from Tuesday night's victory.
Come on you 'Orns!#WATNEW pic.twitter.com/kPxQHRasjc
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 11, 2020
Your starting XI for #WATNEW 🙌
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
SUBS: K. Darlow, Joelinton, Y. Muto, E. Krafth, D. Yedlin, V. Lazaro, C. Atsu, N. Bentaleb, M. Longstaff. pic.twitter.com/mQPUqrG5Q8
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 11, 2020
