Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic Watch focuses on his performance each week for Chelsea and the USMNT winger had a rough day at Sheffield United.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Pulisic, 21, was subbed off with 25 minutes to go as Chelsea lost 3-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Pulisic was clattered early on and looked a little jaded throughout as Chelsea didn’t handle the Blades’ 3-4-3 formation well at all.

Here’s the minute-by-minute analysis of Pulisic’s performance, as he couldn’t replicate his previously sublime form since the restart but he was still one of Chelsea’s brightest players.

2nd minute: Drifts in form the left flank and dribbles centrally at the Blades, then plays in Barkley but his shot at a gal is a tame one.

3rd minute: Clattered by George Baldock as he turns away from him and shows the Sheffield United defenders a clean set of heels. Baldock is given a yellow card. Pulisic is limping.

7th minute: A lovely cross from Reece James which finds Pulisic at the back post and he heads just over the bar. Good late run.

8th minute: Links up with Mason Mount down the left, then wins the ball back and tries to get Chelsea going in attack on the edge of the box.

13th minute: Runs in from the left flank but loses possession. Sheffield United tripling up on him.

14th minute: Spins away beautifully and plays in Azpilicueta, but his cross goes out for a goal kick.

28th minute: The American winger has been quiet but pops up centrally and flicks the ball into Abraham who controls. Does the same with Mount soon after as Sheffield United are sitting deep on a solid block.

36th minute: Tries to wriggle free in the box with good footwork but Sheffield United clear. Moments later he curls a cross past Abraham.

40th minute: Goes down but doesn’t win a free kick. Pulisic is frustrated and is being closely marked. Mason Mount keeps running into his space and they are getting in the way of each other.

43rd minute: Floats a ball into the box which is nowhere near a Chelsea player. Frustrating as he’s dropping deeper and deeper to get on the ball.

47th minute: Deep in his own half, trying to flick the ball upfield as Chelsea are under pressure. Half time switch to a 3-4-3 system sees him playing on the left but drifting inside a lot more and then moving to the right flank. Lots of hefty challenges on Pulisic.

54th minute: Wins the ball on the edge of his own box, then starts a counter attack.

56th minute: Dropping deeper and deeper to get on the ball. Cross is deflected out for a corner.

65th minute: Played in by Barkley and his left-footed shot is blocked with three defenders around him.

66th minute: Pulisic subbed off for Olivier Giroud. Chelsea go with two up front. The American winger was shackled well by Sheffield United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports