Trezeguet scored twice to give Aston Villa new life in the relegation battle after a 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday.

It was Villa’s first Premier League win since a Jan. 21 home defeat of Watford, a run of 10 matches with just two draws.

The three points move Villa onto 30, four back of Watford and West Ham with three matches to play. Villa faces West Ham on the last day of the season.

Palace loses its fifth-straight match and will be bitter that VAR took an early lead off the board in controversial fashion. Palace’s 42 points are 12 clear of the bottom three and eight off the top eight.

Ex-Villa man Christian Benteke was sent off after the final whistle.

Three things we learned

1. Game on: Dean Smith’s Villans needed this and will probably become the biggest Watford fans despite the Hornets status as one of two teams four points above them on the table. That’s because Watford faces West Ham and so does Aston Villa. With West Ham’s third match against Manchester United, that could clear the way for Villa should they manage a win against Everton or Arsenal. Of course that West Ham-Villa match is the final day of the season, so surely the Villans would sign up for being alive heading to London.

2. Trezeguet delivers big time: Look it’s always going to be weird that Egyptian international Trezeguet has the name of a former French international on his shirt despite no relation. It’s just gonna be that way. But no Villa fans care about that right now (sorry for the aside). The 25-year-old’s brace account for his first goals since a late Fall purple patch saw him score three in five Premier League outings.

3. Palace, Villa stand as one behind Zaha: While Palace striker Wilfried Zaha did have an on-field skirmish during the match, it was encouraging to see Palace boss Roy Hodgson and both clubs stand with him after the forward revealed vile overnight racial abuse. The battle is far from won, and anti-racial statements need to remain loud and promiment.

Man of the Match

Well it just has to be Trezeguet, right?

Aston Villa – Crystal Palace recap

Kourtney House was injured in warm-ups, and the early bad news was compounded when Pepe Reina collided with Jordan Ayew while coming out for a corner kick that Sakho shouldered over the line.

Yet the new “tee-shirt rule” must not yet apply, as VAR took the goal off the board.

Tyrone Mings and Wilfried Zaha needed to be separated in the 26th minute after Zaha tripped up Ezri Konsa near the end line. Both saw yellow cards, as did Sakho.

Villa went ahead in first half stoppage time, Conor Hourihane’s free kick deflected by a Palace player for Trezeguet’s back-post finish.

Grealish won a penalty within 70 seconds of halftime, hitting the deck after his quick plant move saw Patrick van Aanholt tread on his foot.

VAR saw that Grealish shouldn’t have been felled by the foul.

Vicente Guaita blocked a Villa chance off a 58th minute corner kick.

It was 2-0 within 30 seconds, Trezeguet quick to react to Hourihane’s hopeful header into the 18.

Hourihane ripped a shot that Guaita popped wide of the far post to keep it 2-0.

Substitute winger Andros Townsend chipped to the back post in the 77th minute but Christian Benteke couldn’t get his header on target.