Bournemouth – Leicester is a massive game for both teams on Sunday (start time, 2pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but for very different reasons.
Eddie Howe and Bournemouth are in a must-win scenario to try and save themselves from relegation, while Leicester are in a similar situation but in terms of the Champions League battle.
BOURNEMOUTH v. LEICESTER STREAM
Below is everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth v. Leicester.
Team news: Bournemouth v. Leicester
The Cherries bring in Stacey, Solanke and Danjuma after their 0-0 draw with Tottenham in midweek. Josh King is out, which is a blow, while Adam Smith is recovering from his nasty head injury.
Leicester make one change from the team which drew 1-1 at Arsenal with Christian Fuchs coming in for Ryan Bennett at the back.
Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)
Bournemouth (+425) are the huge underdogs but give Watford, West Ham and Aston Villa won, they simply win to try and stay in the Premier League. Leicester (-155) should win, but we’ve seen how shaky they are defensively. The tie at +300 is intriguing.
Prediction
A draw helps neither team and I think that is what we will get. Bournemouth will be tight and edgy considering the stakes are so high for them, while Leicester look disjointed. Bournemouth don’t have a cutting edge up top, while Leicester do so I don’t expect a lot of goals but these teams will get a draw. Neither will want that. Bournemouth 1-1 Leicester.