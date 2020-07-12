More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Hodgson speaks out after Zaha reveals racial abuse

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha awoke to vile racist messages on his social media feeds prior to Sunday’s visit to Aston Villa from an account claiming to represent an AVFC fan.

The winger posted them on Twitter and both Palace and Villa — as well as the soccer world at large —  have leapt to the defense of the Ivorian.

“This is an absolute disgrace and should not be happening,” Tweeted Palace along with a RT of Zaha’s shared examples. “We stand with you, Wilf, and anyone else who has to suffer such horrific abuse.

Villa added a message rejecting the messages and promising both Palace and Zaha that the Midlands club would find the offending party and issue him a lifetime ban.

The commentary from the offending account included Ku Klux Klan and Blackface imagery as well as gross personal attacks.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson commented on the incident during our pregame coverage (above).

“It’s important. It’s being highlighted very much at the moment with the Black Lives Matter. Everyone seems to be making such an effort to eradicate this type of behavior. It’s very sad on the day of a game that player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse but I think it’s right that Wilf made people aware of it. I don’t think this is something you should keep quiet about.

“It’s very good that our club, Aston Villa, and the Premier League are doing everything they can to find out who this despicable individual is and one can only hope that he’ll get identified, called into account, and he will pay for these actions. There is literally no excuse at all. He wants to put off one of our best players but to do it in the way he’s chosen to do it is inexcusable.”

Transfer news: Chelsea linked with two, USMNT man to Leicester

Ikone to Chelsea
Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Players from France, Turkey, and England’s second tier could be headed to the Premier League if Sunday’s rumors are to be believed.

Chelsea’s the location for two of the moves, while Leicester City has its eye on an American player who nearly moved to AC Milan in January.

Ikone to Chelsea

Chelsea is being linked with a play-driving midfielder in the form of Jonathan Ikone.

The 22-year-old French national teamer scored four times with seven assists for Lille this season, one of those goals coming against Valencia in the Champions League.

He started both matches against the Blues in their UCL group.

Ikone can play anywhere in the midfield or forward three. He was developed by PSG before moving to Montpellier.

Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Newcastle have also been linked with Ikone, but Metro says Chelsea and Lille have had some discussions about the player.

Robinson to Leicester City

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre has a report of a USMNT left back making a move to the Premier League.

Antonee Robinson has been a mainstay for Wigan Athletic and nearly made a move to AC Milan in January before a heart issue put out of action for a few months.

Whether the Rossoneri are still pursuing him is unknown, but Sky says Leicester City definitely has interest in the former Everton and Bolton man.

Robinson, 22, has started all of Wigan’s six matches since the Championship restarted play, going at least 86 minutes in each.

He has seven USMNT caps. Could he be a replacement for Ben Chilwell if the Leicester man leaves for Chelsea or somewhere else?

Cakir to Chelsea

Could Ugurcan Cakir be the man to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge?

The Turkish goalkeeper was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but a report claims Chelsea has moved close to completing a $35 million deal for his services.

Cakir, 24, has two Turkey caps and is the starting backstop for Trabzonspor, whose contract runs through 2024 with an option for another year.

Any Turkish football experts out there who can detail his exploits to us?

WATCH: Lacazette, Son trade beauties in hot start to North London Derby

Lacazette goal video
Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
We have fireworks early in the North London Derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur traded goals just over two minutes apart, with high quality finishes the name of the game.

Alexandre Lacazette’s opener for the Gunners was simply stunning, a ball hit so hard it appeared to spin less than a half-dozen times on its 22-yard route to goal.

Spurs had given the Frenchman a long time to address the ball in the midfield and Lacazette smashed his ninth goal of the season home.

The lead didn’t last long thanks to a poor pass from Sead Kolasinac that launched Heung-min Son into a race with David Luiz.

The pair went shoulder-to-shoulder and Son kept the ball moving across the box where Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez couldn’t keep the South Korean from popping the ball over him and into the cage.

Trezeguet gives Aston Villa hope in big win

Aston Villa - Crystal Palace recap
Photo by Rui Vieira/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
Trezeguet scored twice to give Aston Villa new life in the relegation battle after a 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday.

It was Villa’s first Premier League win since a Jan. 21 home defeat of Watford, a run of 10 matches with just two draws.

The three points move Villa onto 30, four back of Watford and West Ham with three matches to play. Villa faces West Ham on the last day of the season.

Premier League schedule

Palace loses its fifth-straight match and will be bitter that VAR took an early lead off the board in controversial fashion. Palace’s 42 points are 12 clear of the bottom three and eight off the top eight.

Ex-Villa man Christian Benteke was sent off after the final whistle.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – CRYSTAL PALACE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Game on: Dean Smith’s Villans needed this and will probably become the biggest Watford fans despite the Hornets status as one of two teams four points above them on the table. That’s because Watford faces West Ham and so does Aston Villa. With West Ham’s third match against Manchester United, that could clear the way for Villa should they manage a win against Everton or Arsenal. Of course that West Ham-Villa match is the final day of the season, so surely the Villans would sign up for being alive heading to London.

2. Trezeguet delivers big time: Look it’s always going to be weird that Egyptian international Trezeguet has the name of a former French international on his shirt despite no relation. It’s just gonna be that way. But no Villa fans care about that right now (sorry for the aside). The 25-year-old’s brace account for his first goals since a late Fall purple patch saw him score three in five Premier League outings.

3. Palace, Villa stand as one behind Zaha: While Palace striker Wilfried Zaha did have an on-field skirmish during the match, it was encouraging to see Palace boss Roy Hodgson and both clubs stand with him after the forward revealed vile overnight racial abuse. The battle is far from won, and anti-racial statements need to remain loud and promiment.

Man of the Match

Well it just has to be Trezeguet, right?

Aston Villa – Crystal Palace recap

Kourtney House was injured in warm-ups, and the early bad news was compounded when Pepe Reina collided with Jordan Ayew while coming out for a corner kick that Sakho shouldered over the line.

Yet the new “tee-shirt rule” must not yet apply, as VAR took the goal off the board.

Tyrone Mings and Wilfried Zaha needed to be separated in the 26th minute after Zaha tripped up Ezri Konsa near the end line. Both saw yellow cards, as did Sakho.

Villa went ahead in first half stoppage time, Conor Hourihane’s free kick deflected by a Palace player for Trezeguet’s back-post finish.

Grealish won a penalty within 70 seconds of halftime, hitting the deck after his quick plant move saw Patrick van Aanholt tread on his foot.

VAR saw that Grealish shouldn’t have been felled by the foul.

Vicente Guaita blocked a Villa chance off a 58th minute corner kick.

It was 2-0 within 30 seconds, Trezeguet quick to react to Hourihane’s hopeful header into the 18.

Hourihane ripped a shot that Guaita popped wide of the far post to keep it 2-0.

Substitute winger Andros Townsend chipped to the back post in the 77th minute but Christian Benteke couldn’t get his header on target.

Premier League will be part of Peacock’s July 15 launch

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
The Premier League will air on July 15 as part of the launch of Peacock, as NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will arrive with plenty of PL action.

New PL TV schedule

Premier League action on Wednesday, July 15 will be free to all fans with our studio shows, games and analysis being aired commercial free. How about that!?

The marquee game on July 15 is Arsenal hosting Liverpool (start time, 3:15pm ET) and we will be on air from 12-6pm ET with four games, reaction, analysis and much more.

ACCESS PEACOCK FOR FREE

Our studio host Rebecca Lowe explains exactly how it will all work and how you can sign up, with more details about Peacock on the link above.

Here are more details on how it will all go down on July 15:

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET – and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame.

In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate “Premier League Day” across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match
Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham
Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool
Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone