More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Three things we learned: Tottenham – Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three things we learned from Tottenham – Arsenal as the north London derby ended in a win for Spurs in an entertaining, feisty encounter.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead in style early on but Heung-min Son equalized soon after in an end-to-end encounter and Toby Alderweireld’s header made it 2-1 late on.

Here’s a look at what we learned in the north London derby as Tottenham jump into eighth and overtake Arsenal in the table.

1. Defensive deficiencies clear for Tottenham, Arsenal

Serge Aurier made an error for Arsenal’s goal. Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz made a big error for Tottenham’s goal. Kieran Tierney should not be marking Toby Alderweireld at a corner for the winner. And so on and so forth. Tottenham and Arsenal went at it in the first half in particular as the area of weakness for both teams was woefully exposed. Arsenal and Tottenham both need massive rebuilds defensively and that has been the case all season. However, the new coaches for both teams have shown they have improved certain defensive aspects but they can only do so much with the players they have. Mourinho has done a bit more.

New options are needed if Tottenham or Arsenal are going to improve their defense long-term. It really is as simple as that. Until these defensive issues are resolved, these teams will be in the Europa League, at best. A solid foundation counts for a lot and is often overlooked when it comes to the best teams on the planet. Mourinho has made Spurs more solid, but they’ve become more lackluster in attack. It’s a balancing act. Mourinho is a little further along than Arteta as he’s been in the job for a month or so more and it shows, from an organizational perspective. Sure, it’s great to score goals and attack, but to win things and progress, you have to be great and not beating yourselves. Tottenham and Arsenal do that far too often. Arsenal did it a little more. Only West Ham (24) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (21) and that is why Spurs edged this one. They look slightly better, but not great, defensively.

2. Aubameyang, Kane misfire

The star strikers for Arsenal and Tottenham had chances to score but both were uncharacteristically off target. Aubameyang smashed the bar in the second half, whiffed on a good chance in the first half and had another saved by Hugo Lloris, while Kane should have done better with a lob in the first half and hardly had any service in the second half, as he fed off scraps. Aubameyang out on the left wing is interesting as he doesn’t get that many chances but is clinical, while Tottenham’s service to Kane needs to improve as he’s scored just twice in six games since the restart. Both of the star strikers missed their big chances and that was surprising, but their quality is clear for all to see. Tottenham and Arsenal need to get them in the game more.

3. Tottenham, Arsenal put on a show on derby day

Defending was optional, and largely terrible, for the majority of this game as Nicolas Pepe, Aubameyang, Kane, Ben Davies and others went close throughout. These teams realize they are more likely to outscore opponents so they basically said ‘screw it, we want to win 3-2.’ They are in very similar situations in this transitional phase and that led to a largely entertaining clash. Without fans, this was unlike any other north London derby but the intensity was good and the players put on a show. It always showed just how closely matched they are and just how far they have to go to challenge to be in the top four, let alone challenge for trophies.

Bournemouth – Leicester stream: How to watch

Bournemouth - Leicester
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bournemouth – Leicester is a massive game for both teams on Sunday (start time, 2pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but for very different reasons.

Eddie Howe and Bournemouth are in a must-win scenario to try and save themselves from relegation, while Leicester are in a similar situation but in terms of the Champions League battle.

BOURNEMOUTH v. LEICESTER STREAM

Below is everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth v. Leicester.

Team news: Bournemouth v. Leicester

The Cherries bring in Stacey, Solanke and Danjuma after their 0-0 draw with Tottenham in midweek. Josh King is out, which is a blow, while Adam Smith is recovering from his nasty head injury.

Leicester make one change from the team which drew 1-1 at Arsenal with Christian Fuchs coming in for Ryan Bennett at the back.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Bournemouth (+425) are the huge underdogs but give Watford, West Ham and Aston Villa won, they simply win to try and stay in the Premier League. Leicester (-155) should win, but we’ve seen how shaky they are defensively. The tie at +300 is intriguing.

Prediction

A draw helps neither team and I think that is what we will get. Bournemouth will be tight and edgy considering the stakes are so high for them, while Leicester look disjointed. Bournemouth don’t have a cutting edge up top, while Leicester do so I don’t expect a lot of goals but these teams will get a draw. Neither will want that. Bournemouth 1-1 Leicester.

Tottenham strikes late, leaps over Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heung-min Son had a goal and an assist on Toby Alderweireld’s late winner as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-1 in a home North London Derby on Sunday.

[ MORE: JPW’s Three Things ]

Alexandre Lacazette scored a spectacular goal for the Gunners to give Mikel Arteta’s men an early lead, but Arsenal sees its rivals climb above them and into eighth place on 52 points.

Arsenal’s 50 points drop them into ninth place, four back of seventh-place Sheffield United. The Gunners are in danger of missing out on European competition for the first time since 1996.

WATCH TOTTENHAM – ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Key points

Europe without Arsenal? Eighth-place looks set to deliver the Europa League to the Premier League thanks to Man City’s European ban and Arsenal and Spurs are locked in a four-team battle for seventh and eighth. Sheffield United’s 54 points lead the pack by 2 over Spurs and the Blades don’t have a soft out on the schedule with Leicester, Everton, and Southampton. Spurs have Newcastle, Leicester, and Palace and a 2-point lead on Arsenal. The Gunners have Liverpool, Villa, and Watford, while Burnley has 50 points and faces Wolves, Norwich, and Brighton.

A very Mou second half wins it: Arsenal was the better team on the day but Mourinho got goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris whenever Spurs opened the door in the second half. Mourinho let Arsenal have the ball with the hopes of conjuring danger in different parts of the field. Spurs registered seven shots on target and, like Arsenal, could’ve had more goals had the keepers not played quite well. But Spurs were credited with the only “big chances created” of the game as Arsenal’s best opportunities were supreme individual efforts from Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Man of the Match

You’d say Son by default given his goal and assist, and he could’ve had a hat trick had Martinez and David Luiz each denied him from close range, but advanced stats site SofaScore makes a brilliant case for the notes industrious day of Lucas Moura, who had two key passes, 10 tackles, and charged in 26 duels to win 16.

Tottenham – Arsenal recap

Emiliano Martinez leapt high to snare an in-tight Harry Kane chance.

Hector Bellerin then roasted Ben Davies on the right flank to play an invitation through the 18 that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t pick up.

That’s when the fireworks started, Lacazette having some time with the ball outside the 18 and lashing an absolute piledriver past a flying Hugo Lloris.

But Spurs had an answer when Heung-min Son beat David Luiz to a wayward Sead Kolasinac pass and popped the ball over a desperate Martinez for 1-1 in the 19th minute.

Davies hammered a shot that Martinez pushed off the bar in thrilling fashion as the game passed the half-hour mark.

Nicolas Pepe answered that shot with a curled shot wide at the other end.

Aubameyang tore into a 26-yard free kick that just missed the far post in the 40th. Pepe then pumped another shot to Lloris as Arsenal crept closer to a second goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The second half began tamer, with Hector Bellerin winning a corner kick and Shkrodan Mustafi popped an overhead kick into the hands of Lloris.

Aubameyang then smashed the woodwork in the 59th minute before Pepe won a free kick on the edge of the 18.

Mikel Arteta took off Nicolas Pepe for fellow live wire Bukayo Saka with 20 minutes to play.

Martinez made an incredible save on Son when Kane drove the left side of the box and cut back for the South Korea, only for the keeper to react so well.

Lloris made a fine stop on an Aubameyang arrow for the far corner in the 79th.

That’s when Alderweireld put Jose Mourinho’s men on top with his close-range header of Son’s corner.

Kane hit the post in the 83rd as Spurs aimed for comfort.

Transfer news: Chelsea linked with two, USMNT man to Leicester

Ikone to Chelsea
Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Players from France, Turkey, and England’s second tier could be headed to the Premier League if Sunday’s rumors are to be believed.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea’s the location for two of the moves, while Leicester City has its eye on an American player who nearly moved to AC Milan in January.

Ikone to Chelsea

Chelsea is being linked with a play-driving midfielder in the form of Jonathan Ikone.

The 22-year-old French national teamer scored four times with seven assists for Lille this season, one of those goals coming against Valencia in the Champions League.

He started both matches against the Blues in their UCL group.

Ikone can play anywhere in the midfield or forward three. He was developed by PSG before moving to Montpellier.

Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Newcastle have also been linked with Ikone, but Metro says Chelsea and Lille have had some discussions about the player.

Robinson to Leicester City

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre has a report of a USMNT left back making a move to the Premier League.

Antonee Robinson has been a mainstay for Wigan Athletic and nearly made a move to AC Milan in January before a heart issue put out of action for a few months.

Whether the Rossoneri are still pursuing him is unknown, but Sky says Leicester City definitely has interest in the former Everton and Bolton man.

Robinson, 22, has started all of Wigan’s six matches since the Championship restarted play, going at least 86 minutes in each.

He has seven USMNT caps. Could he be a replacement for Ben Chilwell if the Leicester man leaves for Chelsea or somewhere else?

Cakir to Chelsea

Could Ugurcan Cakir be the man to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge?

The Turkish goalkeeper was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but a report claims Chelsea has moved close to completing a $35 million deal for his services.

Cakir, 24, has two Turkey caps and is the starting backstop for Trabzonspor, whose contract runs through 2024 with an option for another year.

Any Turkish football experts out there who can detail his exploits to us?

WATCH: Lacazette, Son trade beauties in hot start to North London Derby

Lacazette goal video
Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We have fireworks early in the North London Derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur traded goals just over two minutes apart, with high quality finishes the name of the game.

Alexandre Lacazette’s opener for the Gunners was simply stunning, a ball hit so hard it appeared to spin less than a half-dozen times on its 22-yard route to goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs had given the Frenchman a long time to address the ball in the midfield and Lacazette smashed his ninth goal of the season home.

The lead didn’t last long thanks to a poor pass from Sead Kolasinac that launched Heung-min Son into a race with David Luiz.

The pair went shoulder-to-shoulder and Son kept the ball moving across the box where Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez couldn’t keep the South Korean from popping the ball over him and into the cage.