Players from France, Turkey, and England’s second tier could be headed to the Premier League if Sunday’s rumors are to be believed.

Chelsea’s the location for two of the moves, while Leicester City has its eye on an American player who nearly moved to AC Milan in January.

Ikone to Chelsea

Chelsea is being linked with a play-driving midfielder in the form of Jonathan Ikone.

The 22-year-old French national teamer scored four times with seven assists for Lille this season, one of those goals coming against Valencia in the Champions League.

He started both matches against the Blues in their UCL group.

Ikone can play anywhere in the midfield or forward three. He was developed by PSG before moving to Montpellier.

Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Newcastle have also been linked with Ikone, but Metro says Chelsea and Lille have had some discussions about the player.

Robinson to Leicester City

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre has a report of a USMNT left back making a move to the Premier League.

Antonee Robinson has been a mainstay for Wigan Athletic and nearly made a move to AC Milan in January before a heart issue put out of action for a few months.

Whether the Rossoneri are still pursuing him is unknown, but Sky says Leicester City definitely has interest in the former Everton and Bolton man.

Robinson, 22, has started all of Wigan’s six matches since the Championship restarted play, going at least 86 minutes in each.

He has seven USMNT caps. Could he be a replacement for Ben Chilwell if the Leicester man leaves for Chelsea or somewhere else?

Cakir to Chelsea

Could Ugurcan Cakir be the man to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge?

The Turkish goalkeeper was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks but a report claims Chelsea has moved close to completing a $35 million deal for his services.

Cakir, 24, has two Turkey caps and is the starting backstop for Trabzonspor, whose contract runs through 2024 with an option for another year.

Any Turkish football experts out there who can detail his exploits to us?