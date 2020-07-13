More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal - Liverpool preview
Photo by Visionhaus

Arsenal – Liverpool preview: How to watch, team news, start time, stream

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal – Liverpool preview: Arsenal’s European desperation is high as it prepares to welcome history-chasing Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15pm ET for FREE on Peacock).

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Gunners now know that eighth place will not be good enough for the Europa League, making it imperative that Arsenal wins its last three Premier League outings or wins the FA Cup to avoid missing out on European football for the first time since 1996.

Liverpool would love to take its next steps toward the best single-season in Premier League history by denying their rivals a shot at Europe.

ACCESS ARSENAL – LIVERPOOL ON PEACOCK FOR FREE

Team news

Jordan Henderson and Joel Gomez remain out for Liverpool, and James Milner seems likely to miss out as well.

Arsenal will not have suspended Eddie Nketiah or injured Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, and Gabriel Martinelli.

What they’re saying

Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez on post-derby reaction: “Every season we try to finish above them,” said Martinez. “We need to make sure we finish above them. Our target is Europe, that is the reality. We are going to try and give our best against Liverpool and reach the FA Cup Final. We didn’t start like the manager wanted, we were giving the ball away for no reason. As time was going on we started playing well, we controlled the midfield and we outplayed them. I feel sorry for the supporters because we know what it means for them.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s draw with Burnley“If you find a way in the game which causes the opponents massive problems, come on, stick to it, do it, and we did it to a specific extent. But then we were not clear enough anymore, so that’s how it is. How I said, we left the door open for them and they used the situation, which is a special skill of that team.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Arsenal’s a home dog against Liverpool to the tune of +285, according to DraftKings, the Premier League champions a minus-114 favorite.

Liverpool’s depth outlasted Arsenal in a League Cup classic earlier this season, and Mohamed Salah led a 3-1 defeat of Arsenal in Premier League play back in August.

Prediction

Goals? Neither side has been as sharp as it would like but the firepower in both squads is immense. Our lead writer Joe Prince-Wright predicts 2-2 and we’ll ride with that because it would make for a delightful Wednesday.

How to watch Arsenal – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
Online: ACCESS PEACOCK FOR FREE

Saints shock Manchester United at the death

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Obafemi knifed in a James Ward-Prowse corner kick deep in stoppage time to steal a point for Southampton in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United failed to claim a top four place for the first time since September and remain behind fourth-place Leicester City on goal differential. Both sides trail Chelsea by. one point with three to play.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Anthony Martial had a goal and set up Marcus Rashford for another as United stretched its unbeaten run to 18 in all competitions. United has Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Leicester City on the schedule in its bid for a top four spot.

Stuart Armstrong also scored for Saints, who draw United a week after beating Man City and claim point No. 45 on the season. That’s good for 12th place, behind Everton on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1.  Mercurial Martial makes good: Find yourself another Premier League player with 21 goal involvements this season that few people will believe has 21 goal involvements this season. Martial, 24, added a 16th goal and fifth assist to his league season on Monday before the match was a half-hour old. Martial hasn’t gone more than three PL matches without a goal since December, and has pitched in five goals and three assists in 12 cup matches. Sneaky star.

2. More about Bruno: Surely it’s going to get tiring to hear people waxing poetic about Bruno Fernandes but his numbers in the Premier League have been absolutely sensational. The 25-year-old Portuguese has seven goals and seven assists in 11 league outings, kept off the score sheet by only Wolves and Sheffield United. The Red Devils have eight wins and three draws when he hits a PL pitch. That is good.

3. Two lapses, one point: Pogba’s early slip allowed Saints a 1-0 lead only for United to race back into the lead within a quarter-hour. But Victor Lindelof failed to clear Ward-Prowse’s stoppage time corner despite holding frontside position on a prone Obafemi, who reached in front of the center back to find the equalizer.

Man of the Match:

Martial, who could’ve had a second assist late when he set up Rashford.

 

Manchester United – Southampton recap

Two teams who’ve been playing well brought the entertainment early.

Paul Pogba made an error in a terrible part of the field that allowed Armstrong the opportunity to give Saints a 1-0 lead off a Nathan Redmond feed.

But the Frenchman delivered a “hockey assist” in playing Martial into the box to assist Rashford’s equalizer eight minutes later.

Martial then ripped home a shot from just inside the box to give United a 2-1 lead and cap off a three-goal run inside of 11 minutes.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The second half lagged a bit and United will be upset to not have put it to bed early. Rashford was denied in the 68th minute when Ryan Bertrand charged in front of his in-tight shot.

The Red Devils spent the better portion of the final stages keeping Saints between the United 18 and midfield with little threat from the visitors until Oriol Romeu found Redmond to force a terrific flying save out of David De Gea.

That was foreshadowing, as Obafemi stabbed home.

There was a lengthy delay at the start of stoppage time when Kyle Walker-Peters knocked heads with Brandon Williams, the latter leaving the match with a head injury as United finished with 10 men.

Report: Brentford to sell $1.9M Yearwood to Red Bulls

Yearwood to Red Bulls
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Red Bulls are about to bring a young Championship midfielder to Major League Soccer.

Dru Yearwood is the name, a center midfielder who made his name with Southend United in League One before moving to Brentford this year.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Yearwood, who turned 20 in February, comes with a fee that could rise to just under $1.9 million according to The Southend Echo.

The youngster made 61 appearances with seven assists for Southend United before moving to Brentford last summer, but he struggled to find regular time with the Bees in their push for Premier League promotion.

He made just five appearances for the Bees.

Will he make a big impact for Chris Armas’ side, which started Sean Davis and Cristhian Casseras in a win over Atlanta United this weekend?

If he does, he may one day net a big fee for the Red Bulls. He already has for Brentford, who bought him for about $600,000.

Manuel Pellegrini hired by Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini hired
Fran Santiago / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manuel Pellegrini is back in a Spanish manager’s chair.

The ex-Man City and West Ham man has been hired by Real Betis, returning to La Liga for the first time since 2013 when he left Malaga.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Pellegrini, 66, has won silverware in five countries including England with a Premier League title with Man City in 2013-14 as well as two League Cups.

The Chilean has also won the Copa Chile with Universidad Catolica, Ecuador’s Serie A with LDU Quito, two trophies with Argentina’s San Lorenzo and another with River Plate, plus the Intertoto Cup with La Liga’s Villarreal.

Pellegrini has also led Real Madrid, where he won 75 percent of his matches, and Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

His last stint, with West Ham, did not prove fruitful but the side has not been much better under David Moyes.

The veteran manager will again be tasked with an underachieving side in Betis. Sitting 13th this season after a 10th place season in 2018-19, Betis expects a top-half side after gaining promotion back to the top flight for the 2015-16 season.

Betis has two matches left this season, home to Alaves and away to Real Valladolid. Those lower-half sides give Pellegrini a chance to start his stint in style.

We’ll be pulling for Pellegrini, a class act who had very little luck with a clearly murky West Ham atmosphere.

Manchester United – Southampton stream: How to watch, team news, odds

Manchester United - Southampton preview
Photo by Ian Hodgson/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The door to third place is wide open for Manchester United when Southampton visits Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s weekend loss and Leicester City’s place on United’s docket means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form men control their own destiny when it comes to finishing as high as third on the table.

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED – SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Southampton, for its part, can harbor outside hopes of a Europa League place, currently six points back of eighth place before Arsenal and Spurs play Sunday.

Team news

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain the only absences for Manchester United.

Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery are out for Saints and may not return this season, while Jannik Vestergaard is hoping to come off the bench to score a second goal against the Red Devils.

 

What they’re saying

Paul Pogba about what’s changed at Old Trafford: “We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it even more, we defend together, we attack together, and this team is stronger as well. The players who are on the bench or who don’t play every time, when they come on they help the team so the mentality is good and is right. All this together has put us where we are today.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on improving Saints: “We want to be braver, but that can sometimes cause you problems, like against Arsenal when we make some mistakes. We need this decision making, because then we learn. If you don’t demand this, you cannot improve in this way. …In every regard you must get better. In this moment it looks like we can make this step, and the players are open-minded to go this way. This is important, otherwise you will always stay on the same level.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Saints are tied with Burnley as the biggest underdog of the weekend at +1050, but you see how that turned out for Nick Pope and the Clarets. United is a minus-375 favorite.

Jannik Vestergaard and Daniel James traded goals at St. Mary’s on Aug. 31 when 10-man Saints drew United.

Prediction

Can anyone slow United? Saints have already claimed a big win against a Mancunian power… and this would be a big moment for Hasenhuttl’s project. The teams are on the same amount of rest and all things equal you’d like the hosts to boot. United 2-1.

How to watch Manchester United – Southampton stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Monday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com