Manchester City win appeal
Getty Images

Man City win appeal against UEFA Champions League ban

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 8:03 AM EDT
Manchester City have won their appeal against their two-year ban from UEFA competitions and will play in the Champions League next season.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said that most of the alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches against Manchester City from 2012-16, which were reported by UEFA, were “not established or time-barred” and that although City failed to cooperate with UEFA’s investigation, the two-year punishment was not warranted.

CAS statement

CAS said the club was cleared of “disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions” and their fine was also reduced by a third to $11.3 million. Here is the statement in full from CAS:

“The CAS award emphasised that most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) were either not established or time-barred. As the charges with respect to any dishonest concealment of equity funding were clearly more significant violations than obstructing the CFCB’s investigations, it was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA’s club competitions for MCFC’s failure to cooperate with the CFCB’s investigations alone.

“However, considering i) the financial resources of MCFC; ii) the importance of the cooperation of clubs in investigations conducted by the CFCB, because of its limited investigative means; and iii) MCFC’s disregard of such principle and its obstruction of the investigations, the CAS panel found that a significant fine should be imposed on MCFC and considered it appropriate to reduce UEFA’s initial fine by two-thirds, i.e. to the amount of EUR 10 million.”

Manchester City statement

Manchester City released the following statement on the decision, as they are still in the Champions League this season and they lead Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash

“Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The Club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”

Manager Pep Guardiola was shown celebrating with his staff in a quickly deleted Instagram post, while players, fans and everyone connected with the club breathed a huge sigh of relief as the ban, which was announced in February, cast a huge shadow over the club as many believed star players, and maybe Pep, could leave if the ban was upheld.

What now for Premier League clubs?

This decision also has a huge impact on Premier League clubs chasing Champions League qualification this season as fifth place will no longer by a Champions League spot.

Man City will finish second in the Premier League and previously it was believed their UCL spot would be passed down to fifth place if their ban was upheld. Now there will be an almighty scrap between Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Wolves for third and fourth spot in the final three matchweeks of the season. It also has an impact on Europa League spots further down the table.

Many across the soccer landscape in Europe are now questioning whether FFP should remain, or at the very least be overhauled, as Manchester City having their entire two-year UEFA ban overturned came as a huge shock to many.

UEFA reaction

UEFA also released a statement as they admitted there was “insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred”.

However, European soccer’s governing body defended FFP rules overall.

“Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and the European Club Association remain committed to its principles.”

Chelsea – Norwich preview: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Norwich
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Chelsea – Norwich takes center stage on Tuesday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and all eyes are on the Blues as they try and take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League

CHELSEA – NORWICH STREAM

Frank Lampard has had his say on Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned as fifth place in the Premier League will no longer be a Champions League spot for next season.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday and will finish bottom of the table as Daniel Farke’s side have lost all six games since the Premier League restart.

They have nothing to play for and Frank Lampard will be wary of that but also expecting a reaction from Chelsea after they were thrashed 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Check out the Chelsea – Norwich team news and details, here.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star midfielder N’Golo Kante once again, while Andreas Christensen is fit to play after coming off injured at half time in the loss at Sheffield United.

Norwich could hand a start to Todd Cantwell, while Daniel Farke is still without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner who all have long-term injuries.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on respecting Norwich: “If you don’t turn up or don’t perform it doesn’t matter what momentum you feel you have, but having good home form recently is good for confidence. We have to carry on from the Watford game in particular. We have to treat Norwich with utmost respect. They have quality players; a lot of games I have seen them this season they have been unfortunate not to get results. That’s the nature of the Premier League, but we are expecting a very tough game.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on potentially selling players: “It’s a case of if somebody goes, it will be on our terms. It will be for a lot of money, but also, we have to respect what these players have done. Not only the young players but also the senior players, they’ve worked hard for this club and they’ve achieved a mini miracle by getting to the Premier League. We couldn’t quite achieve staying there but we can’t forget what these boys have done for the club so far. If there’s an offer which is right and the club is right for them, then we’ll give it the respect of listening to that.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea are the heavy favorites (-770) and a Norwich win would be a miracle (+1900) but this could be trickier than people think. Norwich are down but they have nothing to lose now. The tie at +800 could be a savvy bet. Chelsea edged Norwich 3-2 when they met earlier this season and there will be plenty of goals in this game too.

Prediction

There is no seeing past a big Chelsea win here as they need to win their final three games of the season to stay in the top four. Chelsea should score plenty of goals but can they keep them out at the other end? This will be fun. Norwich have noting to lose. I’m going for a 4-2 win to Chelsea.

Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead in France

Serge Aurier
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) Tottenham have confirmed that the younger brother of defender Serge Aurier has died, as media reports in France say he was was fatally shot on Monday.

According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the southern city of Toulouse and there have been no arrests.

Tottenham said on its website that it was “deeply saddened to confirm media reports” of the death, but did not give a cause.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected,” the Premier League team said. “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Serge Aurier, a 27-year-old right back, previously played for Toulouse. The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain.

He represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and has become a regular at Tottenham under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, with Aurier scoring twice for Spurs this season and replacing Kieran Trippier as their first-choice right back.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Race and Sports in America: Conversations

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
“Race and Sports in America: Conversations” airs this Monday across NBC Sports as prominent Black athletes discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, social injustice and the current situation in the United States of America.

Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Ozzie Smith, James Blake, Troy Mullins, Anthony Lynn, Jimmy Rollins and Kyle Rudolph all feature, with NBC Sports’ Damon Hack as host, as the prominent athletes discuss how sports can help combat inequality.

WATCH LIVE: Race and Sports in America: Conversations

The show airs Monday, July 13 at 8pm ET on NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel and all of our RSN channels. Segments from the show will also be available to watch on Peacock and YouTube, while the audio podcast version will be available on Monday too.

In the Premier League we have seen players and staff collectively taking a knee before every single game since the restart in order to show respect and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, while each team wears a badge on their sleeve saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their jerseys.

Below is a snippet from “Race and Sports in America: Conversations” as Damon Hack, Ozzie Smith, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry discuss how Black athletes are treated different to a Black person on the street.

DAMON HACK: It’s interesting. You guys have all played at the highest level. You’ve had people that would cheer for you when you were in uniform. But if you were walking down the street and not wearing your uniform and you had a hoodie on, they might look at you a little bit different. How do you navigate that?

OZZIE SMITH: Let me say this here. Where I live in St. Louis it’s going to be different for me than it is for some other Black guy. I’m not treated the same way other Black people are treated. I don’t know if that’s the case for these guys. If I had to guess, I’d say it’s a little bit different when Charles walks in or Steph or Jimmy, because we’ve been out there and people see us and people have an idea what our personalities and things are like. They know we’re not bad people. So it’s different for us than it would be for somebody else. But in St. Louis, I can’t say that it’s been a terrible experience for me. I haven’t had a lot of bad experiences because of who I am and what I did.

CHARLES BARKLEY: I want to piggyback on something Ozzie said. He’s 100% correct. The notion that rich and famous Black people are treated like regular Black people, that’s not right. We get treated great. But I always worry about how we treat poor Black people.

You know, there’s a great thing and Spike Lee, who I really admire and respect in that movie, “Do The Right Thing,” that’s a perfect illustration what Ozzie is talking about, what I’m talking about, when the guy says, you know, you hate Black people. He says, yeah, I hate Black people. He says, who is your favorite entertainer. He says Michael Jackson. He says, who is your favorite jock. He says, Michael Jordan. He’s says, they’re Black. And he said, well, they’re not “Black.”

And that’s the disadvantage that us four we’re at a disadvantage because White people treat us great. And, like I say, I’m not worried about how they treat us because it really comes down to economics, too, at some point, because rich Black people aren’t treated like poor Black people. And that’s the thing we’ve got to really engage conversation. How can we get more Black people and poor White people also, but they’re in the same boat, give them economic opportunity. That’s what America’s really got to grapple with.

STEPH CURRY: I think one thing you said, too, is the preconceived notions of how they view rich, successful Black people as anomalies and our intelligence and our well spokenness, that’s always the first thing you hear. If somebody knows how to be articulate, if they know how to

ALL: So well spoken.

STEPH CURRY: Come into a room that’s the subtle racism and prejudice that kind of starts to add on itself. And if another White person hears that comment, they’re going to think the same thing. And it’s not going to trickle down to anybody else, and be able to create opportunities for somebody else to get that in that room and prove their value, prove their worth. It’s just shifting perspectives and, again, holding everybody accountable whether it’s a private conversation, whether it’s a tweet, whether it’s a video. Whatever it is, to do the right thing, no pun intended, but to see everybody as equal and that’s all we’re asking for.

Reaction to Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned

Manchester City appeal reaction
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Manchester City appeal reaction: Plenty of reactions have arrived to Man City overturning their two-year UEFA ban and, as you can imagine, those connected with Man City are delighted while others… not so much.

That means plenty of fans of other Premier League clubs are suddenly feeling more uptight about fifth place being taken away as a potential Champions League spot.

Here’s a look at the overall Manchester City appeal reaction as this ban being overturned is a major talking point.

Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff celebrate in a hastily deleted Instagram post.

La Liga president Javier Tebas isn’t exactly a fan of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturning the decision.

“We have to reassess whether the CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football. Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, the CAS is not up to standard.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wasn’t overly concerned about the ruling, which put more pressure on his team in the final weeks of the season.

“I was pretty neutral on it really. I didn’t know much about the case, I just looked at the result at it this morning,” Lampard said. “I don’t see beyond the games in hand, we want to win them. I was never pinning my hopes on it, we just looked at ourselves. We are sitting third, it is in our hands. This morning has just made it clear now and we have to fight for it.”

Gary Lineker has questioned whether or not FFP should remain.