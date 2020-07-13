More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serge Aurier
Getty Images

Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead in France

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Tottenham have confirmed that the younger brother of defender Serge Aurier has died, as media reports in France say he was was fatally shot on Monday.

According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the southern city of Toulouse and there have been no arrests.

Tottenham said on its website that it was “deeply saddened to confirm media reports” of the death, but did not give a cause.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected,” the Premier League team said. “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

Serge Aurier, a 27-year-old right back, previously played for Toulouse. The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain.

He represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and has become a regular at Tottenham under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, with Aurier scoring twice for Spurs this season and replacing Kieran Trippier as their first-choice right back.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chelsea – Norwich preview: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Norwich
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea – Norwich takes center stage on Tuesday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and all eyes are on the Blues as they try and take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League

CHELSEA – NORWICH STREAM

Frank Lampard has had his say on Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned as fifth place in the Premier League will no longer be a Champions League spot for next season.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday and will finish bottom of the table as Daniel Farke’s side have lost all six games since the Premier League restart.

[ MORE: Pulisic subbed out in loss at Blades ]

They have nothing to play for and Frank Lampard will be wary of that but also expecting a reaction from Chelsea after they were thrashed 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Check out the Chelsea – Norwich team news and details, here.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star midfielder N’Golo Kante once again, while Andreas Christensen is fit to play after coming off injured at half time in the loss at Sheffield United.

Norwich could hand a start to Todd Cantwell, while Daniel Farke is still without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner who all have long-term injuries.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on respecting Norwich: “If you don’t turn up or don’t perform it doesn’t matter what momentum you feel you have, but having good home form recently is good for confidence. We have to carry on from the Watford game in particular. We have to treat Norwich with utmost respect. They have quality players; a lot of games I have seen them this season they have been unfortunate not to get results. That’s the nature of the Premier League, but we are expecting a very tough game.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on potentially selling players: “It’s a case of if somebody goes, it will be on our terms. It will be for a lot of money, but also, we have to respect what these players have done. Not only the young players but also the senior players, they’ve worked hard for this club and they’ve achieved a mini miracle by getting to the Premier League. We couldn’t quite achieve staying there but we can’t forget what these boys have done for the club so far. If there’s an offer which is right and the club is right for them, then we’ll give it the respect of listening to that.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea are the heavy favorites (-770) and a Norwich win would be a miracle (+1900) but this could be trickier than people think. Norwich are down but they have nothing to lose now. The tie at +800 could be a savvy bet. Chelsea edged Norwich 3-2 when they met earlier this season and there will be plenty of goals in this game too.

Prediction

There is no seeing past a big Chelsea win here as they need to win their final three games of the season to stay in the top four. Chelsea should score plenty of goals but can they keep them out at the other end? This will be fun. Norwich have noting to lose. I’m going for a 4-2 win to Chelsea.

Top five Premier League players since restart

Top Premier League players
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
2 Comments

The top five Premier League players since the restart?

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

There have been plenty of stars who have dazzled since the suspension as an extended break seems to have rejuvenated them.

With Premier League games being aired exclusively and free on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, on July 15, you can watch the stars collide as six hours match and studio coverage will be available from 12-6pm ET with Arsenal v. Liverpool the headline game.

[ MORE: Premier League highlights ]

Take a look below at the top Premier League players of the show so far.

Kevin de Bruyne

It is absurd how good Kevin de Bruyne is. It really is. He’s scored three goals since the restart and his free kick against Chelsea was sublime. Add to that his perfect passing and his hunger and KDB is the reason why Man City are pushing hard to add an FA Cup and Champions League to the League Cup they’ve already won this season. Yes, they are no longer Premier League champions but winning three out of four trophies this season isn’t a bad haul. Intrigued to see if he sticks around depending on the outcome of their appeal against the Champions League ban.

Remember: You can watch Kevin de Bruyne as Manchester City take on Bournemouth this Wednesday, July 15 at 1pm ET on Peacock where you can stream games for FREE with no commercials, as part of the national launch of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.

Christian Pulisic

The USMNT star has scored two goals and has two assists in his first three games back, plus he’s been man of the match on the last three occasions for Chelsea. Pulisic, 21, has been lauded by Frank Lampard and he is tearing teams apart with his pace and direct running. His goal in the big win against Man City summed up his talent perfectly. Incredible pace, control and composure. Pulisic is the highest-scoring player in the Premier League under the age of 21 this season.

Danny Ings

What a season this man is having. Danny Ings has finally shaken off his injury problems and has 18 Premier League goals and has scored three since the restart. He’s also hit the crossbar, set up chances for his teammates and has dug deep to defend from the front. Ings, 27, will be linked with plenty of teams this summer but he will be worth way over $60 million by Southampton, his hometown club. The entire soccer world smiles when Ings scores. He is one of the good guys and he’s pushing hard to win the Golden Boot.

Michael Keane

Scored the winner at Norwich and has held Everton’s defense together with timely tackles and blocks. Keane is finally back to his best and he’s showing the form which saw Everton buy him from Burnley for $37 million in 2017. Keane has had his critics but Toffees fans are now loving his partnership with Mason Holgate at center back and they are surging up the table because of their solid foundation. Europa League is the target for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and they are very close to achieving that.

Bruno Fernandes

Perhaps saving the best to last!? Some say that the impact Bruno Fernandes has had on Man United is similar to what Eric Cantona had and how can we argue with that? Since Fernandes arrived in January, Man United haven’t lost and look a completely different team. His two goals against Brighton were sublime and his partnership in midfield with Paul Pogba is flourishing. Defensively United look better and ahead of Fernandes the trio of Martial, Rashford and Greenwood are purring. Fernandes makes everything tick and is making every single Man United player around him better. That is why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in the top four battle and have all of the momentum.

Honorable mention: Migual Almiron, Riyad Mahrez, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Ben Mee, Allan Saint-Maximin

Race and Sports in America: Conversations

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“Race and Sports in America: Conversations” airs this Monday across NBC Sports as prominent Black athletes discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, social injustice and the current situation in the United States of America.

Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Ozzie Smith, James Blake, Troy Mullins, Anthony Lynn, Jimmy Rollins and Kyle Rudolph all feature, with NBC Sports’ Damon Hack as host, as the prominent athletes discuss how sports can help combat inequality.

WATCH LIVE: Race and Sports in America: Conversations

The show airs Monday, July 13 at 8pm ET on NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel and all of our RSN channels. Segments from the show will also be available to watch on Peacock and YouTube, while the audio podcast version will be available on Monday too.

In the Premier League we have seen players and staff collectively taking a knee before every single game since the restart in order to show respect and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, while each team wears a badge on their sleeve saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ on their jerseys.

Below is a snippet from “Race and Sports in America: Conversations” as Damon Hack, Ozzie Smith, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry discuss how Black athletes are treated different to a Black person on the street.

DAMON HACK: It’s interesting. You guys have all played at the highest level. You’ve had people that would cheer for you when you were in uniform. But if you were walking down the street and not wearing your uniform and you had a hoodie on, they might look at you a little bit different. How do you navigate that?

OZZIE SMITH: Let me say this here. Where I live in St. Louis it’s going to be different for me than it is for some other Black guy. I’m not treated the same way other Black people are treated. I don’t know if that’s the case for these guys. If I had to guess, I’d say it’s a little bit different when Charles walks in or Steph or Jimmy, because we’ve been out there and people see us and people have an idea what our personalities and things are like. They know we’re not bad people. So it’s different for us than it would be for somebody else. But in St. Louis, I can’t say that it’s been a terrible experience for me. I haven’t had a lot of bad experiences because of who I am and what I did.

CHARLES BARKLEY: I want to piggyback on something Ozzie said. He’s 100% correct. The notion that rich and famous Black people are treated like regular Black people, that’s not right. We get treated great. But I always worry about how we treat poor Black people.

You know, there’s a great thing and Spike Lee, who I really admire and respect in that movie, “Do The Right Thing,” that’s a perfect illustration what Ozzie is talking about, what I’m talking about, when the guy says, you know, you hate Black people. He says, yeah, I hate Black people. He says, who is your favorite entertainer. He says Michael Jackson. He says, who is your favorite jock. He says, Michael Jordan. He’s says, they’re Black. And he said, well, they’re not “Black.”

And that’s the disadvantage that us four we’re at a disadvantage because White people treat us great. And, like I say, I’m not worried about how they treat us because it really comes down to economics, too, at some point, because rich Black people aren’t treated like poor Black people. And that’s the thing we’ve got to really engage conversation. How can we get more Black people and poor White people also, but they’re in the same boat, give them economic opportunity. That’s what America’s really got to grapple with.

STEPH CURRY: I think one thing you said, too, is the preconceived notions of how they view rich, successful Black people as anomalies and our intelligence and our well spokenness, that’s always the first thing you hear. If somebody knows how to be articulate, if they know how to

ALL: So well spoken.

STEPH CURRY: Come into a room that’s the subtle racism and prejudice that kind of starts to add on itself. And if another White person hears that comment, they’re going to think the same thing. And it’s not going to trickle down to anybody else, and be able to create opportunities for somebody else to get that in that room and prove their value, prove their worth. It’s just shifting perspectives and, again, holding everybody accountable whether it’s a private conversation, whether it’s a tweet, whether it’s a video. Whatever it is, to do the right thing, no pun intended, but to see everybody as equal and that’s all we’re asking for.

Reaction to Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned

Manchester City appeal reaction
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City appeal reaction: Plenty of reactions have arrived to Man City overturning their two-year UEFA ban and, as you can imagine, those connected with Man City are delighted while others… not so much.

Manchester City won their appeal against their two-year ban from UEFA competitions and will play in the Champions League next season.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said that most of the alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches against Manchester City from 2012-16, which were reported by UEFA, were “not established or time-barred” and that although City failed to cooperate with UEFA’s investigation, the two-year punishment was not warranted.

[ MORE: What now in Premier League’s UCL race? ]

This decision also has a huge impact on Premier League clubs chasing Champions League qualification this season as fifth place will no longer by a Champions League spot.

Man City will finish second in the Premier League and previously it was believed their UCL spot would be passed down to fifth place if their ban was upheld. Now there will be an almighty scrap between Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Wolves for third and fourth spot in the final three matchweeks of the season. It also has an impact on Europa League spots further down the table.

That means plenty of fans of other Premier League clubs are suddenly feeling more uptight about fifth place being taken away as a potential Champions League spot.

Here’s a look at the overall Manchester City appeal reaction as this ban being overturned is a major talking point.

Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff celebrate in a hastily deleted Instagram post.

La Liga president Javier Tebas isn’t exactly a fan of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturning the decision.

“We have to reassess whether the CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football. Switzerland is a country with a great history of arbitration, the CAS is not up to standard.”

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wasn’t overly concerned about the ruling, which put more pressure on his team in the final weeks of the season.

“I was pretty neutral on it really. I didn’t know much about the case, I just looked at the result at it this morning,” Lampard said. “I don’t see beyond the games in hand, we want to win them. I was never pinning my hopes on it, we just looked at ourselves. We are sitting third, it is in our hands. This morning has just made it clear now and we have to fight for it.”

Gary Lineker has questioned whether or not FFP should remain.