Manchester United reaction
Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

Solskjaer, Maguire react to disappointing Manchester United draw

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
The 18th game of Manchester United’s unbeaten streak isn’t going to leave a good taste in the Red Devils’ mouths.

United threw away a late lead and third place on Monday, drawing Southampton 2-2 on a stoppage time goal from Michael Obafemi that came after Red Devils defender Brandon Williams left United with 10 men thanks to a head injury.

“Well it’s the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“You’ve gotta be strong and take it because we’ve won so many games that way. It’s part of learning for this team to be sat there really disappointed after you thought you’ve got the three points in the bag. We probably didn’t deserve the three points today. … They’re a physical, very very fit side. We never got the rhythm in our passing today especially after we got 2-1.”

Solksjaer was baffled that United didn’t play half the match up a man after Oriol Romeu clattered into Mason Greenwood.

“I know my ankle wouldn’t take that challenge. It’s a nasty one, but we’ve said enough about VAR.”

United failed to claim a top four place for the first time since September and remains behind fourth-place Leicester City on goal differential. Both sides trail Chelsea by one point with three to play.

Red Devils center back Harry Maguire was upset at the failed opportunity to pass his former side.

“Playing at Old Trafford you want to win every game you play for Manchester United. We go for three points. We didn’t get three. We’re disappointed at the moment but we know we’ve gotta dust ourselves down tomorrow. We’ve got some big games coming up and we’ve gotta go get three points.”

United has Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Leicester City on the schedule in its bid for a top four spot.

Man United: ‘We will put it right’ and not feeling pressure in top 4 race

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Manchester United insist they will put their draw against Southampton right and the reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players was clear that they aren’t feeling the pressure of the top four race.

Leading 2-1 in the 96th minute at home against Southampton, they conceded a late equalizer from a corner and Solskjaer looked understandably frustrated with two points dropped.

Within a few seconds they went from moving up to third with three games to now sitting in fifth, behind both Leicester City and Chelsea in the top four race.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the game, Solskjaer was asked if he believes in the mentality of his players to put things right.

“I have to say the mentality of the boys has been absolutely brilliant. We’ve had a few setbacks and this is another challenge for us. I’m very confident in the mentality of them,” Solskjaer said. “Very disappointed, of course, but you have to take the disappointments as well as the positives when you win games. Disappointment because one of the last kicks of the ball you concede a goal and you lose two points, that’s just part of football. We’ve learned a hard lesson today, hopefully. We will make it right and put it right. The boys, I trust them in that respect.”

Solskjaer was then asked if the pressure of the situation, watching Chelsea and Leicester both get hammered at the weekend and giving them the chance to jump up to third, played on the mind of his players.

“Absolutely not,” was Solskjaer’s reaction. “I don’t think any of our players have been thinking what have Chelsea done this weekend. Not at all. It is just the way the games go. We all play against the same teams and we all have 38 games to go through. It will even itself out during a long season and you will deserve the position you get in the end.”

That position for Manchester United will still probably be in the top four but they have made it harder for themselves now.

From the start they looked sluggish against Saints, with Paul Pogba giving the ball away on the first goal, then they sat back and looked tired in the second half.

Although Solskjaer said tiredness wasn’t an issue, it looked like midtable Southampton were chasing third place and not Manchester United. Maybe a busy few weeks caught up with United but they now have an FA Cup semifinal and huge games against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester City to finish the season.

Going forward they looked slick and they should have just about enough in the tank to finish in the top four. However, this will be tight and could go to the final game of the season at Leicester.

WATCH: Akinfewa’s inspires after verbal abuse, Wycombe promotion

Adebayo Akinfenwa speech
Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Adebayo Akinfenwa is living the life right now.

The 38-year-old striker has helped Wycombe Wanderers into the Football League Championship for the first time in their existence after the club beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One playoff final on Monday.

If Akinfenwa’s name sounds familiar, it should. The muscular 38-year-old “Beast” shot into the spotlight when he used Wimbledon’s promotion to broadcast that managers should “hit him up on Whatsapp” because he wasn’t done playing the game.

The striker mentioned Whatsapp again on Monday, saying “The only person who can WhatsApp me tonight is Klopp so we can celebrate together. ”

He was recently in the news for vile reasons, reporting that he had been called a “fat water buffalo” in Wycombe’s semifinal win over Fleetwood Town. Akinfenwa says that if the barb wasn’t intended as racial abuse, then his opponents need to be educated on racism.

He didn’t want to speak about that on Monday.

“Today is about, listen, for me, life in football is all about opinions. Four years ago someone gave an opinion about me and that was their opinion. I hope my story shows that the only opinion that matters is the opinion you have about yourself. I was lucky and blessed to find a manager and players who believed in me. I’ll say it for the people in the back: Wycombe is in the Championship. Wait, wait, I’ll say it one more time. Wycombe’s in the Championsh- WAIT! The people in the back didn’t hear me: Wycombe is in the Championship.”

Akinfewa played the final 28 minutes of Monday’s win and his next league appearance will be the first above League One in his long career that started with Watford’s academy in 2000.

He scored 10 goals and added six assists this season, giving him 200 professional goals in more than 650 appearances.

One positive test in latest round of Premier League testing for coronavirus

Premier League COVID-19 testing
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
The latest round of COVID-19 testing in the Premier League has again yielded superb results.

Just one of 2,071 players and staff tested returned positive, continuing a super pattern for the league.

With the 13th round of testing now completed, a total of 18,351 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out with 19 positive results.

All players and staff at Premier League clubs are being tested twice a week.

Previous test results

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 11: 22-28 June – 2,250 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 12: 29 June-5 July – 1,973 tested, with zero testing positive

Saints shock Man United at the death

By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
Michael Obafemi knifed in a James Ward-Prowse corner kick deep in stoppage time to steal a point for Southampton in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United failed to claim a top four place for the first time since September and remain behind fourth-place Leicester City on goal differential. Both sides trail Chelsea by one point with three to play.

Anthony Martial had a goal and set up Marcus Rashford for another as United stretched its unbeaten run to 18 in all competitions. United has Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Leicester City on the schedule in its bid for a top four spot.

Stuart Armstrong also scored for Saints, who draw United a week after beating Man City and claim point No. 45 on the season. That’s good for 12th place, behind Everton on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1.  Mercurial Martial makes good: Find yourself another Premier League player with 21 goal involvements this season that few people will believe has 21 goal involvements this season. Martial, 24, added a 16th goal and fifth assist to his league season on Monday before the match was a half-hour old. Martial hasn’t gone more than three PL matches without a goal since December, and has pitched in five goals and three assists in 12 cup matches. Sneaky star.

2. More about Bruno: Surely it’s going to get tiring to hear people waxing poetic about Bruno Fernandes but his numbers in the Premier League have been absolutely sensational. The 25-year-old Portuguese has seven goals and seven assists in 11 league outings, kept off the score sheet by only Wolves and Sheffield United. The Red Devils have eight wins and three draws when he hits a PL pitch. That is good.

3. Two lapses, one point: Pogba’s early slip allowed Saints a 1-0 lead only for United to race back into the lead within a quarter-hour. But Victor Lindelof failed to clear Ward-Prowse’s stoppage time corner despite holding frontside position on a prone Obafemi, who reached in front of the center back to find the equalizer.

Man of the Match:

Martial, who could’ve had a second assist late when he set up Rashford.

 

 

 

Manchester United – Southampton recap

Two teams who’ve been playing well brought the entertainment early.

Paul Pogba made an error in a terrible part of the field that allowed Armstrong the opportunity to give Saints a 1-0 lead off a Nathan Redmond feed.

But the Frenchman delivered a “hockey assist” in playing Martial into the box to assist Rashford’s equalizer eight minutes later.

Martial then ripped home a shot from just inside the box to give United a 2-1 lead and cap off a three-goal run inside of 11 minutes.

The second half lagged a bit and United will be upset to not have put it to bed early. Rashford was denied in the 68th minute when Ryan Bertrand charged in front of his in-tight shot.

The Red Devils spent the better portion of the final stages keeping Saints between the United 18 and midfield with little threat from the visitors until Oriol Romeu found Redmond to force a terrific flying save out of David De Gea.

That was foreshadowing, as Obafemi stabbed home.

There was a lengthy delay at the start of stoppage time when Kyle Walker-Peters knocked heads with Brandon Williams, the latter leaving the match with a head injury as United finished with 10 men.