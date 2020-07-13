The 18th game of Manchester United’s unbeaten streak isn’t going to leave a good taste in the Red Devils’ mouths.
United threw away a late lead and third place on Monday, drawing Southampton 2-2 on a stoppage time goal from Michael Obafemi that came after Red Devils defender Brandon Williams left United with 10 men thanks to a head injury.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
“Well it’s the worst time to concede a goal but that happens in football,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
“You’ve gotta be strong and take it because we’ve won so many games that way. It’s part of learning for this team to be sat there really disappointed after you thought you’ve got the three points in the bag. We probably didn’t deserve the three points today. … They’re a physical, very very fit side. We never got the rhythm in our passing today especially after we got 2-1.”
Solksjaer was baffled that United didn’t play half the match up a man after Oriol Romeu clattered into Mason Greenwood.
“I know my ankle wouldn’t take that challenge. It’s a nasty one, but we’ve said enough about VAR.”
United failed to claim a top four place for the first time since September and remains behind fourth-place Leicester City on goal differential. Both sides trail Chelsea by one point with three to play.
Red Devils center back Harry Maguire was upset at the failed opportunity to pass his former side.
“Playing at Old Trafford you want to win every game you play for Manchester United. We go for three points. We didn’t get three. We’re disappointed at the moment but we know we’ve gotta dust ourselves down tomorrow. We’ve got some big games coming up and we’ve gotta go get three points.”
United has Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Leicester City on the schedule in its bid for a top four spot.
Follow @NicholasMendola
🗣"We have won so many games that way, we probably did not deserve 3 points today"
Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Manchester United's 2-2 draw pic.twitter.com/8CDeqLFZD2
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 13, 2020