In the latest transfer news Jan Oblak has been linked with Chelsea, while Leandro Cabrera could be heading to Liverpool.

Starting in west London, Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak has emerged as the number one target for Chelsea in their goalkeeping department.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea will offer current goalkeeper Kepa for Oblak, 27, who has a release clause of $150 million and is under contract at Atletico to 2023. Oblak is widely considered to the be the best goalkeeper in the planet right now and Atletico, understandably, would be reluctant to sell him.

That said, if Kepa arrives at Atletico and they get say, $80 million for Oblak too, that’s probably a deal that is too good to turn down. Kepa joined Chelsea two summers ago for a world-record fee of $100 million but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, which led to Frank Lampard dropping him earlier in 2020.

Given the many deals they’ve done in recent years for the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Filipe Luis, there is reportedly a very good relationship between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

It is all well and good that Chelsea want Oblak but so too do plenty of top clubs in Europe. Atletico Madrid don’t appear to want to sell their star goalkeeper who has been influential in keeping them in the top four of La Liga and battling in the latter stages of the Champions League season after season.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for a combined total of $105 million for next season, Lampard has strengthened his attack. It is clear he needs to strengthen his defense and a new goalkeeper, left back and center back has to be his top priority this summer.

Switching our attention to Liverpool, the Reds are reportedly interested in signing Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera on loan

Cabrera, 29, is said to have a clause in his contract which means he can join another club on loan now that Espanyol have been relegated from La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cabrera’s wages of $3.5 million would need to be covered and that’s it. With Jurgen Klopp previously saying he didn’t want to spend big this summer, this deal would fit the bill.

Cabrea is a former Uruguayan U20 international center back, who can also play left back, and has bags of experience in La Liga. He only joined Espanyol in January to try and help them stay in La Liga but they’ve lost seven of their nine games since the restart (including seven-straight) with many of them by just one goal as they’ve been relegated from Spain’s top-flight.

With speculation around the future of Dejan Lovren, plus Joel Matip picking up injuries and no real left back cover for Andy Robertson, this could be a savvy little pick up for Klopp.

