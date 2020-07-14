More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Oblak to Chelsea
Transfer news: Oblak to Chelsea; Cabrera to Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jan Oblak has been linked with Chelsea, while Leandro Cabrera could be heading to Liverpool.

Starting in west London, Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak has emerged as the number one target for Chelsea in their goalkeeping department.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Chelsea will offer current goalkeeper Kepa for Oblak, 27, who has a release clause of $150 million and is under contract at Atletico to 2023. Oblak is widely considered to the be the best goalkeeper in the planet right now and Atletico, understandably, would be reluctant to sell him.

That said, if Kepa arrives at Atletico and they get say, $80 million for Oblak too, that’s probably a deal that is too good to turn down. Kepa joined Chelsea two summers ago for a world-record fee of $100 million but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, which led to Frank Lampard dropping him earlier in 2020.

Given the many deals they’ve done in recent years for the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Filipe Luis, there is reportedly a very good relationship between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

It is all well and good that Chelsea want Oblak but so too do plenty of top clubs in Europe. Atletico Madrid don’t appear to want to sell their star goalkeeper who has been influential in keeping them in the top four of La Liga and battling in the latter stages of the Champions League season after season.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for a combined total of $105 million for next season, Lampard has strengthened his attack. It is clear he needs to strengthen his defense and a new goalkeeper, left back and center back has to be his top priority this summer.

Leandro Cabrera to Liverpool
Switching our attention to Liverpool, the Reds are reportedly interested in signing Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera on loan

Cabrera, 29, is said to have a clause in his contract which means he can join another club on loan now that Espanyol have been relegated from La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cabrera’s wages of $3.5 million would need to be covered and that’s it. With Jurgen Klopp previously saying he didn’t want to spend big this summer, this deal would fit the bill.

Cabrea is a former Uruguayan U20 international center back, who can also play left back, and has bags of experience in La Liga. He only joined Espanyol in January to try and help them stay in La Liga but they’ve lost seven of their nine games since the restart (including seven-straight) with many of them by just one goal as they’ve been relegated from Spain’s top-flight.

With speculation around the future of Dejan Lovren, plus Joel Matip picking up injuries and no real left back cover for Andy Robertson, this could be a savvy little pick up for Klopp.

Chelsea – Norwich stream: How to watch, team news, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Norwich
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Chelsea – Norwich takes center stage on Tuesday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and all eyes are on the Blues as they try and take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League

CHELSEA – NORWICH STREAM

Frank Lampard has had his say on Man City’s UEFA ban being overturned as fifth place in the Premier League will no longer be a Champions League spot for next season.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday and will finish bottom of the table as Daniel Farke’s side have lost all six games since the Premier League restart.

They have nothing to play for and Frank Lampard will be wary of that but also expecting a reaction from Chelsea after they were thrashed 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Check out the Chelsea – Norwich team news and details, here.

Team news

Chelsea will be without star midfielder N’Golo Kante once again, while Andreas Christensen is fit to play but with the subs after coming off injured at half time in the loss at Sheffield United.

Norwich could hand a start to Todd Cantwell, while Daniel Farke is still without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner who all have long-term injuries.

What they’re saying

Frank Lampard on respecting Norwich: “If you don’t turn up or don’t perform it doesn’t matter what momentum you feel you have, but having good home form recently is good for confidence. We have to carry on from the Watford game in particular. We have to treat Norwich with utmost respect. They have quality players; a lot of games I have seen them this season they have been unfortunate not to get results. That’s the nature of the Premier League, but we are expecting a very tough game.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber on potentially selling players: “It’s a case of if somebody goes, it will be on our terms. It will be for a lot of money, but also, we have to respect what these players have done. Not only the young players but also the senior players, they’ve worked hard for this club and they’ve achieved a mini miracle by getting to the Premier League. We couldn’t quite achieve staying there but we can’t forget what these boys have done for the club so far. If there’s an offer which is right and the club is right for them, then we’ll give it the respect of listening to that.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea are the heavy favorites (-770) and a Norwich win would be a miracle (+1900) but this could be trickier than people think. Norwich are down but they have nothing to lose now. The tie at +800 could be a savvy bet. Chelsea edged Norwich 3-2 when they met earlier this season and there will be plenty of goals in this game too.

Prediction

There is no seeing past a big Chelsea win here as they need to win their final three games of the season to stay in the top four. Chelsea should score plenty of goals but can they keep them out at the other end? This will be fun. Norwich have noting to lose. I’m going for a 4-2 win to Chelsea.

Leicester City – Sheffield United preview: How to watch, start time, stream

Leicester City - Sheffield United preview
By Nicholas MendolaJul 14, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT
Leicester City – Sheffield United preview: If Leicester City is to hang onto its top four spot, it will have earned it in a three-match crucible beginning with a visit from Sheffield United on Thursday.

King Power Stadium is the scene for the big tilt, with both Foxes and Blades aiming for places in Europe in the fall (Watch live at 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Injury-hit Leicester was given a slight reprieve after its embarrassing loss to Bournemouth when Southampton drew Manchester United, while Blades helped, too, by clobbering Chelsea.

Fourth-place Leicester’s a point back of Chelsea on 59 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal differential. Only the top four will make the 2020-21 Champions League unless Man City wins the 2019-20 edition in August.

STREAM LEICESTER CITY – SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Sheffield United has an outside shot to catch the Foxes. The Blades have 54 points and will know Leicester still has to face Manchester United.

Team news

Caglar Soyuncu is suspended and Ricardo Pereira out injured, while three other key players are questionable in Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, and Marc Albrighton.

Luke Freeman and John Fleck are Sheffield United’s lone injury doubts ahead of the game.

What they’re saying

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers on holding off Chelsea and Manchester United“If you look at the clubs below us and around us. We’re ambitious but we understand that there are super clubs around us. Are we as big as them? No. We want to be up there challenging irrespective of size of club. It doesn’t change the way I approach it. We were 12th when I came in, and to be fighting for a Champions League place. That’s amazing.”

Blades boss Wilder on Sheffield Wednesday fan Jamie Vardy: “To be released by the team you love is a hammer blow but he got up off the canvas and proved people wrong by getting his hands dirty at Stocksbridge and Halifax and Fleetwood. Then for Nigel (Pearson) to take a punt for a million quid was a huge statement, and one that’s been justified. … I go to the pub after a win and people say: ‘I could have made it but had an injury.’ Well it wasn’t you because you didn’t do it. You didn’t prove it like Vardy did, so you deserve to be in the pub and have the career you had, not the one Vardy had. So shut up. And I’ve got a few pals like that who I have to put in their basket sometimes. He keeps going so he deserves everything that comes his way, even though it’s from a Blade to an Owl.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

DraftKings has any result within reasonable reach, with host Leicester at +100 and Sheffield United at +310 with a tie near the middle at +225.

Jamie Vardy and Oliver McBurnie traded goals early when these two met at Bramall Lane in August before Harvey Barnes found the decisive goal in a 2-1 Leicester City win.

Prediction

It’s tempting to pick against Leicester City due to their injuries and form but the Foxes are a proud, experienced bunch and a good match for the Blades. Call it points split in score draw.

How to watch Leicester City – Sheffield United stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Thursday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Report: Kai Havertz gives Chelsea transfer boost

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
A report states there is a Kai Havertz to Chelsea update, as he has let potential suitors, including the Blues, know that qualifying for the Champions League isn’t a must when it comes to a future transfer this summer.

According to the BBC, the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star has given Chelsea a boost as he would rather join a club which has a long-term project which excites rather than base his entire decision on Champions League action.

Havertz, 21, is valued at over $125 million by Leverkusen and Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked with the attacking midfielder who scored 17 times this season as Bayer just missed out on Champions League action as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs who are actively buying players and seem to be interested in plenty of top talents across Europe as Frank Lampard tries to add quality to his Chelsea side who are limping towards the finish line in the top four battle in the Premier League. With three games to go they sit in third but are just one point ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.

An update that Havertz isn’t too bothered about being in the Champions League next season will be a relief for Chelsea but financially they may not be able to do the deal for the versatile attacker if they don’t have Champions League money coming in next season.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for a combined total of $105 million for next season, Lampard has strengthened his attack considerably but clearly wants more firepower.

Pedro will leave this summer, with Willian also expected to leave, so that leaves Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as the other attacking options at Chelsea.

It is clear Lampard needs to strengthen his defense too with a new goalkeeper, left back and center back on his wish-list, but he is a huge fan of Havertz who can play centrally or out wide and has incredible composure in the final third.

Imagine a front four of Ziyech and Pulisic on the wing with Havertz in-behind Werner?

Now, that would be great but Chelsea should probably focus on signing some new defensive players too…

Who will finish in the Premier League’s top four?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 14, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
The Premier League top four race will go down to the wire and there will be so many twists and turns ahead in the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season.

This is awesome. Well, unless you’re a fan of one of the teams embroiled in the battle and seem to be doing their best to throw away their chance of Champions League action.

I’m looking at you, Chelsea, Leicester City and Man United fans, as the Premier League top four took some wild turns over the last few days with Chelsea and Leicester hammered at Sheffield United an Bournemouth respectively, while Man United coughed up a late lead at home to Southampton.

Pressure is starting to show as the final 270 minutes of the season is here.

With Manchester City no longer banned from UEFA competitions, only the top four teams will qualify for the Champions League for next season as fifth-place was set to be included in the UCL.

Below we look at the current standings in the top four race and the remaining schedule for the teams still in with a chance of finishing in fourth.

Standings in the top four race

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 49 17-1-0 13-2-2 93
 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 57 13-2-2 10-1-7 72
 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 14 9-3-5 9-3-6 60
 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 29 10-4-3 7-4-7 59
 Manchester United 35 16 11 8 61 35 26 10-6-2 6-5-6 59
 Wolves 35 14 13 8 48 37 11 7-7-4 7-6-4 55
 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 5 10-3-5 4-9-4 54

Remaining fixture lists for top four candidates

Chelsea (60 points)

Monday v. Norwich City — 3:15 pm ET
July 22 at Liverpool — 3:15 pm ET
July 26 v. Wolves — 11 am ET

Leicester City (59 points)

Thursday v. Sheffield United — 1 pm ET
Sunday at Spurs — 11 am ET
July 26 v. Manchester United —  11 am ET

Manchester United (59 points)

Thursday at Crystal Palace — 3:15 pm ET
July 22 v. West Ham — 1 pm ET
July 26 at Leicester City — 11 am ET

Wolves (55 points)

Wednesday at Burnley — 1 pm ET
July 20 v. Crystal Palace — 3:15pm ET
July 26 at Chelsea — 11am ET

Sheffield United (54 points)

Thursday at Leicester City — 1 pm ET
July 20 v. Everton — 1 pm ET
July 26 at Southampton — 11 am ET

Tottenham Hotspur (52 points)

Wednesday at Newcastle — 1 pm ET
Sunday v. Leicester City — 11 am ET
July 26 at Crystal Palace — 11 am ET

Prediction for Premier League top four race

3. Man United – 66 points
4. Chelsea – 64 points

——————————

5. Wolves – 62 points
6. Leicester City – 60 points
7. Tottenham – 59 points
8. Sheffield United – 59 points