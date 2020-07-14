A report states there is a Kai Havertz to Chelsea update, as he has let potential suitors, including the Blues, know that qualifying for the Champions League isn’t a must when it comes to a future transfer this summer.

According to the BBC, the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star has given Chelsea a boost as he would rather join a club which has a long-term project which excites rather than base his entire decision on Champions League action.

Havertz, 21, is valued at over $125 million by Leverkusen and Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been linked with the attacking midfielder who scored 17 times this season as Bayer just missed out on Champions League action as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are one of the few clubs who are actively buying players and seem to be interested in plenty of top talents across Europe as Frank Lampard tries to add quality to his Chelsea side who are limping towards the finish line in the top four battle in the Premier League. With three games to go they sit in third but are just one point ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.

An update that Havertz isn’t too bothered about being in the Champions League next season will be a relief for Chelsea but financially they may not be able to do the deal for the versatile attacker if they don’t have Champions League money coming in next season.

With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for a combined total of $105 million for next season, Lampard has strengthened his attack considerably but clearly wants more firepower.

Pedro will leave this summer, with Willian also expected to leave, so that leaves Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as the other attacking options at Chelsea.

It is clear Lampard needs to strengthen his defense too with a new goalkeeper, left back and center back on his wish-list, but he is a huge fan of Havertz who can play centrally or out wide and has incredible composure in the final third.

Imagine a front four of Ziyech and Pulisic on the wing with Havertz in-behind Werner?

Now, that would be great but Chelsea should probably focus on signing some new defensive players too…

