Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have reacted to the news that Manchester City won their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban.

It is safe to say both Klopp and Mourinho are happy for Manchester City but are concerned about the ruling and the future of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester City saw their ban overturned on Monday as their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was successful. UEFA had claimed that Man City’s hierarchy broke FFP rules between 2012-16 but CAS ruled that the punishment dished out by European soccer’s governing body was too severe and a $34 million fine was reduced to $11.3 million.

That means Pep Guardiola’s men can play in the Champions League next season and Guardiola believes Manchester City should get an apology after they were presumed guilty and had their name dragged through the mud.

Jurgen Klopp had this to say about Man City’s ban being overturned and although he’s happy for Guardiola and his team, overall he believes this decision was a bad one.

“From a personal point of view, I’m happy Manchester City can play in next season’s Champions League, because if they have 12 games less, I don’t see any chance for any other teams in the Premier League,” Klopp said. “I don’t wish anything bad on anyone but I don’t think it was a good day for football. Financial Fair Play (FFP) is a good idea and it was there to protect teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and clubs have to make sure the money they want to spend is from the right sources. I come from Germany, where it’s a different club-based system and it’s not an owner system, so as long as they stick to that system, you will never have those problems. It is clear where you get the money from.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho called the decision ‘disgraceful’ and seemed confused as to why Man City are still in the Champions League, even though they were fined by UEFA.

“It’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10 million (euros),” Mourinho said. “If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition. I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”

Mourinho and Klopp are both strong on this subject and most of the soccer world has a strong opinion on this ruling, as the future of FFP will shape how things go.

FFP, like Klopp said, has brought financial stability to many clubs and leagues and it is rare clubs are now going out of business. Mourinho also wants a clearer, better system for UEFA to sanction teams.

They are both correct and both seem happy that Guardiola and Man City will be able to play in the Champions League next season. They are also both calling what many are calling for and that’s big changes and much-needed updates to the way FFP works.

